11 Best New Dollar General Home Storage Finds Under $10

Shop the best Dollar General home storage finds under $10, from a Sterilite tote to shoe boxes.

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Storage solutions don’t need to be expensive to work. They just need to get the job done. This week’s storage selection at Dollar General covers everything from a $2.50 shoe storage box to a Sterilite 64-quart latch tote—practical organizational finds that handle the everyday clutter and long term safekeeping for under a $10 maximum. Taking inventory of your things is the first step. Stocking up is second. Here are eleven storage finds that’ll transform your space this week.

1 Clear Storage Bin

See-through sides mean no guessing the contents before pulling a bin off a shelf. This clear medium storage bin works for a pantry, a bathroom cabinet, or a closet shelf without requiring any labeling system to stay organized. It’s $5.

2 Sterilite Clear Latch Tote

Sterilite is one of the most reliable names in storage containers, and this 64 quart bin with a latch closure covers seasonal items, extra linens, or anything that needs to live somewhere other than a pile on the floor. It’s $10, making it the largest-capacity find on this list at the highest price, but still worth every dollar.

3 True Living Storage Bag

A large storage bag compresses bulky items like comforters, pillows, and seasonal clothing into a fraction of the space they normally take up. This True Living storage bag is $8.50 and one of the more immediately useful finds for anyone trying to reclaim a closet shelf.

4 True Living Shoe Storage Box

A stackable shoe storage box keeps pairs together, protected from dust, and visible enough to find without digging. This True Living shoe storage box is $2.50, and easy way to streamline some of your bulkiest closet items.

5 Medium Clear Bin

You may think bigger is always better when it comes to storage, but sometimes the key to cleanliness is filling a niche space. That’s where this narrow bin comes in, sliding neatly into a pantry shelf, the inside of a bathroom cabinet door, or a slim gap between containers. Solving the awkward storage spaces that most organizational systems completely ignore, it’s just $5.

6 True Living Foldable Large Storage Tote—2 Assorted Colors

A foldable storage tote collapses when you’re done, which means it doesn’t create its own storage problem between uses. This True Living foldable large storage tote comes in two color options and is $3, making it the most affordable find on this list for something that handles a meaningful volume of stuff.

7 True Living Essentials Over-the-Door Double Hook

Not all storage looks like a lock-top bin. This True Living over-the-door double hook creates hanging storage wherever its most needed. Best of all, it’s just $6.50 and one of the faster installations on this list.

8 True Living Mesh Laundry Bag

A mesh laundry bag is the delicate-cycle essential that keeps bras, lingerie, and fine fabrics from getting destroyed in a regular wash. This one from True Living is 29×24 inches—larger than most mesh bags—and $5.

9 Fresh Start Rectangular Laundry Bin

A rectangular laundry bin fits into the corners and closets that round hampers waste. This Fresh Start rectangular laundry bin is a medium size and has a low profile, but still handles a few days worth of clothes without taking over a bedroom floor. It’s $6.50.

10 Stackable Metal Storage Basket

Metal storage baskets stack cleanly, hold their shape under weight, and look more stylish on a shelf than a plastic bin at the same price point. This stackable metal storage basket is $7.50 and the most visually appealing storage find in this week’s lineup.

11 Tan Rectangular Fabric Adjustable Drawer Organizer

Adjustable dividers mean this drawer organizer fits the actual contents of a drawer rather than forcing everything to conform to a fixed grid. Made in a tan rectangular fabric, it has a soft exterior that won’t scratch drawer interiors. It’s $5 and a genuinely useful desk or dresser upgrade.