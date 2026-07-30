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7 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Finds Under $10

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 30, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Dollar Tree living room finds under $10, from candles to floating shelves.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 30, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for a few decorative pieces for your living room but are on a tight budget? Head on over to Dollar Tree. The dollar store has so many fantastic finds, ranging from wall decor and shelving to candles and throw pillows, all under $10. What should you shop for if you are on the hunt for living room items? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree living room finds under $10.

1
Bougie Looking Candles for $5

Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle
Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree candle prices can’t be beat. This Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle provides a gentle, relaxing fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for your home, and a steal for $5. “Best candle ever,” writes a shopper. “I bought this in the store. I love it!! Very subtle scent and not overwhelming. Literally calming. This is a $20 candle for $5!! Going back to get more!”

2
Little Gold Mirrors

Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75x9.75-in.
Dollar Tree

Gallery walls are old news. Mirror walls are the newest, coolest concept. You can create one for cheap with these Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., which come in black and gold and are just $1.50 each. They are “elegant,” according to shoppers. “I needed these mirrors to hang on my posts in the living room and dining room. Perfect match,” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3
A Hanging Shelf

Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelves with Rope, 13.375x5.25-in.
Dollar Tree

This Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope, 13.375 x 5.25 in. is giving Anthropologie vibes, and is such a steal for $1.50. “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

4
Little Pumpkikn Tinket Jars

Glazed Pumpkin Trinket Jars
Dollar Tree

Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are a beautiful fall decoration for $1.50. You can even use them to fill with candles. One shopper calls them the “best container” for fall candles. “They are indeed heat resistant as I tried them in both microwave and oven, they are durable with a glossy nice finish and size is just right for the PERFECT candle. These clay material little darlings can’t go wrong – and for the price, they are indeeed a winner!!” they write.

5
The Famous Shelves

Floating Shelf, Assorted Colors, 1-ct.
Dollar Tree

The Floating Shelf is one of the best-selling Dollar Tree items, an affordable decorative accent available in white and black, and is super customizable. You can even bedazzle or paint them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one shopper writes.

6
Fall Throw Pillows

Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow, Assorted Designs, 1-ct
Dollar Tree

Decorate with throw pillows inspired by fall: pumpkin spice lattes, maple leaves, footballs, and pumpkins. The new Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow collection is super adorable, with each pillow selling for a mere $5 each.

7
Colorful Candles

Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack.
Dollar Tree

Taper candles are everywhere, but not as cheap as they are at Dollar Tree. These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack are just $1.25 for the pack and come with purple and pink. “Just what we needed when we needed. Arrived intact on time and unbroken,” a shopper writes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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