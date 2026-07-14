11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds Under $25

The rural retailer is full of backyard bargains, including lighting options and well-priced planters.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve used Tractor Supply to help maximize our outdoor space this summer, whether it’s gardening supplies or party paraphernalia. But even if we’re not spending big, we’ve found some bona fide bargains in the rural retailer’s inventory that have helped us improve the look of our patio, deck, and garden even more. Right now, we’re especially loving some well-priced planters, unique lighting options, and other little touches that make everything feel cozier. There’s even a smart way to hide your spare key! Here are the best new Tractor Supply outdoor decor finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

1 GroundWork Sylvie Plastic Planter

The Best Life team firmly believes that plants and greenery are the best way to create an inviting outdoor space. And thanks to this GroundWork Sylvie Plastic Planter ($6.99), the hardware will look just as good as the flowers themselves! This medium-sized container has a unique finish that makes it look pricier than it is, and is a fantastic addition to porches, patios, walkways, and decks.

2 Red Shed Cement Bunny Statue

We all love getting wildlife visitors in our yards. But with this Red Shed Cement Bunny Statue ($9.99), you’ll be able to grace your garden with a permanent (and non-flower-eating) presence. We think this would look great poking through a garden bed or decorating your deck beneath some planters.

3 Allsop Home & Garden Solar Storybook Fairy String Lights

Looking for something a little more subtle than string lights? These Allsop Home & Garden Solar Storybook Fairy String Lights ($19.99) are a truly versatile addition to your yard, whether it’s as a dramatic centerpiece at your patio table or dressing up branches and fence posts with a soft, dreamy light. It’s the kind of ambiance booster we truly appreciate—and they require no external power source!

4 Red Shed 12 in. Solar Chicken Lantern

Speaking of easy lighting solutions, this Red Shed 12 in. Solar Chicken Lantern ($13.99) is perfect for your back porch or patio when you need a little more light at the table, to illuminate a walkway, or to line your pool. And because it’s sun-powered, you’ll never have to worry about running wires or plugging it in to charge between uses!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

5 GroundWork Decorative Metal Hanging Basket

Sometimes, the best way to elevate your flowers’ look is to bring them up off the ground. This GroundWork Decorative Metal Hanging Basket ($7.99) can help create that tiered effect, complete with a natural coco liner that will help your plants grow and thrive.

Customers in the reviews also appear to love the product, many saying it’s “great quality.”

“These are beautiful, sturdy, and a great value!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They are deeper than most, which is important for growth and retaining more moisture.”

6 Harper & Willow Copper Metal Eclectic Outdoor Wall Decor

It can admittedly be tough to dress up your patio and porch walls without veering into cheesy territory. But we think this Harper & Willow Copper Metal Eclectic Outdoor Wall Decor ($19.99) is not only an aesthetically pleasing option, but also incredibly affordable. In fact, Tractor Supply shoppers say they can hardly believe how large it is for the price.

7 Red Shed Solar Bird Flag Stake

We have to admit we’re kind of surprised that this Red Shed Solar Bird Flag Stake ($24.99) is priced as low as it is! Complete with a sun-powered light and crossbar for flying a welcome message of your choosing (or leaving it empty), it’s a great addition to front pathways and gardens that will look great both day and night.

“I absolutely love the flag stand and light!” writes one happy customer. “Looks even bigger than I thought it would be. Very nice quality!”

8 Ackland Clara Black Geometric Flocked Outdoor Coir Doormat

Greeting your guests requires putting your best foot forward. Ironically, this often means ensuring their feet aren’t too dirty before stepping indoors. We love the look of this Ackland Clara Black Geometric Flocked Outdoor Coir Doormat ($10.99) just as much as its low price, complete with a non-slip vinyl backing.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Patio Finds Members Say Are Worth Buying.

9 Harper & Willow Blue Capiz Shell Waterfall Windchime

There’s something to be said about décor like this Harper & Willow Blue Capiz Shell Waterfall Windchime ($22.99) that both looks and sounds fantastic. We love the soothing blue colors that come together to create what looks like a floating seaglass mosaic. This is a truly zen-like addition to any space!

10 Zingz Home Outdoor Crab Secretive Key Holder

Sure, this Zingz Home Outdoor Crab Secretive Key Holder ($14.99) looks like nothing more than a small garden sculpture. But once you lift off the shell, you’ll find it’s the perfect hiding place for your spare set! It’s an ideal piece of functional decor if we’ve ever seen it.

11 Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow

Just like indoors, your patio and porch furniture probably needs a little dressing up. This Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow ($12.49) provides a little extra texture and a lot of extra comfort to your chairs, sofas, and sectionals. And at this price, you could deck out your entire deck!