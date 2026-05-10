11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop 11 new Marshalls home decor finds, from retro Smeg mixers to chic oval mirrors.

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Marshalls is having a moment, especially in the home decor aisles. I can’t believe what I have been finding lately, ranging from cheap but chic decorations to name-brand luxury for less. Every time I visit my local store or visit the website, the new arrivals section has been restocked. But here’s the thing: The best items are selling out fast. What should you shop for this week, before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best Marshalls home decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 A Retro SMEG Mixer

I just saw this Smeg 5 qt 50s Retro-Style Aesthetic Stand Mixer on the Macy’s website for $600 and was majorly crushing on it. The gorgeous gadget will never go out of style. How Marshalls is managing to sell the exact same gadget for $449.99 is baffling. But I’ll take it!

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this set of two SOLE 18.5×25 Ashford Wood-Frame Saddle Stools for just $159.99. My first thought was that the price was a mistake, and that’s how much each stool was. But no. It’s for two of them. The seat is cushioned, and they look like they are from Restoration Hardware.

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3 Dog Print Sheets

Dog lovers, you are going to want to order this EDDIE BAUER Dog And Stripes Sheet Set ASAP! They are masculine in feel and could work for a kid’s room, but are also mature enough for adults. A set, with flat and fitted sheets and shams, starts at $34.99.

4 An Oval Mirror

The entire Howard Elliott collection, which is now at Marshalls, looks super bougie. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 35.5×23.5 Solace Pinewood Oval Mirror, $99.99, is upscale-looking enough to use as an installed bathroom mirror.

5 Beachy Sheets

I am also loving the new bed linens this season, including this SIGRID OLSEN Scallop Shell Sheet Set. It has serious Serena & Lily vibes but costs almost nothing. The twin set starts at $14.99! It is perfect for a beach house or a beach-themed room.

6 A Pottery Barn Looking Quilt Set

Pottery Barn bedding is gorgeous, but it isn’t cheap. Marshalls to the rescue. This blue-and-white RACHEL ZOE Printed Reversible Cotton Quilt Set starts at just $34.99 and comes with a quilt and shams. It has the same timeless, traditional vibe for a lot less.

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7 Patriotic Salad Plates

Celebrate America all summer long with patriotic plates. This RIDGEFIELD HOME Ceramic Stars Salad Plates set comes with four plates and is just $19.99, but it looks like it could be from Pottery Barn. Use them on top of your white dinner plates for a festive upgrade.

8 An Elegant Accent Table

This LILLIAN AUGUST 26 in 1 Drawer Accent Table, $199.99, looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily. I always say that the Lillian August collection is one of my personal favorites, as it is one of the more elegant and upscale furniture brands at the discount store.

9 Morris & Co. Hand Towels

I need some new hand towels for spring and summer. You can never go wrong with MORRIS & CO.’s Strawberry Thief pattern, which is all over Marshalls right now. This beautiful set of two hand towels, suitable for the kitchen or bathroom, is just $14.99.

10 A Glass and Iron Dining Table

This HOWARD ELLIOTT 30×48 Bonnifait Iron And Glass Round Dining Table, $399.99, looks just like a piece from the Restoration Hardware collection, but for a fraction of the price. It will look gorgeous with upholstered chairs.

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11 And, the Best Throw Pillows

Another brand I am obsessed with? Canaan. They make the bougiest-looking throw pillows for less. This CANAAN 22×22 Pure Linen Overfilled Double Flange Pillow is super high-end looking and is $49.99.