11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in June

The home improvement retailer is rolling into the new month with garden add-ons, power rtools, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After a spring filled with home improvement projects, we’re keeping the DIY momentum going into summer—especially thanks to how great the latest drops at Home Depot appear to be. The retailer is heading into the new month with a strong start, bringing out tons of great new products from all categories. We’ve already dropped some of these backyard add-ons, power tools, decor pieces, cleaning appliances, and more into our carts. Ready to do the same? Here are the best new Home Depot finds hitting shelves in June.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Tool Deals Heating Up Stores This Week.

1 Milwaukee M18 Cordless Scissor Lift Fan

As the name suggests, this Milwaukee M18 Cordless Scissor Lift Fan ($199) was designed for use while working up high on heavy equipment. But it’s still one of the most versatile pieces of equipment we’ve seen hit the store lately, with a heavy-duty mount that allows you to attach it to your desk, workbench, bartop, and more to help combat those sweltering days.

2 Hampton Bay Solar Silver In-Ground Disk Path Light

When it comes to outdoor ambiance, we simply love an uplight! That’s why we’re excited to find this Hampton Bay Solar Silver In-Ground Disk Path Light ($11.97) hitting Home Depot shelves. They’re the perfect way to illuminate your pathways with a sleek, modern look and easy installation.

“After I installed this product within the first 20 minutes of having opened the box after work last week, my primary thought was ‘more, more, more!’ writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “From the first sundown after installation, this product has received more rave reviews than anything else that we have received and installed. The light pattern is striking. The brightness is illuminative, and its purpose is wholly efficacious.”

3 Ivory Round Water Hyacinth Basket, Set of 2

We’ve been saying this for months now, but when a good piece of “décorage” (e.g., storage options that look good enough to be kept in plain sight), we jump right on it. That’s precisely what happened with this Ivory Round Water Hyacinth Basket ($62.30), which comes in a set of two and is perfect for stashing blankets, books, magazines, and more!

4 Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser

We are big proponents of aromatherapy, but that doesn’t mean you always need to have a scented candle burning. This Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser ($49.99) can automate the entire process, thanks to a WiFi connection and an easy-to-use app that will fill your home with the scent of your choice.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast.

5 Hampton Bay Autumn Glen Adirondack Chair

We’re big fans of Adirondack chairs all around, thanks to how genuinely comfortable they are for outdoor lounging. But it’s even more appealing when it comes to this new Hampton Bay Autumn Glen Adirondack Chair ($139), thanks to its updated, modern look. It’s also made from a highly durable composite to help boost its longevity much longer than traditional wood.

6 Ryobi Battery Push Lawn Mower

By now, you might’ve realized that it’s time to upgrade your grass maintenance tools. Before you get too far into summer, this Ryobi Battery Push Lawn Mower ($359) can help make your job even easier by removing the need to fill up with gas before each run.

Customers who’ve purchased it say this version is even an improvement over the previous model. “Best of all, there is no loud noise and no fumes to worry about, while it delivers equal or even better performance in comparison to its closest gas-powered competitors,” writes one.

7 Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

The spring cleaning bug bit us hard this year, and now we’re taking our year-round approach to an entirely new level with tools like this Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner ($89.99). It finally makes it so much easier to get those deep stains we’re always feared out of furniture and carpets.

“The Little Green Mini is a beast,” gushes one happy customer. “Good things really do come in small packages! Easy and efficient, great little carpet cleaner.”

8 Husky 20 Gal.Heavy Duty Waterproof Storage Container

If your spring cleaning is bleeding over into summer and you’re finalizing your new organizational system, finding the right solution could be the final step! We love these Husky 20 Gal.Heavy Duty Waterproof Storage Container ($71.96) because they provide a superior level of protection, especially if you’re stashing clothing or irreplaceable items like family photos.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Glacier Bay Blake Floating Bathroom Vanity

If you’ve still got enough motivation in you to handle a bathroom renovation, then this Glacier Bay Blake Floating Bathroom Vanity ($699) might be right up your alley. We love the legless look and fluted corners that give it a sleek, modern look.

10 Costway Wall Door Mounted Mirror Jewelry Box Cabinet

Sometimes having one jewelry box isn’t enough for the number of accessories you’re dealing with. This Costway Wall Door Mounted Mirror Jewelry Box Cabinet ($224.13) is perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone who appreciates the efficiency of a dual-use piece of furniture.

11 Big Sky Floating Golf Green

Want to work on your short game this summer? This Big Sky Floating Golf Green ($62.99) is easily one of the coolest new pool accessories we’ve seen, making practicing those chip shots much easier (not to mention a much less painful way to learn how to handle a water feature).