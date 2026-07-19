11 Best New Home Depot Garage and Workshop Finds Under $25

Shop the best Home Depot garage and workshop finds under $25, from a hex key set to a creeper seat.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With a long list of hyperspecific tools to choose from, The Home Depot tool aisle rewards people who know what they’re looking for. But even if you’re just starting your garage and workshop tool collection, they’ve also got a breadth of basics to take you from zero to 60. This week’s under-$25 selection covers a 56-piece auto tool set, a 26-piece hex key set, a telescoping magnetic pickup tool, a rolling mechanic creeper seat, and more—all the kinds of practical finds that earn their place on a workbench or in a garage toolkit through repeated use. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, these are the eleven best items to check out now.

A stand-up zipper bag keeps tools visible and accessible rather than buried at the bottom of a generic tote, saving time every time the bag gets opened. This Klein Tools 2-pack of 9-inch stand-up zipper tool bags is just $12.47 from one of the most trusted names in professional tool storage.

2 26-Piece Husky Long Arm Hex Set

A long arm hex key reaches fasteners in recessed or awkward locations that a standard-length key can’t access. The length provides both reach and leverage without requiring additional tools. This Husky 26-piece long arm hex set in SAE and MM covers both measurement systems in a single organized holder for $19.97.

3 Milescraft Exactor Multi-Purpose Measuring and Marking Tool

The Milescraft Exactor handles angle duplication, distance transfer, and marking in one compact tool, making it the measuring and layout accessory that replaces several single-purpose tools for less than the cost of any individual specialty version. This multi-purpose measuring and marking tool is $11.97.

4 BRIDGELAND Car Emergency Tool with Digital Tire Gauge

A car emergency tool with a digital tire gauge with additional emergency features in one compact unit is the glove box essential that’s always worth having on hand. This one from BRIDGELAND is $18.99 and a practical safety addition to any vehicle.

5 Husky T-Handle Tire Repair Kit

A T-handle tire repair kit handles plug-style flat tire repairs on the side of the road without requiring a tow, making a slow leak or a nail puncture a manageable situation rather than a crisis. But before you set off on any major roadtrips, it’s a good idea to check your tires in the garage. This Husky T-handle tire repair kit handles the job for just $14.97.

6 GEARWRENCH 33.25-Inch Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool

A telescoping magnetic pickup tool retrieves dropped fasteners, sockets, and metal parts from inside engines, between floor joists, and anywhere else hands and standard tools can’t reach. This GEARWRENCH telescoping magnetic pickup tool extends to 33.25 inches, holds up to 5 pounds, and costs $17.35.

7 QEP 6-Inch Locking Professional Profile and Contour Gauge

A profile gauge captures the exact shape of an irregular surface—think pipe runs, door casings, molding profiles—and transfers it directly to a piece of material for cutting, eliminating the repeated measure-and-test cycle that complex cuts require. This QEP 6-inch locking profile and contour gauge is $13.47.

High leverage construction means this cable cutter generates more cutting force per squeeze than a standard cutter, and that difference matters when working through thicker gauge cable or armored wire. This Klein Tools high leverage compact cable cutter is $23.98 and built to Klein’s professional electrical trade standard.

9 Apollo 56-Piece Auto Tool Set in Zipper Case

Fifty-six auto tools in a zipper case covers the full range of roadside and garage repair tasks in a single organized purchase. This Apollo 56-piece auto tool set is $19.99 and the complete starter kit for anyone building out a garage tool collection or stocking a vehicle for roadside emergencies.

10 SKYSHALO Half-Inch Drive Impact Socket Set—13 Piece, Deep, Metric 10-24mm

This next set includes deep metric impact sockets in 13 sizes from 10 to 24mm, covering the most common automotive fastener sizes in a CR-V alloy steel set built to handle impact driver torque without cracking. This SKYSHALO 13-piece deep metric impact socket set is $22.29.

11 Black Jack 250-lb Rolling Mechanic Creeper Seat with Tool Tray

A mechanic creeper seat rolls wherever the job is and provides a seated working position that’s significantly more sustainable than a crouched or kneeling position. This Black Jack rolling mechanic creeper seat with tool tray holds up to 250 pounds and includes a tool tray for $20.37.