Shop 11 Marshalls fall finds that look like Anthropologie, from poufs to side tables.

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I am obsessed with the bougie bohemian aesthetic that is all over Anthropologie. The store is filled with gorgeous decor, including bedding, candles, and pieces of furniture. And the clothing is so chic. The only problem? Some of the items are cost-prohibiting for many people. Marshalls to the rescue. The discount department store has so many Anthro-worthy items for way less than you would pay for the name-brand. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Marshalls fall finds that look like Anthropologie for less.

1 Floral Skull Kitchen Towels

Anthropologie is famous for offering kitschy holiday decor that is more eccentric than traditional. This set of three GRAMMERCY STUDIO Floral Skull Kitchen Towels is just $12.99 and an easy way to infuse the spooky spirit into your kitchen this Halloween without being cheesy.

2 A Gorgeous Area Rug

This ERIN GATES 6×9 Indoor Outdoor Saybrook Striped Leaves Area Rug is just $119.99 but looks like it would be triple the price at Anthro. I love the neutral jute color and the subtle but impactful pattern that will go well with various design schemes.

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3 A Hammered Iron Side Table with a Marble Top

Anthropologie or Marshalls? This MADE IN INDIA 18x14x20 Marble Top Hammered Iron Rectangular Side Table is just $99.99 and looks identical to one in my home from the expensive boho store.

4 A Painted Pumpkin Decoration

Another Halloween decoration that offers a bohemian chic look? This CERAMIKA ARTYSTYCZNA 7in Painted Floral Jack O Lantern Decor, which is such an elevated holiday decoration for $29.99.

5 A Strawberry Thief Pouf

One of William Morris’ most iconic patterns, Strawberry Thief, is very Anthopologie in aesthetic. Get this MORRIS & CO.18x18x16 Strawberry Thief Pouf for just $49.99. It is a great stool or accent piece in any space.

6 Free People Sweats

If you spot Free People at Marshalls, buy it. The Anthro-associated brand is a fraction of the retail price at Marshalls. This pair of FREE PEOPLE Slow It Down Joggers is just $24.99. The same sweats are $78 at other stores.

7 A Stunning Side Table

This PHILLIPS COLLECTION 26x24x24 Metallic Leaf Log Side Table is such an elegant, statement-making piece in a bold gold tone, shaped like a log. Get it for $349.99 instead of paying double at other stores.

8 A Leather Belt Bag

This VIOLA CASTELLANI Leather Belt Bag is just $34.99, and looks like Anthro alternatives that cost over $100. It looks so much more expensive than it actually is and looks great with everything.

9 Plastic Birks for Half Off

You can even get Birkenstocks at Marshalls for a fraction of the retail price. This pair of plastic Arizona-style sandals is selling for $29.99 at the discount store, but retails for over $69 at others.

10 A Morris & Co. Runner

This MORRIS & CO. 27×45 Jute Blend Woodland Weeds Floral Printed Runner is another great item from the iconic brand that looks Anthropologie for less. It is only $29.99, at least half off.

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11 A Scalloped Picture Light

Picture lights are a great way to give your home that interior designer, Anthropologie-like touch on a budget. This KARMA HOME 18.5×6 Rechargeable Scalloped Picture Light is bougie-looking and bohemian, shockingly just $49.99.