11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Flying Off Shelves

The latest bargains include everyday essentials for the home, garage, and workshop.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve come to find that Harbor Freight isn’t just the store you rely on for high-quality tools and hardware: It’s also the store where you can reliably find some true bargains on the shelf, too. In fact, the under $10 range is one of the categories where the retailer truly shines, with incredible deals on the kinds of items you’d use practically every day. Some of our latest favorites include car care essentials, tool storage solutions, must-have tools, and so much more. Here are the best new Harbor Freight finds you can get for under $10 that are flying off the shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $20.

1 LED Mini Flashlights 2-Pack

Sure, it might be fine to use your phone’s flashlight in a pinch. But if you ever really need to be able to see in the dark, it can truly pay to have this LED Mini Flashlights 2-Pack ($1.79) on hand. With this pair, you can keep one in your utility drawer and another in your glove compartment so you’re always covered!

But don’t let their mini design fool you: Harbor Freight shoppers call them “surprisingly powerful” in the reviews.

2 Voyager 12 in. Toolbox

For as essential as it is, tool organization and storage can get very costly all too quickly. Fortunately, this Voyager 12 in. Toolbox ($4.99) can help you tuck away those loose items, made from a strong polypropylene material that won’t dent or rust. The fact that it’s super portable only helps things!

Shoppers point out that the top tray and containers give this model a leg up on others. Many others say it’s a great starter piece for new homeowners or recent grads who need a space to stash their essential tools.

3 Haul-Master Cam Buckle Tie-Downs 4-Pack

Transporting materials, equipment, and gear safely requires a lot more than just a capable vehicle. This Haul-Master Cam Buckle Tie-Downs 4-Pack ($6.99) has a 400-pound capacity and is designed to make it easy to tightly secure your payload before hitting the road. These also just happen to be one of the many items currently on sale for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program, making them an even better deal than usual!

One five-star reviewer calls these “nice for the money,” adding that “they work great and are easier to use than my old ones.”

4 Pittsburgh 4 in. Magnetic Parts Holder

You’ve already got a tough repair job on your plate: There’s no reason to add “search and rescue operation” to the to-do list! This Pittsburgh Magnetic Parts Holder ($2.99) is touted as a “genius product” by Harbor Freight shoppers, making it easier to hold on to those nuts, bolts, screws, and bits as you work.

“This is a simple yet awesome product,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Incredible aid while working: So incredible that you can hear yourself saying, ‘ Why didn’t I think of this?’ Buy more than one, [and] keep them handy in your metal tool case!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $20.

5 Grant’s Ultimate Streak-Free Glass Towels 3-Pack

Cleaning glass doesn’t have to involve blowing through an entire roll of paper towels! With this 3-pack of Grant’s Ultimate Streak-Free Glass Towels ($3.96), you can get those windows sparkling again with none of the waste, whether you’re wiping down your vehicle, boat, or home. And now that they’re 50 percent off for Inside Track members, it’s the kind of purchase that’s hard to pass up!

The products have also earned an impressive 4.8-star rating average on the Harbor Freight website, including one reviewer saying, “These towels are the perfect solution for streak-free windows.”

6 Stiktek 60 yd. Painters Tape

Whether you’re planning a touch-up job or are going into full renovation mode, Stiktek 60 yd. Painters Tape ($2.99) is the kind of product you should always have on hand. An essential for any paint job, shoppers in the reviews praise it both for its price and performance, saying there is “no bleed-through” and that it’s “good quality.”

“This is the only painter’s tape that I use anymore,” writes one happy customer. “It is sticky, without being too sticky, slightly thicker than other ‘name brands,’ and the price is a little less than what you would pay at one of the big box stores. I highly recommend it.”

7 Stiktek 55 yd. Clear Packaging Tape 3-Pack

Speaking of having tape on hand, it’s hard to think of a reason not to stock up with this Stiktek 55 yd. Clear Packaging Tape 3-Pack ($3.98). Besides the fact that it’s over 43 percent off at the moment for Inside Track members, it’s a true must-have for sending out packages, securing mailing labels, and even sealing up those cardboard boxes headed into storage or out for a move.

“This Stiktek clear packaging tape has been consistently solid for all my shipping and storage needs,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Each roll has a good amount of length, and the adhesive grabs quickly without needing multiple passes. The tape feels sturdy once applied—no peeling at the edges, no lifting, and no splitting when you’re sealing heavier boxes. For a 3‑pack, the value is excellent, and the quality holds up just as well as more expensive name‑brand options. A dependable choice if you want tape that sticks well, cuts cleanly, and doesn’t fight you while you’re working.”

8 HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle

We all dip into that communal windshield washer to kill time while filling up at the gas station. But when you have a HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle ($5.99) of your own, you won’t be running all of that dirty fluid all over your vehicle when you use it. We also love the extension feature that makes it easy to hit every square inch on even the biggest vehicles!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Workshop Finds Under $25.

9 Pittsburgh Steel Pipe Wrench

The worst plumbing issues have a terrible habit of arising whenever outside help is unavailable. Take those emergency repairs into your own hands with this Pittsburgh Steel Pipe Wrench ($2.98): It’s a true essential for any homeowner, with a durable, heavy-duty construction that will ensure it lasts.

Customers in the reviews call it “small but mighty,” adding that this sized-down stature makes it much easier to fit into tight areas such as under the sink.

10 U.S. General 15-Slot Wrench Organizer

Anyone who appreciates a solid tool management system won’t be able to say no to this U.S. General 15-Slot Wrench Organizer ($4.98). Besides being a bargain find, it stores tools in a truly efficient way that makes them easier to find than rifling around a tool chest drawer or box.

11 Storehouse Portable Storage Case

…And on the topic of coherent organization, it’s hard to see any workshop where a Storehouse Portable Storage Case ($3.99) wouldn’t be a major upgrade! Another one of the items that’s currently on sale for Inside Track members, it’s perfect for anyone who won’t accept a disorganized tool and part storage system just because they are on the go. And with removable dividers, you can truly customize it to literally fit your needs.