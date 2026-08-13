11 Best New Five Below Fall Doormat and Entryway Finds Under $7

Affordable fall doormats and entryway finds from Five Below.

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There are few things in life better than opening your front door to early autumn weather: The air gets crisp, pumpkins start multiplying on porches, and the foliage is ablaze in color. But right as the fall enters its full glory, suddenly that sad rectangle of floor inside the door starts begging for attention. Fortunately, you don’t need a design-store budget to give the entryway a seasonal reset.

Five Below’s latest crop of mats, rugs, hooks, trays, and storage pieces makes a strong case for spending less and having more fun. There are spooky options for Halloween, cheerful patterns for the rest of autumn, and a few hardworking organizers that will keep the inevitable shoe-and-stuff pile from taking over. Best of all, every pick here comes in at $7 or less.

1 Cute Coir Doormat 28in x 16in

A front-door mat should have a little personality, and this Cute Coir Doormat delivers it with a punchy, playful design and classic coir texture. At 28 by 16 inches, it has enough presence for a front or back door without swallowing the porch. This doormat is priced at $3.50.

2 Washable Rug 24in x 36in

For an entryway that needs more softness than scrubbing power, this pink washable rug is an easy switch. The pink option brings a warm, cheerful hit of color, while the washable construction makes muddy fall shoes considerably less stressful. At 24in x 36 inches, the price is $7.

3 Novelty Tray

Give keys, sunglasses, loose change, and other pocket debris a landing spot with this novelty tray. The eye-themed design adds a wink of personality, and it can pull double duty for serving snacks when guests arrive. It costs just $4.

4 Halloween Coir Mat

Halloween deserves its own doormat, and this Halloween Coir Mat goes straight for the spooky spirit. The “Anybody Home?” style has plenty of haunted-house attitude while a pack of Trick or Treating ghosts take a friendlier tack. Pick up your favorite for $7.

5 Large Plastic Storage Bin

Entryways collect clutter with impressive speed, so a roomy plastic storage bin can be a quiet lifesaver. Use it for scarves, hats, shoes, pet supplies, or whatever tends to migrate toward the doorway. The large bin is $5.55.

6 Coir Mat

Prefer your fall decorating a little less literal? This star-covered coir mat keeps things classic, with natural fibers designed to help catch dirt before it travels indoors. It is a simple choice for a porch that already has plenty going on, and a great way to wrap the summer. The price comes to $5.

7 3-Pack Bow Wall Hooks

Tiny details can make an entryway feel dramatically more put together, and this three pack of bow wall hooks brings a dose of coquettish charm to the wall. Hang bags, accessories, keys, or dog leashes and reclaim some precious floor space. The three-pack sells for $5.

8 Washable Cat Rug 24in x 36in

Cat people, this one has your name on it. This washable rug features a cats-in-bows motif and an easy-clean design, making it a fun option for a mudroom, hallway, or entry. At $7, this rug is a low-stakes way to add some pattern.

9 FLower Coir Mat

A flower motif gives this Flower Coir Mat a softer spin on the standard doormat. The 28-by-16-inch piece combines a cheerful floral look with coir’s dirt-catching texture, so it can transition neatly from summer to the season ahead. This one is $3.50.

10 Handwoven Multicolor Chindi Rug 3ft x 5ft

The Handwoven Multicolor Chindi Rug brings a punchier, more collected feel to the room. Made from recycled fabric, each 36-by-60-inch rug has its own slight variations, which means no two are exactly alike. You can snag this colorful 3-by-5-foot rug for $7.

11 Plastic Storage Bin

Finally, there’s the humble Plastic Storage Bin, ready to corral the small stuff that somehow ends up everywhere. Its durable plastic construction makes it handy for entryway accessories, cleaning supplies, mail or whatever odds and ends need a home. Available in various color and patterns, it’s just $4.