Shop 11 new Costco finds, from Fabletics biker shorts to Shark FlexBreeze fans.

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June is finally here, which means that the first official month of summer is in full effect. I am only partially ready for the warm weather season. Luckily, Costco has everything I need and more to get fully prepared for the months ahead. From swimwear and warm weather exercise clothes to fun inflatables and plants, there is no lack of amazing merchandise at the warehouse right now. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Character Food Storage Bowls

Costco Buys shared about the most adorable character bowls for $23.99. “Okay these Ceramic Food Storage Bowl Sets at Costco are SO cute we cannot handle it! You get 8 pieces in either Hello Kitty or Peanuts designs with clear vented lids and they are microwave and dishwasher safe…functional AND adorable,” they wrote.

2 A Hooded Outdoor Blanket

Costco Buys also shared about a hooded outdoor blanket for $23.99. “This Hooded Outdoor Wearable Blanket at Costco is such a genius find! It is water resistant with a soft plush lining, has a removable hood, and you can literally wear it like a cape…perfect for camping, sports games, or just hanging outside at night,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 So Many New Swim Sets

Now is the time to buy swimwear for kids. “Summer swim just got a serious upgrade at Costco! This Character Kids 3-Piece Swim Set comes in fan favorite themes like Spidey, Cars, Hello Kitty, and Little Mermaid, and each set includes a rash guard, swim trunks or bottoms, and a swimsuit for a complete look. Sizes go from 2T to 6 so there is something for every little one,” Costco Buys shared about the $19.99 item.

4 Rug Runners That Look Bougie for Less

Costco Savvy shared about new, gorgeous rug runners for $29.99. “These come in two different printed patterns and such an easy way to refresh a hallway, entryway, or kitchen without doing too much,” she wrote. The runner dimensions are 2ft 6in x 7ft 3in and they can be used in any space.

5 A Cold Plunge

Costco Savvy shared about the LifeTrend cold plunge and chiller set, $899.99. “Costco is really stepping up the wellness game! 🥶 This cold plunge + chiller setup is next level for recovery at home,” she wrote. “Love that it has temperature control,” a follower commented.

6 A Garage Ready Fridge-Freezer

Get more storage space with this fridge freezer combo for your garage. “I spotted this bottom freezer fridge currently on sale at Costco! 👀 Perfect for that extra garage or home storage space if you need it,” Costco Savvy wrote. It is on sale for $549.99 until June 3rd.

7 Tropical Plants

There are also gorgeous tropical plants. “Costco brought out these beautiful 10-inch indoor tropical plants in baskets!🪴 A variety of options to choose from and perfect for adding a little greenery to your space at home!” Costco Savvy wrote, sharing that they are $24.99 each.

8 The Shark FlexBreeze Fan

Costco Chika shared about the new Shark FlexBreeze fan. “HOT days? Meet your new summer essential! This powerful Shark cool mist fan is bringing the breeze AND the mist! Lightweight at under 5 lbs, portable or corded, and with 5 fan speeds to match your vibe. Perfect for patios, sports games, camping, Costco runs, or staying cool at home. If you’ve been melting in this heat… this is your SIGN to grab one before they disappear!” they wrote.

9 Fabletics Shorts

Costco Chika shared that Fabletics bike shorts are at the warehouse. “Costco Chikas… this deal is TOO good 👀✨ Fabletics biker shorts are now at Costco for just $12.99! 🙌 Super comfy, flattering, and giving that peach-lifting effect 🍑 Available in maroon, navy, and black. Which color are you grabbing first?!” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Giant Water Hammock

Costco Chika shared about the $199.99 Tommy Bahama water hammock. “This 8ft Tommy Bahama Water Hammock is giving ultimate floating vibes 😍 Perfect for pool days, relaxing, tanning, and making the most of summer memories. Grab yours at Costco before they float away!” they wrote.

11 Faux Topiary

Costco Wonders shared about a faux topiary. “Costco just dropped one of the easiest home décor upgrades at the warehouse with this faux boxwood double ball topiary and it instantly makes any entryway look more high-end. The greenery looks surprisingly realistic and gives that clean luxury vibe without needing any maintenance,” they wrote.