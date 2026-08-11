11 Best New Tractor Supply Halloween and Harvest Finds Under $25

Go all out autumn with some brand new décor, tableware, pet accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This year, Tractor Supply has already made it easier than ever to start preparing for fall weeks ahead of time. And in keeping up with that momentum, we’ve already started turning to the rural retailer to get ready for the biggest holidays of the season, too. The shelves are already full of both spooky and autumnal decor, not to mention all of the items you’ll need to make your dining room table truly shine during fall’s many festive feasts. Ready to get a head start of your own? Here are the best new Tractor Supply Halloween and harvest finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in August.

1 Red Shed Howdy Ghouls Halloween Door Mat

Halloween means the arrival of high porch traffic season. Make sure to greet your guests (and the onslaught of trick-or-treaters) the right way with this cheeky Red Shed Howdy Ghouls Halloween Door Mat ($19.99). It’s one of those little touches that helps get into the spirit of spooky season!

2 DII Fall in Love Ruffle Apron

Autumn is the season when the kitchen sees even more activity than usual. This DII Fall in Love Ruffle Apron ($17.99) is perfect for protecting your outfit while bringing a festive look to your ensemble when whipping up those meals.

3 Red Shed 5 ft. Boo LED Web Halloween String Lights

Sure, it might seem early to start stringing up holiday lights. But when they’re as spooky as these Red Shed 5 ft. Boo LED Web Halloween String Lights ($7.99), it suddenly makes a lot of sense! This piece has eight different functions (combination, waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on) that make an eye-catching and affordable addition to your setup.

4 Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement

Autumn is the time of year when the vibrant floral displays of summer give way to those bright earth tones. This Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement ($24.99) makes swapping out those bouquets as easy as it gets, whether you’re dressing up your entryway or need a centerpiece for your dining room table. And with an included ceramic vases, it’s one of the better deals we’ve found!

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Fall Home Decor Finds Under $20.

5 Red Shed Scented Halloween Candle

Even though Halloween is usually a holiday celebrated with aesthetics, there’s nothing that says you can’t use spooky season to lean into aromatherapy, too! This Red Shed Scented Halloween Candle ($12.99) will add a cheerfully ghostly pop to your home, but also bring “rich tones of dark vanilla bourbon swirl with soft woodsmoke elements infused with silver birch, aromatic cedar, and resinous benzoin layered with spiced amber, white tonka, and charcoal musk” whenever it’s lit.

6 Red Shed Ceramic Pumpkin Pie-Shaped Harvest Spice Scented Decorative Candle

Arguably, one of the very best parts about preparing a Thanksgiving meal is the smell of those desserts wafting up from the oven. But instead of limiting yourself to one day a year of this confectionary bliss, you can get that aromas all season long with this Red Shed Ceramic Pumpkin Pie-Shaped Harvest Spice Scented Decorative Candle ($19.99). It also gets bonus points for looking as delicious as it smells!

7 Worthy Dog Adjustable Jack-O-Lantern Dog Collar

If you’re lucky, you’ll get roughly one or two nights of the entire year where your dog will agree to wear a costume. But if you want to get them into the spirit of Halloween without them looking ashamed in photos, we suggest swapping in a Worthy Dog Adjustable Jack-O-Lantern Dog Collar ($15.99) for the season.

8 Nearly Natural 12 in. Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder

We’d argue there’s no time of year when dressing up your dining room table matters more than autumn. And while we’ve been known to DIY our own decorations, we’re relieved to have found this stunning Nearly Natural Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder ($24.99) that does all of the hard work for us. It also makes for a fantastic mantlepiece or entryway addition!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall and Harvest Finds Under $25.

9 Red Shed Boo Pumpkin Throw Pillow

One of the easiest ways to update your home’s look for the season is to add a simple cushion or quilt. This Red Shed Boo Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($16.99) is perfect for the fall lead up to Halloween as a great decoration for your couch, bedding, or even staircase display.

10 DII Embroidered Fall Leaves Bordered Cloth Napkin Set

The most important part of a festive feast may be what’s being served, but if you really want it to be a memorable meal, you need to ensure your table looks its very best. We love these DII Embroidered Fall Leaves Bordered Cloth Napkin Set ($19.99), which look and feel much pricier than they are. It’s a great way to embrace the holiday!

11 DII Halloween Lace Tablecloths

Speaking of setting the right ambiance for your meals, it’s hard to top these DII Halloween Lace Tablecloths ($12.99)! It’s the ideal table setting for your macabre meals, but it’s also an easy way to dress up your entryway table or party’s appetizer station without blowing out your budget.