11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Porch and Planter Finds Under $25

Go all out autumn with these seasonal must-haves, including ways to show off those mums.

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Even though it might feel like seasonal drift, the truth is that fall is actually on the horizon. But if you’re like us and already making preparations for autumn, you’ll be happy to know that Tractor Supply is already well-stocked to cover all of your outdoor décor needs. The best part is that some of the latest items to hit shelves are also on the lower end of the price scale, making it easy to deck out your deck for all those impending visitors (and trick-or-treaters) you’ll be welcoming in the coming months. Here are the best new Tractor Supply fall porch and planter finds you can get for under $25.

1 Lux Landscape Solar Triple Maple Leaf

Want to really get things glowing near your front entrance? This Lux Landscape Solar Triple Maple Leaf ($7.99) charges in the sun all day so it can provide a spectacular fall foliage pop at night. We think this well-priced piece is perfect for lining the front of your porch, but can also easily be stuck into a planter as part of a display closer to your door.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Workshop Finds Under $25.

2 GroundWork Plastic Whiskey Barrel Planter

At first glance, this GroundWork Whiskey Barrel Planter ($12.99) might look like classic wooden garden decor. But in reality, this 15.5-inch container is made from a realistic-looking, durable plastic that ensures it will last much longer than authentic versions. And while it will clearly work any time of the year, we love that this piece looks especially good dressed up for autumn with mums, magnolias, and other fall floral favorites.

3 Red Shed 11 in. Hen Statue

A little piece of quirky décor can go a long way! This Red Shed 11 in. Hen Statue ($16.99) is decorated in fall colors that make it a lovely addition to your porch’s celebratory seasonal layout. It’s also made from a durable polyresin material that ensures it will look good for years to come!

4 Corn Stalks Decor

One of the best ways to get that authentic autumn look is to embrace the bounty of the harvest. This Corn Stalks Decor ($8.49) is a classically simple way to dress up your deck, front door, or yard without spending too much money.

RELATED: 11 Tractor Supply Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

5 Red Shed 61 lb. Plastic Square Planter

There may not be anything that’s inherently “fall-like” about this Red Shed 61 lb. Plastic Square Planter ($24.99). But we happen to think this relatively regal-looking piece would be the perfect container for fall florals, providing a contrast to those bright pops of color with its darker color scheme.

6 12 in. Tri-Mum Plant

Speaking of vibrant fall florals, you’ll be missing out if you don’t decorate your deck with some go-to seasonal plantings! This 12 in. Tri-Mum Plant ($24.99) is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to fill your latest container purchases. The best part? They’re also perennials, meaning they’ll bloom again with the proper care!

7 Red Shed 20.6 lb. Plastic Urn Planter

Once again, this Red Shed 20.6 lb. Plastic Urn Planter ($24.99) might not be the kind of plant container you’d think would scream autumn. But with the right decorations surrounding it, this piece can almost take on a mausoleum-like look, making it perfect for any spooky porch arrangements this season.

8 Red Shed Hello Fall Floral Door Mat

As the first thing your guests see, using the right door mat is crucial when decorating for the season. That’s why we’re big on this Red Shed Hello Floral Coir Door Mat ($19.99), which is the perfect swap-in for the brighter colored mat we’ve been using all spring and summer. And with trick-or-treaters on the way, you’ll want to be prepared!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in August.

9 Red Shed 14.5 lb. Yellow Ceramic Planter

Don’t worry: Not all fall flower containers need to be black or gray! This Red Shed 14.5 lb. Yellow Ceramic Planter ($24.99) provides a pop of fall color on its own even before those blooms spring forth. We love it as an easy way to lend a slightly more sophisticated look to your porch—and at this size, it could also be a good front stairway liner, too!

10 Red Shed 22 in. Artificial Olivia Eucalyptus Mixed Wreath

Want an easy way to decorate your door? This Red Shed 22 in. Artificial Olivia Eucalyptus Mixed Wreath ($14.99) is a good way to ease from late summer into early fall (before we go full-blown holiday season, of course). It doesn’t hurt that it’s also one of the best-priced pieces in the category at Tractor Supply, too!

11 Red Shed Thankful Metal Hanging Sign

In search of some new wall decor for the season? This Red Shed Thankful Metal Hanging Sign ($10.49) is elegant in its simplicity and can work in pretty much any room of the house (including outdoor spaces like your front porch).