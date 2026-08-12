11 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Sign and Wall Decor Finds Under $10

Refresh your home with these charming wall signs and fall accents that fit any budget.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to give your home a cozy fall touch up. Hobby Lobby’s seasonal items include charming wall decor, festive pumpkins, and themed accents that mesh well with many different styles. Best of all, these affordable finds prove that decorating for the season can be both stylish and inexpensive.

Copper Brown & Gold Tinsel Wreath



A wreath doesn’t have to be made from leaves to make an impact. This Copper Brown & Gold Tinsel Wreath combines warm tones for a festive look that catches the light. Hang it on your front door or inside your home to add a touch of fall.

Welcome Pumpkin Wood Wall Decor

Nothing says fall quite like a Pumpkin Wood Sign. This wooden wall accent instantly creates a warm, inviting entryway and pairs easily with wreaths, lights, or garland for a complete fall display.

Brown Shiplap Wood Wall Decor



Simple rustic pieces often have the most decorating potential. This Brown Shiplap Wood Wall Decor works well on its own or as a base for DIY fall touches, allowing you to customize it with lettering or various seasonal accents.

Distressed White Beaded Pumpkinl



Neutral pumpkins continue to be a favorite for modern fall decorating, and this Distressed White Beaded Pumpkin

brings extra texture with its beaded detailing. It looks equally at home on a mantel, bookshelf, or table centerpiece.

Thankful Wood Wall Decor



Seasonal word art remains a classic decorating choice, and this Thankful Wood Wall Decor offers a simple reminder of the season’s spirit. Display it alongside family photos or layer it with other fall decor for a cozy, finished look.

Fall Feels Textured Wood Pumpkin



With its weathered finish and seasonal message, this Textured Wood Pumpkin delivers farmhouse vibes without feeling like too much. It’s an easy accent for entry tables, mantels, or shelving that can stay out from early September through Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin & Sunflowers Stained Glass Wall Decor



This Pumpkin & Sunflowers Stained Glass Wall Decor combines two fall favorites in a stained glass design. Hang it near a sunny window or brighten a plain wall with, using it as a decorative accent.

Orange Cream Pumpkins, Leaves & Berries



This decorative arrangement brings together pumpkins, foliage, and berries for an on demand autumn centerpiece. It adds layered texture and color to tables and dining room decor without requiring more styling.

Cornhusk Pumpkins

Natural materials never go out of style for fall decorating. These Cornhusk Pumpkins add texture to your seasonal decor and look especially nice when grouped with wooden signs, baskets, or simple candles.

Orange & Glossy Pumpkin

Sometimes a single Orange & Glossy Pumpkin is all you need. This version offers a finish that stands out among more rustic decorations, making it a versatile accent for everything from tabletops to shelves.

Orange, White & Green Pumpkin Wood Decor



Featuring a mix of classic autumn colors, this Pumpkin Wood Decor brings a fun finishing touch to your seasonal display. Place it on a mantel, in an entryway, or table to tie together the rest of your fall accents.