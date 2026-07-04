11 Best Dollar General Summer Finds You Can Score Today

Shop the best Dollar General summer finds today, from cork sandals to a soba pool float.

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Right now, Dollar General is stocked with summer finds that you’ll actually be glad you got. The range covers everything from the pool to the kitchen to the beach bag, and most of it costs less than an iced coffee. On this roundup—and this is just the beginning—you’ll find cork footbed sandals with a double buckle, a pool float in a soba noodle shape, a lemon print food storage set, and his and hers kids’ flip flops for $1 each. These are the eleven summer finds worth picking up today, available at Dollar General’s everyday deep discount.

Birkenstock-style cork footbed floral sandals (you know, the ones with the double buckle straps) have been having a genuine fashion moment, and these ones land that trend at a price you’ll be glad to part with. Two assorted patterns means there’s some variety to choose from, and the floral print keeps them appropriately summer-forward. They’re $6.99.

2 Summer Pink Shower Storage Tote

A shower storage tote is the dorm room, campsite, and gym bag essential that makes carrying toiletries to a shared bathroom considerably less chaotic. This pink shower storage tote has mesh and pocket compartments that keep everything accessible without digging. It’s $5.

3 Rectangular Bread Basket with Liner

A lined bread basket makes a table setting look more put together than a paper towel and a pile of rolls ever will. This one comes in three style options and is sized well for a standard loaf or a dinner roll spread at your next picnic. It’s $6.

4 Lemon Print Square Food Storage Container Set

A cute lemon print makes this 3-piece lemon print food storage container set much more cheerful on the refrigerator shelf or table. This covers small, medium, and larger storage needs in a coordinating print, and it’s just $6 for the full set.

5 Printed Butter Dish with Spreader

If you love that look, there’s more to add to your cart. This printed butter dish comes with a spreader—perfect for the next time you’re hosting a brunch or dinner. And because the spreader slides easily into the lid for storage, you’ll eliminate one of the more overlooked pieces of a table setting. Both for $6.

6 Girls’ Pineapple Printed Flip Flops and Boys’ Shark Printed Flip Flops

A dollar each. Need we say more? The girls’ pineapple flip flops and the boys’ shark flip flops are the summer footwear finds that make losing a flip flop at the beach (or inexplicably, in your car?) a completely acceptable outcome.

7 Bestway H2OGO Summer Soba Pool Float

A soba noodle pool float is the most specific product on this list and also one of the most fun. This one from Bestway H2OGO measures 60×66 inches—large enough to actually lounge on rather than just balance—and brings a fun energy to the pool party. It’s $20.

8 Summer Cute Cat-Shaped Pink Critter Expandable Zipper Pouch

A cat-shaped expandable zipper pouch is not a product that takes itself seriously, and that’s entirely the point. This cat critter expandable zipper pouch holds more than it looks like it should thanks to the expandable design, making it a genuinely functional accessory with a very specific sense of humor. It’s $5.

9 Summer Floral Embroidered Girls’ Blue Denim Wash Cap

This floral embroidered girls’ denim cap is the summer accessory that keeps the sun off while still looking good doing it. It has a washed denim finish that makes it feel more worn-in than a stiff new hat, and it’s only $5.

10 True Living Striped Glass Scented Candle

This striped glass candle is the home fragrance purchase that doesn’t require any justification: it looks good, it smells good, and when it’s done, you’re only out $3. This True Living striped glass scented candle comes in three assorted colors, and the glass is nice enough to keep around after the wax is gone.

11 Melamine Berry Holder Basket with Drain Slots

Berry picking and trips to the farmer’s market are two of summer’s purest joys. But even if you’re picking up your produce at the supermarket, this berry holder basket with built-in drain slots is still worthwhile. It lets you rinse fruit directly in the container and move straight to the table or fridge without transferring anything. This melamine berry holder basket comes in two colors, blue and yellow, and is possibly the most practical $3 you’ll spend this week.