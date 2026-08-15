11 Best New Five Below Locker and Backpack Finds $5 And Under

Stay organized for school with these 11 Five Below backpack and locker finds for $5 or less.

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Heading back to school doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune on notebooks and supplies. Five Below continues to stock the shelves with affordable school essentials that help keep backpacks, lockers, and desks organized while adding a little of your personality to it. From colorful writing tools to useful organizers, these budget finds all cost $5 or less.

1 Twin Wire Journal

A reliable notebook is one of the most important school essentials, and this Twin Wire Journal offers plenty of room for notes and homework. The sturdy spiral binding allows pages to turn easily while keeping 📑 organized.

2 XL Sized Calculator

Whether it’s math or science homework, a dependable calculator is always worth keeping in your backpack or locker. This XL Sized Calculator version features sizable buttons and a big display.

3 Index Card Book

Flash cards are easily one of the best study tools, and this Index Card Book keeps them neatly together instead of scattered and ripped up in a backpack. The binding makes studying on the go much more convenient.

4 Bow Pen Set of 5

Adding a little personality to school supplies can make taking notes more fun. This Bow Pen Set of 5 combines practical pens with decorative details, handy for color coding notes.

5 Mechanical Pencil Set

Running out of pencils in the middle of class is never good, making this Mechanical Pencil Set a smart purchase. Mechanical pencils stay sharp without needing a sharpener, making them especially convenient for busy school days.

6 Jumbo Paper Clips

Jumbo Paper Clips are surprisingly versatile. Use them to organize papers, handouts, and keep notes inside binders. They’re a fun, but effective way to limit clutter without taking up tons of space in a backpack.

7 Pencil Pouch

A dedicated Pencil Pouch keeps writing supplies from disappearing into the bottom of your backpack. This pouch provides organization and an easy place to stash pens, pencils, highlighters, and other essentials.

8 Plastic Art Storage Box

Creative supplies can quickly become disorganized without proper storage. This Plastic Art Storage Box works well for pens, markers, colored pencils, craft tools, note cards, or other small school supplies.

9 Wood Style Frame

Personal styling touches to your locker or dorm room can help make school feel a little more welcoming. This Wood Style Frame is ideal for displaying favorite photos or art prints.

10 Highlighter Desk Set – 15 Count

Highlighters are essential for studying, organizing notes, and keeping track of important information. This Highlighter Desk Set provides multiple colors for creating your own system for note taking.

11 Assorted Pen Set

Having a variety of pens on hand makes note taking a bit more enjoyable. This Assorted Pen Set gives you multiple writing options for organizing assignments and simply keeping a backup pen nearby.