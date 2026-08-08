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11 Best TJ Maxx Items to Grab Now As August Begins

Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 8, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the best seasonal home decor, outdoor, and travel finds at TJ Maxx.
Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 8, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

TJ Maxx inventory changes constantly, which means some of the best finds don’t stay on shelves for long. As July winds down, it’s a great time to browse through seasonal home decor, outdoor entertaining essentials, and travel accessories before new collections begin to roll out. These standout picks combine style and practicality, making them worth adding to your cart before the month is over.

1
Floral Embroidery Extra Long Lumbar Pillow

LAURA ASHLEY 14x30 Floral Embroidery Extra Long Lumbar Pillow
TJ Maxx

An embroidered lumbar pillow is an easy way to add function to your couch or bed throw pillows. The 14×30 Floral Embroidery Extra Long Lumbar Pillow detailing gives this oversized pillow a fun look while adding texture and color to any room.

2
12oz Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle

SAND AND FOG 12oz Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle
TJ Maxx

Cozy candle season may still be a few months away, but picking up seasonal scents early often means finding the best selection. This Toasted Marshmallow Scented Candle offers a warm, comforting scent.

3
8×10 Wool Blend Bibury Floral Print Area Rug

MOMENI 8x10 Wool Blend Bibury Floral Print Area Rug
TJ Maxx

A large wool blend rug can instantly transform the look of the room, and floral patterns continue to be a classic choice. This Wool Blend Bibury Floral Print Area Rug brings softness and style while helping to ground larger spaces or bedrooms.

4
Linen Blend Striped Quilt Set

BROOKS BROTHERS Linen Blend Striped Quilt Set
TJ Maxx

Lightweight bedding is ideal for the warmer months, and a Linen Blend Striped Quilt Set offers both comfort and breathability. The striped pattern gives this set a relaxed, coastal look that works well all year.

5
8×8 Gold Tone Scalloped Serving Dish

LUX HABITAT 8x8 Gold Tone Scalloped Serving Dish
TJ Maxx

Decorative serving pieces can elevate everything from casual dinners to holiday parties. The scalloped edges and gold accents on this Gold Tone Scalloped Serving Dish

make this dish feel elegant enough to double as functional and stylish decor.

6
30in Olive Leaves Berry With String Of Pearls In Magnesium Pot

MODERN HOME COLLECTION 30in Olive Leaves Berry With String Of Pearls In Magnesium Pot
TJ Maxx

Artificial greenery remains one of the easiest ways to brighten a room without another thing to remember. This Olive Leaves Berry With String Of Pearls In Magnesium Pot combines olive branches, berries, and greenery in a decorative pot for an effortless look.

7
29in Eli X-L Hardside Spinner

ORIGINAL PENGUIN 29in Eli X L Hardside Spinner
TJ Maxx

Summer travel is still in full swing, making this an ideal time to upgrade your luggage. A spacious hardside spinner like the 29in Eli X-L Hardside Spinner helps protect your belongings while the wheels make navigating airports a breeze.

8
16pc Party Croquet Outdoor Game Set

CIROA 16pc Party Croquet Outdoor Game Set
TJ Maxx

Backyard games help make the most of warm-weather on the weekends, and this Party Croquet Outdoor Game Set is a classic, fun for all ages. This complete set is perfect for family gatherings, cookouts, lake houses or simple afternoons spent outdoors.

ENCHANTE 7pc Gallery Wall Frame Set
TJ Maxx

Creating a gallery wall becomes much easier with grouped frames. This 7pc Gallery Wall Frame Set offers a cohesive look while letting you showcase favorite family photos, artwork, or travel memories.

10
Super Soft Cotton Striped Summer Throw

URBAN 86 Made In India Super Soft Cotton Striped Summer Throw
TJ Maxx

A lightweight cotton throw is one of those home essentials you’ll reach for throughout the year. This Super Soft Cotton Striped Summer Throw is soft enough for cool summer evenings while adding an extra layer of texture to a bed, chair, or couch.

11
Shark Inflatable Floating Cornhole Game Set

COCONUT GROVE Shark Inflatable Floating Cornhole Game Set
TJ Maxx

If you’re spending the rest of the summer at the pool, this Shark Inflatable Floating Cornhole Game Set adds a fun twist to a backyard BBQ favorite. The playful shark theme makes it especially entertaining for pool parties, family get togethers, and weekends away.

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