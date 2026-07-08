11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Oasis Finds

These phenomenal products will help you achieve backyard bliss.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the past few months in particular, we’ve become pretty accustomed to turning to Tractor Supply when putting together our backyard and garden. But now that we’ve gotten into the swing of things, we’re taking it to the next level with some superb products that will create the blissful backyard ambiance we’re craving. So, how do we plan to achieve this? Think water features like fountains, adding an aesthetically pleasing fire pit, installing pitch-perfect lighting, and bringing in the most comfortable furniture out there. If you’re ready to relax, here are the best new Tractor Supply backyard oasis finds you can grab right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

1 Sunnydaze Decor Gathering Birds Ceramic Outdoor Fountain

There’s nothing quite as soothing in outdoor decor as a subtle water feature. That’s why we were thrilled to find this Sunnydaze Decor Gathering Birds Ceramic Outdoor Fountain ($379): Not only does it look great on its own, but adding the soothing sound of trickling water is one of the easiest ways to promote relaxation. We also love that it includes LED lighting for nighttime, too!

2 Jaxx Arlo Outdoor Bean Bag Sun Lounger

If we’re really going for a backyard oasis vibe, picking the right kind of relaxing seating is going to be a top priority. And in our opinion, it doesn’t get much comfier than this Jaxx Arlo Outdoor Bean Bag Sun Lounger ($329.99). The plush chaise is equal parts cozy and inviting, but is still made from weather-resistant material (and even includes a Sunbrella covering) to help it last for years to come.

3 Allsop Home & Garden Soji Stella String Light Shades

Even if you’ve already set up string lights for your backyard, you can still upgrade their look to make them even cozier with these Allsop Home & Garden Soji Stella String Light Shades ($99.99). The set of five turns traditional cafe bulbs into soft glowing orbs that help set a memorably tranquil ambiance. We especially love these for any special backyard get-together or occasion!

4 Tiki Merry Metal Torch

Speaking of illumination, is there anything more classic for backyard lighting than a Tiki Merry Metal Torch ($6.49)? We’re hard-pressed to think of a better ambiance than that flickering flame, especially when used alongside the right kind of soft lighting. Of course, the fact that this version is made of sturdy metal rather than wood and bamboo (while still super affordable) is a major bonus.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

5 Veikous Outdoor Pergola Wood Gazebo

Have you ever felt the urge to just sink into the surrounding greenery while relaxing in your garden? This Veikous Outdoor Pergola Wood Gazebo ($629.99) became a top pick for us when we realized it was ideal for training vines to create a living shade structure using grapes, flowers, and more. And because it’s made of solid, durable cedar, you know it will stand the test of time.

Customers also appreciate the value of this piece, too. “Excellent looking and easy to put together,” writes one in their review. “Could not believe what you get for the price!”

6 Nuu Garden 3-Tier Patio Umbrella

Even if you’re enjoying the warmth of a tranquil, sunny day, your outdoor space might still need a little shade to make everything more comfortable. This Nuu Garden 3-Tier Patio Umbrella ($51.99) is well-priced for the quality, providing ventilation and sun coverage to help keep things cool.

7 YardCove Steel Marston Planter with Screen

Sometimes, the easiest way to make a big space like your backyard feel cozier is to break it up and create nooks. That’s where this YardCove Steel Marston Planter with Screen ($139.99) can come in handy. By setting them up the right way, you can get an outdoor room with living walls in no time!

8 Techko Outdoor Solar Takumi Bamboo-Style Floor Lamp

With the prevalence of string lights, it can be remarkable when you realize just how much of an effect a non-overhead lighting source can have on your porch or patio. This Techko Outdoor Solar Takumi Bamboo-Style Floor Lamp ($49.99) has helped our outdoor space feel just like a living room

Customers in the reviews say they love how it “gives off a soft, amber glow rather than bright illumination” that makes it ideal for “mood lighting on patios.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

9 Sunnydaze Rope Hammock Chair Swing

It really can’t be overstated just how relaxing swinging in the breeze can feel. That’s why in our opinion, this Sunnydaze Rope Hammock Chair Swing ($79.99) is one of the ultimate backyard oasis additions, taking up less space than a traditional hammock and creating the perfect suspended seat for reading, ruminating, and relaxing.

In fact, many customers have pointed out how helpful these can be for smaller spaces that still want a cozy feel. “Hammock chairs are a genius way of enjoying the comfort of a hammock without taking up 10 feet of space,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This particular hammock chair is just the right size for a lot of adults. Also, it’s very attractive, and the color would work well with many decors.”

10 Real Flame Aegean Propane Fire Pit Table

When it comes to relaxing outdoors, it’s hard to top an open flame. We love this Real Flame Aegean Propane Fire Pit Table ($899.99) for its sleek, minimalistic look that will match practically any decor, but also because it hides its fuel canister within to minimize its footprint. Tractor Supply customers say it truly does help in creating that zen garden vibe so many are after.

“The sleek design fits perfectly with our outdoor decor, and the hidden tank storage is a convenient feature that keeps everything looking tidy. Additionally, the fire pit is the perfect height for use as a table when using the included lid, adding versatility to its functionality.

11 Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set

If you’re still looking to dress up your pool deck or patio while keeping things relaxing, you might want to consider this Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set ($312.99), especially if you’re on a budget. These well-priced pieces even come complete with removable side tables for easy drink and device storage.