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11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $20

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 30, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Dollar General picks for your home and backyard.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 30, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General is one of those retailers where you can pick up $2 basics or stretch your $20 bill a little bit further. Its higher-end offerings include backyard essentials like grills and coolers, along with home linens that feel more elevated. Still, most of these finds come in under $20—just take a look for yourself below.

1
Igloo 9-Quart Cooler

Igloo Profile Cooler, 9 qt, Bubblegum Pink
Dollar General

Keep canned and bottled drinks iced-cold during summer backyard hangs with the Igloo 9-Quart Cooler ($17). The sturdy handle makes it easy to schlep around the house, and the fold-down design turns the lid into a tabletop surface for snacks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Under $15.

2
Ice Pops Mold

True Living Ice Lolly Mold, Assorted
Dollar General

Encourage your little ones to get creative in the kitchen by making homemade popsicles with the Ice Pops Mold ($3). You can keep things classic with fruit juices and purees, or mix it up with your favorite ingredients (and booze) for a more grown-up twist.

3
High Velocity Fan

True Living USB Powered High Velocity Fan, 4 in, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

Beat the heat with this High Velocity Fan ($15), which operates on an USB power cord instead of a traditional wall outlet or batteries. It tilts 360 degrees for targeted airflow, while its compact size is ideal for desks and other small surfaces.

4
Decorative Floral Pillow

Holly Williams Floral Printed Decorative Throw Pillow with Bow Ties
Dollar General

I can appreciate the aesthetic of Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and West Elm decor, but the price tags are a bit out of reach. However, this Decorative Floral Pillow dupe fits the vibe and my budget at just $12.

5
Floral Printed Measuring Cup

Floral Printed Measuring Cup
Dollar General

Shopping for kitchen upgrades? Add this Floral Printed Measuring Cup ($2) to your collection. It’s made of durable glass with clear, detailed markings for precise measuring.

6
Daisy Wooden Tray

Decorative Medium White Daisy Printed Wood Tray
Dollar General

Perfect for organizing, serving, and decorating, the Daisy Wooden Tray ($5) effortlessly blends into your existing decor while being functional. You can also move it from room to room as you see fit.

7
Plush Throw Blanket

xo Holly by Holly Williams Faux Fur Reverse to Plush Textured Throw, 50x60 in, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

Cozy up on the couch with the Plush Throw Blanket ($16) for your next movie marathon. Available in pink or purple, it features a textured design that adds a soft, luxe feel. Bonus: you can toss it in the wash with your bed linens.

8
Fabric Drawer Organizer

Rectangular Fabric Narrow Drawer Organizer
Dollar General

Are your dresser drawers stuffed to the brim? Help bring things back in order with this nifty Fabric Drawer Organizer ($3). Use it to sort sweaters, jeans, and other clothing pieces, so everything stays visible and easy to access.

RELATED: 11 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Finds on Sale This Week.

9
Shoe Drying Mat

True Living Summer Black Shoe Drying Mat, 3 Pieces
Dollar General

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean thunderstorms are out of the question. Place this Shoe Drying Mat ($5) near your front door or garage entrance to help keep messes contained. The absorbent fabric soaks up moisture so you don’t track in mud, while the raised grooves help shoes dry more easily.

10
Round Table Grill

Flame Glo Grilling Round Table Grill, 14 in
Dollar General

Perfect your hot dog and hamburger game with the Round Table Grill ($15), which lets you practice your grillmaster skills anywhere. Like standard-size grills, it’s made from durable, heat-resistant steel and has a emovable lid for easy use.

11
Double Handle Colander

Holly Williams Green Colander
Dollar General

The summer months mean fresh berries, pasta salads, and homegrown veggies—so it’s safe to say you’ll get a ton of use out of this Double Handle Colander ($8). Its generous capacity holds plenty, while the pedestal base keeps it stable and upright.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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