11 Best New Five Below Organization Finds Under $5

Get everything from your cosmetics to your desktop in order for way less.

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With everything from pet accessories to room decor, it’s hard to think of a category where Five Below doesn’t thrive. And as it turns out, this includes storage and organizational solutions, with many options that are available on the lower end of the bargain retailer’s already incredibly low prices. Whether it’s cleaning up your cosmetics collection, decluttering your desk, or refreshing your fridge, you’ll find something that will help without breaking the bank. Read on for the best new Five Below organizational finds you can get for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July.

1 Clear Acrylic Cosmetic Storage Drawers

Even though cosmetics help you look your best, they can ironically make your bedroom or bathroom look pretty disheveled. We suggest getting your entire routine under control with these Clear Acrylic Cosmetic Storage Drawers ($5). It’s the perfect size to fit on your bathroom countertop, dresser, or vanity without taking up too much space.

2 Art Supplies Storage Organizer

There’s nothing better than indulging those creative inspirations. But if your crafting corner is in disarray, you can stash everything using a Art Supplies Storage Organizer ($5). After all, a clean DIY space is a productive DIY space!

3 Multi-Purpose 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner

We’re not exaggerating when we say that adding a lazy Susan to our fridge has revolutionized the way we store food. That’s where this Multi-Purpose 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner ($3) comes in handy: It will make those once hard-to-reach corners so much more accessible. Say goodbye to losing that salad dressing, salsa, or soy sauce behind the milk ever again!

4 Desk Organizer Set

Keeping your workspace in order is the best way to ensure you can focus on actually getting your work done! This Desk Organizer Set ($5) can handle those pens, pamphlets, and papers that tend to accumulate with every trip to and from campus.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Dorm Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

5 Stackable Storage Baskets 6-Pack

At first blush, it might seem like this Stackable Storage Baskets 6-Pack ($5) is fairly run of the mill. But we love their size, which makes them great drawer inserts for desks, dressers, and more! They’re also great for stashing those smaller items in your closet or bathroom that tend to accumulate over time.

6 Medium White Storage Bin

Need a little more space to stash stuff? This Medium White Storage Bin ($4) can hold up to six points, making it a great organizer for your bathroom undersink space, bedroom closet, or linen closet.

7 Novelty Caddy

Sometimes, it helps to have an organized storage solution you can take on the go! This Novelty Caddy ($3) is perfect for stashing everything from office and art supplies to toiletries and cosmetics. It provides portability and takes a mess off your hands!

8 3-Pack Bow Wall Hooks

One of the easiest ways to take care of a mess is to move things up and off the ground. This 3-pack of Bow Wall Hooks ($5) can be helpful for decluttering clothing, taking care of towels, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Room Decor Finds Under $10 This Week.

9 4-Compartment Glitter Beauty Spinner

Similar to the lazy Susan in our fridge, this 4-Compartment Glitter Beauty Spinner ($5) provides a similar organizational experience. No more emptying out your cosmetics bag or drawer when trying to find that specific product or shade!

10 Desk Organizer Caddy

Even in a digital era, workspaces tend to collect a lot of analog tools. This Desk Organizer Caddy ($5) will help you keep all of those pens, pencils, clips, scissors, staplers, and whatever else you need at hand while being productive.

11 Tumbler Spinner Storage

The Stanley and to-go drinking cup craze has helped keep us hydrated, but it’s also taken a serious toll on our cabinet space. That’s where picking up a Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5) unit can come in handy, with a 360-degree spin that makes it easy to select whichever color you’re feeling. Trust us: It’s a lot better than dealing with an avalanche of thermoses every time you reach for one!