11 Five Below Finds That Can Pass As Pricey Amazon Best-Sellers

Discover these budget-friendly Five Below finds that rival popular Amazon best-sellers.

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Amazon is packed with best-selling tech, beauty finds, travel essentials, clothes, and home accessories, but you don’t always have to pay Amazon prices to get a similar item. Five Below continues to expand beyond candy and easily breakable knick knacks, offering surprisingly useful products that resemble other online favorites. From trendy tech accessories to travel gear and beauty dupes, these 11 Five Below finds deliver budget-friendly alternatives that could easily pass for pricier Amazon best-sellers.

1 Vision Color-Changing LED Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

These Vision Color-Changing LED Bluetooth Wireless Headphones look far more expensive than their price tag thanks to their sleek over-ear design and customizable LED lighting. They feature wireless connectivity, a built-in microphone for calls, cushioned ear cups for added comfort, and several hours of listening time, making them a surprisingly stylish alternative to pricier wireless headphones.

2 Happy Face Star Pimple Patches

Cute skincare accessories have become a social media staple, and these Happy Face Star Pimple Patches fit right in with trendy versions that often cost several times more. With 72 patches in a pack, they’re designed to help cover blemishes while adding a playful touch to your skincare routine without the expensive price tag.

3 ScentXScent Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams Glow 3-Piece Set

Fans of Sol de Janeiro’s iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may want to give this affordable alternative a look. Inspired by the same warm, gourmand-style scent profile with notes of caramel and tropical sweetness, the ScentXScent Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams Glow 3-Piece Set delivers a similar vacation-inspired fragrance while costing just a fraction of what luxury body care collections typically sell for.

4 20-Inch Black Suitcase

You certainly wouldn’t want to beat up a cheaper suitcase, but it works well in a pinch for weekend getaways. A hard-shell carry-on can easily cost well over $100, which makes this 20-Inch Black Suitcase an impressive bargain. The minimalist exterior gives it a polished, travel-ready appearance, while the compact size is ideal for road trips and short flights where you want to pack light without sacrificing style.

5 Classic Oval Sunglasses

These Classic Oval Sunglasses continue to dominate fashion trends, with similar styles appearing from designer brands at much higher prices. This classic pair offers a timeless look that’s easy to wear with everything from casual outfits to vacation outfits, making them an inexpensive way to refresh your collection of accessories.

6 Extendable Tripod With Ring Light Set

Content creators know that good lighting can make all the difference, and this Extendable Tripod With Ring Light Set includes both an extendable tripod and an adjustable ring light. Whether you’re filming TikToks, hopping on video calls, or taking hands-free photos, it delivers features commonly found in much pricier creator packages.

7 Waterproof Reusable Camera

Disposable-style cameras have made a comeback, but buying film and processing photos can get expensive. This Waterproof Reusable Camera captures that nostalgic aesthetic while letting you take it to the beach, pool, or on vacation, offering a fun alternative to higher-priced retro-inspired cameras.

8 iJoy 2-in-1 Double Duty Portable Handheld Vacuum

Portable vacuums like the iJoy 2-in-1 Double Duty Handheld Vacuum have become one of Amazon’s most popular cleaning gadgets, with many models selling for $30 or more. This compact iJoy version tackles quick cleanups around the house or inside your car while also functioning as a convenient blower, giving it added versatility at a budget-friendly price.

9 Magnetic Phone Stand Speaker

This clever Magnetic Phone Stand Speaker combines two everyday essentials into one compact accessory by serving as both a magnetic phone stand and a wireless speaker. It’s ideal for streaming videos, video chatting, or listening to music, offering functionality that resembles premium tech accessories sold for significantly more online.

10 Blue Weekly & Monthly Planner With Stickers

Quality planners can easily cost $30 to $40, making this affordable Blue Weekly & Monthly Planner an impressive value. It includes both weekly and monthly layouts along with colorful stickers to help organize appointments, deadlines, goals, and daily tasks while giving your planning routine a polished, personalized feel.

11 Multi-Storage Backpack

A well-designed backpack never goes out of style, especially one with plenty of organizational pockets. This Multi-Storage Backpack offers room for everyday essentials, travel gear, work supplies, or school items, and its clean, practical design gives it the look of backpacks that typically cost much more.