Shop 7 new Dollar Tree living room finds under $10, from candles to floating shelves.

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Are you looking for a few decorative pieces for your living room but are on a tight budget? Head on over to Dollar Tree. The dollar store has so many fantastic finds, ranging from wall decor and shelving to candles and throw pillows, all under $10. What should you shop for if you are on the hunt for living room items? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree living room finds under $10.

1 Bougie Looking Candles for $5

Dollar Tree candle prices can’t be beat. This Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle provides a gentle, relaxing fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for your home, and a steal for $5. “Best candle ever,” writes a shopper. “I bought this in the store. I love it!! Very subtle scent and not overwhelming. Literally calming. This is a $20 candle for $5!! Going back to get more!”

2 Little Gold Mirrors

Gallery walls are old news. Mirror walls are the newest, coolest concept. You can create one for cheap with these Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., which come in black and gold and are just $1.50 each. They are “elegant,” according to shoppers. “I needed these mirrors to hang on my posts in the living room and dining room. Perfect match,” one writes.

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3 A Hanging Shelf

This Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope, 13.375 x 5.25 in. is giving Anthropologie vibes, and is such a steal for $1.50. “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

4 Little Pumpkikn Tinket Jars

Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are a beautiful fall decoration for $1.50. You can even use them to fill with candles. One shopper calls them the “best container” for fall candles. “They are indeed heat resistant as I tried them in both microwave and oven, they are durable with a glossy nice finish and size is just right for the PERFECT candle. These clay material little darlings can’t go wrong – and for the price, they are indeeed a winner!!” they write.

5 The Famous Shelves

The Floating Shelf is one of the best-selling Dollar Tree items, an affordable decorative accent available in white and black, and is super customizable. You can even bedazzle or paint them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one shopper writes.

6 Fall Throw Pillows

Decorate with throw pillows inspired by fall: pumpkin spice lattes, maple leaves, footballs, and pumpkins. The new Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow collection is super adorable, with each pillow selling for a mere $5 each.

7 Colorful Candles

Taper candles are everywhere, but not as cheap as they are at Dollar Tree. These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack are just $1.25 for the pack and come with purple and pink. “Just what we needed when we needed. Arrived intact on time and unbroken,” a shopper writes.