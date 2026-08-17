11 Best New Five Below Fall Kitchen Finds Under $5

Towels, trays, and tableware that refresh your kitchen for five dollars or less.

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Kitchen decor is where fall spending usually spirals: One cute mug leads to a whole matching set and suddenly the budget’s gone before the leaves even turn. Five Below’s new lineup keeps every single piece at five dollars or less, which means you can swap out towels, trays, and tableware for the season without getting anywhere near double-digit price tags. The mix leans into both Halloween kitsch and everyday upgrades that’ll stick around past October. These are the 11 fall finds most worth adding to the cart.

1 Disney Cooking with Magic Book

Recipe books rarely show up at this price point, let alone ones tied to licensed Disney characters and stories. This “Cooking with Magic” book is a fun pickup for a household that likes theming meals around movie nights or just wants a lighthearted addition to the cookbook shelf. Find it here for $5.

2 Halloween Dish Towels 3-Pack

A fresh set of towels is one of the easiest ways to make a kitchen feel seasonal without touching the walls or counters. This three-pack swaps in for whatever’s currently hanging on the oven handle, no rearranging required. Shop the pack here for $5.

3 Halloween Skeleton Chip and Dip Tray

A dedicated chip and dip tray solves the age-old party problem of chips sliding off a plate and salsa tipping over next to them. The skeleton design keeps it from feeling like generic party plastic. Only $4.

4 Halloween Ghost Bowl

Candy bowls get a workout every October, and this ghost-shaped one beats digging out a mismatched bowl from the back of the cabinet. It also works fine for popcorn or chips once trick-or-treating wraps up. Get yours at Five Below for $4.

5 Tiered Bow Tray

Tiered trays have become a countertop staple for a reason, they stack snacks, jewelry, or small decor without eating up much surface space. The bow detail on this one adds a softer touch than the usual metal versions. Available now for $5.

6 Ceramic Swan Trinket Tray

This one’s less about the kitchen table and more about the counter by the sink, where rings and hair ties tend to pile up while dishes get done. The ceramic swan shape gives this pretty dish a little more personality than a plain dish. Pick one up for $4.

7 Plastic Plate Set, 20 Count

Hosting a fall gathering without committing to real dishware calls for a stack of these glittery party plates. The 20-pack covers most parties without a second run to the store. They’re sturdy enough to handle actual food rather than buckling under a slice of pie. Find the set at Five Below for $5.

8 Tumbler Spinner Storage

Whether you’re nursing a hot coffee on the school drop off line or huddling up at a frosty football game, you’re going to want to have a tumbler cup on hand. This spinning storage rack finally gives them a place to put them when you get home that doesn’t involve an avalanche every time you reach for one. It rotates so the back row is just as easy to grab as the front. Just $5.

9 Arch Dry Erase and Cork Board Set

Grocery lists and reminders need somewhere to live besides random sticky notes on the fridge. This arch-shaped combo board handles both dry erase notes and pinned reminders in one 12 by 15 inch piece. Shop the set for $5.

10 Halloween Beaded Coasters 4-Pack

Coasters rarely get much attention, but a beaded Halloween set like this one dresses up a coffee table or kitchen counter during a party without much effort. Four coasters—a bat, ghost, pumpkin, and spider web—cover a small gathering without running out. Grab the pack for $5.

11 Printed Serving Tray

A serving tray earns its spot for anything from breakfast in bed to carrying snacks out to a fall get-together. This one is available in four designs, giving it plenty of personality regardless of which you choose. Available for $5.