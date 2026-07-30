11 Best New Walmart Storage and Organization Finds Under $20

Affordable Walmart organizers to declutter every room in your home.

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Fell behind on your spring cleaning checklist? Don’t fret, Walmart is here to the rescue with its robust selection of storage and organization finds. Whether you’re tackling the kitchen pantry or trying to maximize the space underneath your bed, there’s solutions for every room. Here are the best storage and organization picks under $20 at Walmart.

1 Gift Wrap Organizer

Keep gift wrapping supplies organized and easy to find with this Gift Wrap Organizer ($15). The spacious main compartment holds up to 20 rolls of wrapping paper, while two clear vinyl zippered pockets keep smaller items like bows, sticker tags, gift bags, scissors, tape, and pens neatly contained. It also comes with a separate canister that can hold an additional 20 rolls of paper.

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2 Drink Packet Organizer

Keep electrolyte mixes, Emergen-c and medicine packets, tea bags, cocktail mixers, probiotic packets, and more neatly stored in this Drink Packet Organizer ($12). The acrylic container features six removable slots, so you can customize the layout to fit your preferences.

3 Clear Plastic Bins

Stay organized in the kitchen with these Clear Plastic Bins (four-pack for $15), which help bring order to your pantry and cabinets while maximizing space. They’re also great for the fridge, where you can use them to hold produce, sort your kids’ snacks, and corral soda cans and bottled drinks.

4 Underbed Storage Bins

I use these Underbed Storage Bins (three-pack for $16) for seasonal clothing and accessories like scarves and gloves, as well as spare linens and bedding. They’re a smart way to make the most of unused space while keeping items organized and out of sight. Plus, the reinforced handles make maneuvering a breeze.

5 Stackable Organizers for Small Items

This four-pack of Stackable Organizers (on sale for $12) is perfect for keeping jewelry, craft supplies, hardware, sewing items, and other small items neatly sorted and contained. The removable divides can be adjusted to create anywhere from three to 24 compartments.

6 2-Tier Under-the-Sink Organizer

Make the most of your under-the-sink space with this clever 2-Tier Organizer (on sale for $17). The bottom shelf is tall enough for cleaning supplies, while the top shelf can hold dish towels, sponges, dishwasher pods, or trash bags. Plus, the pull-out design makes grabbing what you need easier—no more bending, twisting, or digging around.

7 Wreath Storage Container

Keep your wreaths looking their best year after year with this Wreath Storage Container ($10). Available in fabric or plastic options and sizes that fit wreaths up to 36 inches, it protects decorations from dust, moisture, and getting crushed in storage. Grab one before it sells out for the holiday season.

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8 25-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Set

This 25-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Set ($16) includes eight small, eight medium, six large, and three extra-large bins that you can use throughout your home for helpful organization. Each bin has non-slip feet to keep everything securely in place.

9 Zippered Storage Cube

This Zippered Storage Cube is available in four sizes, with prices starting at low as $2. Made from thick, non-woven fabric, the structured tote features durable, extra-wide carrying handles for easy transport. The retailer also offers multipacks of two or more if you want to stock up.

10 Vacuum Storage Bags

If you’re tight on underbed or shelf space, opt for these Vacuum Storage Bags (four-pack for $19). They come in three sizes depending on your storage needs (ranging from shirts to heavy comforters) and feature a sit-to-compress design, so you don’t have to rely on a pump.

11 Clothing Storage Bin

This Clothing Storage Bin ($9) features a sturdy metal frame that keeps it from caving or feeling flimsy. The front window panel lets you see what’s inside, while the top opening provides convenient access to items.