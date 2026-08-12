11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $20

Get your space back in order with these small parts organizers and tool stashing solutions.

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Out of everywhere we shop, it feels more and more like Harbor Freight is the place to go for great storage solution finds. And if anything, this is especially true of that one super tricky part of the house that can sometimes end up in a chaotic limbo of excess stuff and productive space: the garage. The value tool retailer is chock-full of ways to organize and store everything from hand tools and appliances to small parts and hardware—and everything in between. The best part? You can easily stay within your budget with these picks. Here are the best new Harbor Freight garage storage finds available for under $20.

1 Storehouse 20-Bin Medium Portable Parts Storage Case

It’s ironic how sometimes it’s the smallest items that can make the biggest messes. This Storehouse 20-Bin Medium Portable Parts Storage Case ($7.99) is one of the easiest ways to get all of your screws, nuts, bolts, and nails in order (and is especially great for those moments when you need to be mobile).

And don’t worry if it seems like this is too small for your purposes: Customers in the reviews point out that because of its low price, they’ve purchased multiples that easily stack on one another. They also love that the small compartments can be removed individually.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tailgate and Outdoor Finds.

2 Storehouse 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer

Need even more space for your tiny items? This Storehouse 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer ($19.99) is a one-stop-shop solution for precisely that. And according to customers, this piece can also be a crafter’s best friend, with plenty of room for dozens of different supplies!

3 Bauer 5 Gallon Bucket Tool Bag

When it comes to tools, we’ve found that the best storage solution is often in something that makes them portable. This Bauer 5 Gallon Bucket Tool Bag ($9.99) is one of the most effective and affordable options we’ve ever come across, turning any standard five-gallon bucket into a neatly organized, movable toolbox.

Reviews on the Harbor Freight website call it a “simple, low-cost method of organizing and transporting tools” that is “better than the name brand ones” you’ll find at other major retailers.

4 Storehouse Toolbox Organizer with 4 Drawers

You can keep your workspace or hobby room nice and organized with this Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer ($19.99). Thanks to its compact build, it can be useful pretty much anywhere!

Customers in the reviews point out that this is helpful for everything from storing fishing lures and spare nuts and bolts to LEGO pieces and screws—all for a low price.

“I’ve bought several of these boxes for various uses, such as organizing hardware and crafting supplies. Good quality,” writes one reviewer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

5 U.S. General 15-Compartment Adjustable Pliers Rack

Pliers are not a “one size fits all” kind of tool, and after a while, there’s a decent chance your workbench will begin to get cluttered as a result. This U.S. General Adjustable Pliers Rack ($17.99) can easily solve that problem, with room to organize up to 15 of those all-too-essential tools.

“This little organizer cleaned up my rollaway toolbox drawers!” writes one enthusiastic 5-star reviewer. “Ended up purchasing four of these to better organize my toolbox. Makes it easier to find tools. No more clutter! I love these things!”

6 Voyager Round Canvas Bag

Coming up with a storage solution doesn’t always have to involve a rigid plastic bin or a set of drawers. You can easily clean up and organize your garage using a Voyager Round Canvas Bag ($13.99), which makes it easy to stash appliances and other items that aren’t sold with a carrying case. In fact, Harbor Freight customers say they use it for jumper cables, tow ropes, small gardening tools, cleaning supplies, and more.

One hidden bonus? This can also collapse down and store very easily when not in use.

7 Storehouse Large Water-Resistant Storage Container

While your garage might be a mostly indoor space, it can still pay to have a little extra protection for those parts and small items you stash at your workbench. This Storehouse Large Water-Resistant Storage Container ($7.99) is designed with a seal and three latches that keep dust and moisture out, complete with two dozen different compartments.

“These are a game changer for me,” writes one happy customer. “I’m going to retire the other boxes to use for parts that I will probably never use. These have a beautiful seal and latches that actually work. I’m only going to buy these from now on, and I’ll probably have one hundred of them before long.”

8 Yukon Clear Stacking Bin

In our experience, simplicity is key when it comes to storage solutions. This Yukon Clear Stacking Bin ($2.79) provides the perfect base for stashing everything from paint supplies to spare parts, all within a modular system that can be built out to fit your needs. The best part? It’s currently on sale for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program!

Customers in the reviews all say they appreciate the sturdiness of the bins, ultimately giving the product an impressive 4.8-star average rating. Others appreciate the transparent material that makes it easy to see what’s inside each bin.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Yard Tool Finds Under $25.

9 Storehouse V-Shape Hang-All

One of the easiest ways to clean up a mess is to get things up and off the ground! This Storehouse V-Shape Hang-All ($2.49) is perfect for storing tools, bikes, folding chairs, extension cords, and gardening equipment like hoses for a rock-bottom price.

10 Storehouse Self-Gripping Hangers, 4-Pack

Speaking of getting items up and off the ground, it doesn’t get much easier installation-wise than these Storehouse Self-Gripping Hangers ($5.99). This four-pack can turn any cross beam into a potential storage space, making it perfect for rakes, brooms, brushes, cords, and more.

11 Metal Ammo Can

Need a place to stash some slightly sensitive gadgets or materials? This Metal Ammo Can ($13.99) is weather-resistant and latches tightly shut, making it ideal for electronics, tools, and more that spend time in your garage. Customers also note their stackability in the reviews, adding that the rubber seal holds up well against the elements.