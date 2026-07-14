11 Best New Dollar General Cleaning and Organization Finds Under $10

Affordable cleaning and storage solutions from Dollar General under $10.

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Slacking on your chore list? I feel you. But Dollar General has a wide selection of name-brand cleaning solutions, handy cleaning gadgets, and savvy organizers that can help transform your space into a spick-and-span sanctuary. All it takes is a little elbow grease and patience to get the job done. The best part? Everything is under $10.

1 Pantry Tier Organizer

If you have deep kitchen cabinets, this Pantry Tier Organizer ($4.50) is great for sorting spices, seasonings, and even canned goods, making it so everything is easier to see and reach The riser is made from sturdy bamboo, which is naturally more resistant to warping and moisture than plastic alternatives.

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2 Multi-Compartment Countertop Organizer

Personally, I’d use the Multi-Compartment Countertop Organizer ($4) to store daily bathroom essentials or makeup brushes. The organizer is divided into five sections and features a stylish ribbed exterior that makes it feel more like decor than a basic storage piece.

3 Name-Brand Cleaning Supplies

Although Dollar General is best known for its celebrity collaborations and affordable dupes, the discount retailer is also a smart place to look for name-brand cleaning essentials. From laundry detergent and multi-surface cleaner to dish soap and more, you’ll find plenty of household staples at budget-friendly prices.

4 Toilet Bowl Brush Set

The Toilet Bowl Brush Set ($8) includes a wooden handheld bristled brush that removes grime and water stains as well as a matte enclosed caddy that conceals the toilet brush when not in use. For a toilet cleaner, you have to admit it’s pretty stylish.

5 Mr. Clean Reusable Cleaning Gloves

These Mr. Clean Reusable Cleaning Gloves ($6) are designed with textured palm grips for a more secure hold, beaded cuffs to help keep water and cleaning solutions from dripping inside, and soft cotton-lined interiors for added comfort. Best of all, you can wash them with warm water and dish soap and use them again!

6 Fabric Drawer Organizers

When it comes to maximizing closet space, I swear by these Fabric Drawer Organizers ($3 each). I use them to organize jeans, sweatpants, lightweight sweatshirts, workout clothes, and scarves. And since my closet shelves are fairly deep, I’m able to stack them on top of one another, and they’re easy to pull out when I need something.

7 Swiffer Dusters Cleaning Kit

If dusting is your least favorite household chore, this Swiffer Dusters Cleaning Kit ($6) might just change your mind. The U-shaped handle attaches to a fluffy fiber duster that’s designed to trap dust, allergens, pet hair, crumbs, and more instead of simply pushing them around with a rag. The kit also includes five Gain-scented duster refills, so you’ll be stocked up for a while.

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8 Tank Top Hanging Organizer

Instead of piling several tops onto a single hanger (guilty!), the space-saving Tank Top Hanging Organizer ($7) lets you neatly layer up to 18 tank tops without having to cram them into your closet. Hang tank tops normally or pair the straps together on either side of the hanger to double your storage space.

9 Scotch-Brite Scrubber Cleaning Brush

After deep cleaning my shower this weekend, I can confidently say the Scotch-Brite Scrubber Cleaning Brush ($4) is a miracle worker. The antimicrobial bristles work quick to remove tough stains and grime, while the easy-grip handle helps you scrub with extra elbow grease.

10 Turntable Organizer

You can use this Turntable Organizer ($6.50) for virtually anything, whether it’s corralling cleaning supplies, organizing the kitchen pantry, or arranging skincare and makeup surplus. The rotating base makes everything easy to access.

11 20-Pocket Hanging Shoe Organizer

Tight on closet space? The 20-Pocket Hanging Shoe Organizer ($8.50) offers a simple solution for shoe storage. Alternatively, you might find it helpful for organizing rotating seasonal pieces like bathing suits, gloves, fuzzy socks, scarves, hats, and more.