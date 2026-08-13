11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor and Garage Finds Under $25

Finish out the summer with these last minute patio improvements and storage solutions.

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Even casual shoppers know that Lowe’s can be one of the best resources out there for outdoor finds (which we’ve taken total advantage of this summer). At the same time, the home improvement retailer is also well-stocked with items that can help you get a handle on what all too often becomes a true mess: The garage. This week, we’re looking to finish up some of those lingering items on our summer DIY lists, as well as getting everything organized ahead of autumn. Here are the best new Lowe’s outdoor and garage finds you can pick up for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Porch and Mum Finds Under $25.

1 Square Gray Concrete Patio Stone

If you’re like us, this summer has probably served as a reminder that your patio could possibly be a little bigger. Thankfully, the low price on Square Gray Concrete Patio Stone ($2.28) makes it easy to plan a slight expansion without breaking the budget. Another way we’re planning on saving money? Spacing them with a little grass in between for a unique look.

2 Pressure Treated Yellow Pine Dog Ear Fence Picket

If anything, this summer has also served as another reminder that those fences could really use some mending! And once again, Lowe’s has helped keep it all financially feasible, thanks to this Pressure Treated Yellow Pine Dog Ear Fence Picket ($2.28). Your backyard will be looking its best in no time!

3 Project Source Power Strip 2-Pack

Your garage has a sneaky way of running out of outlets when you need them most. Fortunately, this Project Source Power Strip 2-Pack ($13.68) can help you keep your appliances powered and devices charged without having to unplug something to do so.

4 Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote

There’s no shortage of storage bin options on the market. But when it comes to function and affordability, it’s truly hard to top this Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote ($23.48). Shoppers say they love the convenience of the clear lids that help them see what’s stored inside, while others say they love how sturdy they are.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench and Tool Storage Finds Under $15.

5 Vevor Garage Tool Organizer Wall Mount

It’s truly astounding what a little vertical organization can do for a space. This Vevor Garage Tool Organizer Wall Mount ($21.90) is easily one of the most effective garage storage pieces we’ve ever seen, making it easy to keep your rakes, brooms, shovels, and tools off the ground.

6 Allen + Roth Geometric Woven Geo Blocks Square Throw Pillow

If you ever feel the need to clean house on your outdoor furniture, consider taking a less drastic step first to see if that doesn’t help scratch the itch. For us, that means swapping in our old patio accessories for new ones, like this Allen + Roth Geometric Woven Geo Blocks Square Throw Pillow ($14.98). Even a simple change of color scheme can help portray your space in a brand new light!

7 Fiskars Classic Steel Bypass Hand Pruner

On top of raking, you should also be pruning during the fall to prepare them for winter. This Fiskars Classic Steel Bypass Hand Pruner ($15.98) is a popular option among Lowe’s shoppers, capable of clipping branches up to nearly an inch thick and designed with comfortable, sturdy grips that make getting the job done so much easier on your hands.

“These are ‘lifetime’ quality indeed,” writes one happy customer. “Used many types over the decades, and this pair from Fiskars has impressed. It’s my go-to and bends the least when used and abused.”

8 Utilitech LED Diffuser Garage Shop Light

For such a busy space in the home, it’s surprising how difficult it can be to find the right lighting for your garage. Fortunately, there’s this Utilitech LED Diffuser Garage Shop Light ($20.98), which beams 8,000 lumens of cool daylight-colored brightness into your workspace. We also love the adjustable bulbs that make it easy to direct light where it’s needed most, as well as its 50,000-hour lifespan.

We’re also pretty tickled by the cheeky comments in the overwhelmingly positive review section, including one that says “goodbye darkness, my former friend” in their 5-star write-up.

“How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? One,” they joke. “So easy, and it really brings a lot of light to a formerly dark part of my garage.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Finds Under $25.

9 Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack

Speaking of vertical organization, this Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack ($9) is yet another simple solution we love for the garage. This set is perfect for hanging everything from bikes and garden hoses to extension cords and lawn chairs, freeing up space on the ground and avoiding those messes.

10 Bonnie Plants 19.3 oz Rosemary Plant 2-Pack

Still itching to get items into the ground? Try this Bonnie Plants 19.3 oz Rosemary Plant 2-Pack ($14.68), which makes for a perfect late-summer addition to any herb garden. On the other hand, you could also get this set into an eye-catching planter so you can bring it indoors for access to fresh herbs all winter long.

11 TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch

As a new take on a timeless classic, we love the look and functionality of this TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch ($11.98). Besides repelling mosquitoes, it also provides a rather dramatic centerpiece flame to any meal.

Customers also seem to love the product, with one saying it “keeps the bugs away and the flame stays lit for a long time,” adding it’s available at a “great price.”