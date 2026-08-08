Shop 10 new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $3, from gold chargers to egg storage containers.

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Whenever I need new items for my kitchen, Dollar Tree is my first stop. Sure, there are tons of stores that sell kitchen accessories, ranging from plate chargers and actual dishes to silverware and spatulas. However, I rarely see prices as low as Dollar Tree. Most kitchen items are under $3, costing triple if not more at other stores. If you are on the hunt for kitchen goodies, let me give you a sneak peek of what to expect in the store. Here are the 10 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $3.

1 Bougie Gold Chargers

Dollar Tree charger plates are among the store’s most popular items, a favorite with event planners and caterers. This gold metallic plastic charger plate is lightweight but will make a statement under your dishes. Stock up now, as they are on sale for $1. “I love these charger plates. I bought them about six months ago, and they add a very elegant look to the dining table!!” a shopper writes.

2 And, Clip on Fridge Baskets

Another popular item is the Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket. I always feel like there isn’t enough drawer space in refrigerators. For $1.50, problem solved. The plastic bin clips right on and is a great space-saver. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper writes.

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3 Kitchen Towels

Upgrading your kitchen towels is an easy way to refresh your space without spending a lot of money. This Home Collection kitchen towel is absorbent enough to dry dishes or wipe down counters without falling apart after a few washes. Ge them for just $1.50.

4 Basting Brushes

A basting brush is one of those items you forget about until you need one in the moment. They make glazing meats or brushing butter onto bread more efficient than improvising with a spoon. This McCormick silicone basting brush is heat-resistant, easy to clean, and just $1.25.

5 Gold Cutelry

Need some stunning disposable silverware for a party? This 12-pack of gold cutlery includes gold plastic forks, knives, and spoons. At $1.25, it’s a popular purchase for event planners and caterers.

6 Wire Baskets for Organizing

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are so versatile around the kitchen. Both are $1.50 and serve so many functions, including coffee bar organization “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

7 Wine Bottle Holders

Keep your wine (or water) bottles from rolling away and shattering with the Storage Essentials Shatter-free Wine Bottle Holder, $1.50 each. “Perfect for your wine bottles. I also brought some to hold my tall coffee mugs & water bottles,” one writes. “I bought this item a couple of months ago to start a shelf type wine rack. I love them. Easy to stack, durable material and cute for a clear color product. Holds the standard size wine bottles,” adds another.

8 And, a Soda Can Organizer

This Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Soda Can Organizer is another great organizational item for soda or even canned foods. Each one is $1.50. “I bought five of these for my pantry. Canned foods fit perfectly in this, not just for soda. I wish I had purchased more because they are hard to find in stock at stores. If you see these in a Dollar Tree, buy them!” a shopper says.

9 Egg Storage Containers

These Essentials Rectangular Plastic Egg Storage Containers are $1.50, and I promise, will cost exponentially more at other stores. “I absolutely love these! I put cute sayings on them and sell them. They are my best seller! I need more and cannot find anymore. PLEASE RESTOCK THESE! Not everything is selling great but these do!” a shopper writes.

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10 Kitchen Shears

Kitchen shears handle everything from opening packaging to trimming herbs or cutting through poultry. These Cooking Concepts stainless steel kitchen shears are $1.25, and such a steal compared to other stores. Find all these items and more at your local Dollar Tree.