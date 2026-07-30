Craft 11 Dollar Tree fall decor DIYs, from pumpkin candlesticks to ghost platters.

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What is even more elevated than a Dollar Tree decoration? A DIY using Dollar Tree items. There are so many creative influencers sharing their favorite Dollar Tree DIYs of the season, using items exclusively from the dollar store. If you want to create a bougie-looking fall decoration without spending a lot of money, get your shopping list ready and follow instructions. Here are 11 Dollar Tree fall decor DIYs that look way more expensive.

1 Halloween Wall Plaques

Make a wall plaque using spooky decorations. “A Dollar Tree Halloween DIY that will not disappoint! Pick up the supplies now, they sell out every year,” Stephanie Hanna Home shared. “This was such a good one,” commented a follower about the DIY that involves a wood plaque and the decoration of your choice.

2 A Ghost DIY

Liz Fenwick DIY made a ghost that lights up using three simple and cheap Dollar Tree items, including a white sheet, LED light, and plastic bucket. “Dollar Tree Ghost DIY 🧡👻 The perfect addition to your Halloween decor using just a few materials!” she captioned the clip.

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3 A Boughie Looking Tray

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a bougie looking tray that is lined with peel-and-stick wallpaper. “No one will believe this is Dollar Tree 😳This tray looks so high-and and you only need a few items to make it! Save this now for your next trip to Dollar Tree,” she captioned the tutorial.

4 A Pumpkin Decoration Using Wire

Olivia’s Romantic Home shared a DIY Pumpkin using a wire pumpkin and what appears to be peel-and-stick wallpaper. “Let’s create the cutest Dollar Tree pumpkin!” she captioned the post. “I bought a wire pumpkin and hope to make into a cute decoration too,you give such great ideas,blessings,” a follower commented.

5 A Fall Garland

Olivia’s Romantic Home made another clever decoration using cheap Dollar Tree items. She got the wood maple leaves and painted them. Then, she added a wood beaded string to make the prettiest garland. “Let’s create a cute Dollar Tree fall garland!” she captioned the post.

6 Pumpkin Candlesticks

Olivia’s Romantic Home made the most festive candlesticks for fall, using a simple glass Dollar Tree candlestick, faux leaves, and a pumpkin decoration. “Let’s make a cute Dollar Tree pumpkin candlestick!” she captioned the post. “So cute!” one of her followers commented.

7 A Lamp, Using a Vase

You can even make a lamp using a cheap Dollar Tree vase, some peel-and-stick wallpaper, and a lampshade. ” Look how awesome this turned out! This dollar tree DIY is easy & you can customize the look for any decor. She’s so cute,” an Instagram user writes.

8 A DIY Throw Pillow

Nora G’s Nook made actual throw pillows using Dollar Tree rugs. “Easy Dollar Tree DIY throw pillow using rugs. I chose to hot glue these but you can totally sew or use fabric glue,” she captioned the simple but statement-making DIY. “This is beautiful and cost effective. Thank you for the inspo. Running to get mine,” a follower commented.

9 Pool Noodle Candles

Crafting with Laura created Dollar Tree Halloween pool noodle candles. “Easy, affordable and perfect for Halloween. Everything you see was purchased from Dollar Tree,” she captioned the post. “Cute and seems very simple to make!” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 DIY Ghost Platter

Simply Staged and Styled shared the spookiest ghost platter. “DIY Ghost Platter 👻 I’m obsessed with this ghost lantern from @dollartree. It’s so adorable, affordable, and versatile. I turned this one into the base of a Halloween platter. I love how simple and easy this Halloween DIY is! The perfect platter for all of the yummy treats this spooky season. This is such a fun girls night DIY,” she captioned the post.

11 The Prettiest DIY Using Foam Pumpkins

Finally, make the coolest decoration using foam pumpkins from Dollar Tree. “Grab some foam pumpkins from Dollar Tree for this Fall Decor that will amp up your space!” She So Craftdee captioned a post. “I love this,” a follower commented.