11 Best New Dollar General Summer Decor Finds Under $5

Shop Dollar General summer decor finds under $5, from a daisy touch lamp to a Dolly Parton frame.

Cheap and cheerful is the name of the game in summer decor shopping, especially on the items you plan to pack up and store in the garage come fall. Everything on this list costs five dollars or less—surprising, given the quality of some of the finds. The roundup includes a Dolly Parton scalloped picture frame, mushroom-shaped ceramic tabletop decor, a daisy touch lamp, a Margaritaville chip and dip tray, and a light blue inflatable lounge chair, all perfect for the summer season. Ready to plan your next DG haul? These are the eleven finds you don’t want to skip.

1 Flower-Shaped LED Plug-In Night Light

A flower-shaped night light is the bedroom or hallway accent that does two jobs at once: practical low-level lighting and a small decorative detail that works whether the light is on or off. These flower-shaped LED plug-in night lights come in three colors and are $5 each—the kind of find worth buying in all three.

2 Summer Pink Daisy Flower Cut-Out Touch Lamp

More lighting, because ambiance is everything. A touch lamp eliminates the fumbling-for-a-switch problem in a dark bedroom, and a daisy flower cut-out gives this one enough personality to leave out as a decor piece even during the day. This pink daisy flower cut-out touch lamp is $5 and one of the more distinctive lighting finds in this week’s drop.

3 Margaritaville Tropical Teal Floral Printed Chip and Dip Serving Tray

A chip and dip serving tray with a tropical print is the entertaining piece that makes a summer party feel slightly both more planned and more relaxed. This Margaritaville tropical teal chip and dip tray is $5 and a strong casual hosting find. Pair your snack tray with a margarita—

4 Margaritaville Orange Margarita Glass

Next, pair that snack tray with an orange margarita glass, a drinkware find that makes a backyard cocktail party feel resort-ready. This Margaritaville orange margarita glass is $3—hey, it’s five o’clock somewhere.

5 Dolly Parton Summer Pink Scalloped Edge Frame Decor

Dolly Parton is pretty much universally loved, and her Dollar General line is also getting rave reviews. This pink scalloped frame holds a 5×7 photo and costs just $5—a gift-ready find for anyone who considers Dolly part of the home decor vision.

6 Summer Bloom As You Are Daisy Decorative Fridge Magnet

This encouraging kitchen magnet is a small detail that costs $1 and could just brighten your day. This “Bloom As You Are” daisy decorative magnet is the most affordable find on this list and one of the most cheerful.

7 Summer Mushroom-Shaped Tabletop Ceramic Decor

This ceramic mushroom-shaped tabletop decor piece is an easy way to participate in the mushroom decor trend without committing to much. This one comes in two colors and works on a shelf, a windowsill, or a plant stand. It’s $5.

8 True Living Summer Battery-Operated Disco String Lights

Disco ball string lights are the summer lighting trend that makes any space feel like a better party than it actually is. These True Living summer disco string lights run on batteries—no outlet hunting required—and come in three colors. They’re $5.

9 Comfort Bay Summer Plush Throw

A throw blanket in summer? It’s actually a great find, when it’s made in the right material (or when the AC’s cranked up to max levels). This 50×60-inch Comfort Bay summer plush throw comes in four assorted styles—worth checking all the options before settling on one.

10 Comfort Bay Light Blue Floral Printed Bath Towel

A floral bath towel is the bathroom refresh that costs $5 and changes how a towel bar looks immediately. Pretty in light blue and white, this Comfort Bay bath towel is 27×52 inches—standard bath towel sizing—in a print that screams welcome to summer. $5.

11 Summer Light Blue Inflatable Lounge Chair

Finally, this inflatable lounge chair is just $5, meaning it belongs on this list for price alone. But it also delivers a surprisingly comfortable seated position for a beach, a backyard, a kid’s room or a poolside afternoon. With a nod to the ’90s, this light blue inflatable lounge chair is the most unexpected value in this week’s drop.