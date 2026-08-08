11 Best TJ Maxx Items to Grab Now As August Begins

Shop the best seasonal home decor, outdoor, and travel finds at TJ Maxx.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

TJ Maxx inventory changes constantly, which means some of the best finds don’t stay on shelves for long. As July winds down, it’s a great time to browse through seasonal home decor, outdoor entertaining essentials, and travel accessories before new collections begin to roll out. These standout picks combine style and practicality, making them worth adding to your cart before the month is over.

1 Floral Embroidery Extra Long Lumbar Pillow

An embroidered lumbar pillow is an easy way to add function to your couch or bed throw pillows. The 14×30 Floral Embroidery Extra Long Lumbar Pillow detailing gives this oversized pillow a fun look while adding texture and color to any room.

2 12oz Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle

Cozy candle season may still be a few months away, but picking up seasonal scents early often means finding the best selection. This Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle offers a warm, comforting scent.

3 8×10 Wool Blend Bibury Floral Print Area Rug

A large wool blend rug can instantly transform the look of the room, and floral patterns continue to be a classic choice. This Wool Blend Bibury Floral Print Area Rug brings softness and style while helping to ground larger spaces or bedrooms.

4 Linen Blend Striped Quilt Set

Lightweight bedding is ideal for the warmer months, and a Linen Blend Striped Quilt Set offers both comfort and breathability. The striped pattern gives this set a relaxed, coastal look that works well all year.

5 8×8 Gold Tone Scalloped Serving Dish

Decorative serving pieces can elevate everything from casual dinners to holiday parties. The scalloped edges and gold accents on this Gold Tone Scalloped Serving Dish

make this dish feel elegant enough to double as functional and stylish decor.

6 30in Olive Leaves Berry With String Of Pearls In Magnesium Pot

Artificial greenery remains one of the easiest ways to brighten a room without another thing to remember. This Olive Leaves Berry With String Of Pearls In Magnesium Pot combines olive branches, berries, and greenery in a decorative pot for an effortless look.

7 29in Eli X-L Hardside Spinner

Summer travel is still in full swing, making this an ideal time to upgrade your luggage. A spacious hardside spinner like the 29in Eli X-L Hardside Spinner helps protect your belongings while the wheels make navigating airports a breeze.

8 16pc Party Croquet Outdoor Game Set

Backyard games help make the most of warm-weather on the weekends, and this Party Croquet Outdoor Game Set is a classic, fun for all ages. This complete set is perfect for family gatherings, cookouts, lake houses or simple afternoons spent outdoors.

9 7pc Gallery Wall Frame Set

Creating a gallery wall becomes much easier with grouped frames. This 7pc Gallery Wall Frame Set offers a cohesive look while letting you showcase favorite family photos, artwork, or travel memories.

10 Super Soft Cotton Striped Summer Throw

A lightweight cotton throw is one of those home essentials you’ll reach for throughout the year. This Super Soft Cotton Striped Summer Throw is soft enough for cool summer evenings while adding an extra layer of texture to a bed, chair, or couch.

11 Shark Inflatable Floating Cornhole Game Set

If you’re spending the rest of the summer at the pool, this Shark Inflatable Floating Cornhole Game Set adds a fun twist to a backyard BBQ favorite. The playful shark theme makes it especially entertaining for pool parties, family get togethers, and weekends away.