It’s almost October, and fall is in full swing. If you haven’t done all of your fall fashion shopping yet, Marshalls is here for you. The discount store is getting in new shipments daily of the latest, on-trend clothing and shoes, and in true fashion, marking them down much lower than the competition. What should you order ASAP? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Cozy Women’s Loungewear Set

In the fall and winter, I love wearing matching loungewear. This HONEYDEW 2pc Cardigan And Matching Pants Lounge Set is soft, stretchy, and incredibly comfortable. The pants feature pockets, wide legs, and a smocked waistband, while the cardigan features a flattering V-neck. You can’t beat the price, $24.99 for the set compared to over $75 retail.

2 A Pair of Designer Denim for So Much Less Than Retail

I love that Marshalls carries designer denim for so much less than department stores. This super on-trend pair of 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Ultra High Rise Jo Jean is just $79.99. The original price? A staggering $218. The wide-leg pant features whiskering details and is made from a stretchy, comfy denim blend.

3 A Y2K Revival Juicy Tracksuit

The Y2K trends are all back in style, including the iconic Juicy Couture tracksuit I found at Marshalls for $39.99. It also makes a great Halloween costume if you want to dress up as pretty much any celebrity from the early aughts, or Regina George or “Cool Mom” from Mean Girls. It comes in pink, navy, and black colors.

4 Comfy and Casual Rockport Loafers for Men

Buying shoes at the store can be tricky, as Marshalls carries limited sizes. However, the website has a much more generous selection. This pair of Rockport Men’s Leather Dmx Dudley Casual Loafers, $49.99, is $100 less than the original retail price. The driving-style loafers are comfortable for all-day wear with a rounded toe and cushioned footbed.

5 A Classy Quarter Zip

You can’t go wrong with a quarter-zip sweater. This Fair Harbor Larchmont Quarter Zip Top is just $24.99 in sizes small to 2x. It comes heather gray and navy, both great neutral color options. It also makes a great gift.

6 Puma Ribbed Tanks for Men

Marshalls is a great resource for elevated basics. Take this Puma 5pk Athletic Tanks set, for example. You get five assorted colors of the well-made, designer ribbed tanks for just $12.99, averaging to a little over $2.50 per tank. Such a great deal!

7 Lots of Great Activewear for Kids

Marshalls has a great selection of children’s clothing, especially athletic wear. For example, they just got this UNDER ARMOUR Little Boys Rival Acid Wash Hoodie in an on-trend khaki color for just $16.99. I also saw a bunch of Puma, New Balance, and Reebok gear as well.