11 Amazon Small-Space Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Upgrade your space with these affordable Amazon finds that look high-end.

Moving into a dorm doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Amazon is packed with affordable essentials that maximize small spaces keeping you organized, all while making a room feel more put together and personalized. From storage solutions and cozy bedding, to organization and indoor decor, these dorm finds look more expensive than their price tags and can help to build a space that feels like home.

1 Rechargeable Cordless Table Lamp

A cordless table lamp instantly makes a dorm feel more inviting while adding light exactly where you need it. The Rechargeable Cordless Table Lamp‘s design means you aren’t at mercy of the outlets, making it ideal for desks, tables, or study sessions.

2 Full-Length Arched Mirror

A full-length mirror is a dorm room staple, but a Full-Length Arched Mirror gives it a much more upscale look. Besides making outfit checks simpler, it also helps reflect light and make even a compact room feel bigger.

3 Bedsure Twin XL Comforter Set

Comfortable bedding makes a huge difference during a busy semester when sleep is crucial. This Bedsure Twin XL Comforter Set offers coordinated style, helping to shift a standard dorm bed into a cozy place to relax between classes.

4 Floralux Faux Fur Area Rug

Adding a soft area rug instantly warms up hard dorm floors. This Floralux Faux Fur Area Rug creates a comfortable space for studying, hanging out with friends, or simply making the room feel less boring.

5 VENO Moving & Storage Bags

Moving in becomes much easier with oversized storage bags that can hold clothing, bedding, and other essentials. Long after you move in, the VENO Moving & Storage Bags are equally useful for storing seasonal items or packing everything up at the end of the school year.

6 Power Strip with Multiple Outlets and USB Ports

If your dorm room doesn’t have enough outlets, the Power Strip with Multiple Outlets and USB Ports is a life saver. A compact surge protector with multiple plugs and USB charging ports helps keep laptops, cameras, phones, tablets, and other electronics charged without creating clutter.

7 Shreem Linen Bed Skirt

A simple bed skirt can completely change the look of a dorm bed while hiding luggage, clutter, storage bins, and other necessities under your bed. The Shreem Linen Bed Skirt creates a cleaner, finished look that feels closer to a nice hotel than a typical college dorm room.

8 BYUNER Portable Closet Organizer

Dorm closets are often limited, making organization essential. This BYUNER Portable Closet Organizer helps maximize limited space while keeping clothes, accessories, and other items in order.

9 Shroomate Clip-On Bedside Shelf

When floor space is limited, every extra surface counts. This Shroomate Clip-On Bedside Shelf provides a convenient place to keep your phone, water bottle, glasses, etc. within easy reach without taking up crucial room.

10 Wallshelfie Bedside Wall Organizer

A floating bedside organizer keeps everyday essentials close without crowding a desk or nightstand. The Wallshelfie Bedside Wall Organizer is a practical solution for storing chargers, books, or other small items that tend to get lost.

11 Dorm Storage Cabinet with Microwave & Mini Fridge Stand

Dorm rooms and other small spaces benefit from furniture that does more than one thing. This Dorm Storage Cabinet combines shelving with space for a microwave and mini fridge, helping keep snacks and school supplies organized while making the most of limited space.