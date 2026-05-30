11 Best Costco Summer Clothing Deals Disappearing From Stores This Week

Shop the best Costco summer clothing deals, from a DKNY maxi dress to a Keith Haring graphic tee.

At Costco, clothing appears, generates a following, and then often vanishes before most people realize it was there. In this week’s Costco summer clothing roundup, women’s, men’s, kids’, and infant categories all show up strong, and nothing tops $37. The membership-only big-box retailer is currently carrying a cute DKNY maxi dress, an Andrew Marc jumpsuit, a Keith Haring graphic tee, a Kenneth Cole knit blazer, and UV-protective swimwear for babies. Here are eleven summer clothing deals that could soon disappear from stores.

1 DKNY Women’s Maxi Dress

This DKNY women’s maxi dress brings the brand’s clean urban aesthetic to a summer dress length that works from a backyard dinner to a weekend trip — no accessories required to make it feel complete. And, at just $21.98, you don’t have to think twice about treating yourself to this highly versatile look.

2 Andrew Marc Women’s Jumpsuit

Andrew Marc may be known for winter outerwear, but it’s worth checking out the warm weather collection. This Andrew Marc women’s jumpsuit is the one-and-done summer outfit that requires no coordination and delivers maximum effort-to-output ratio.

3 Kirkland Signature Women’s Lightweight Crop Pant

Kirkland Signature apparel has been overperforming for the price for years, and great basics are exactly where that reputation shines. This Kirkland Signature women’s lightweight crop pant is $14.99 — the summer trouser that makes getting dressed fuss-free.

4 Wrangler Men’s Pocket Tee

Wrangler makes a pocket tee that fits well, holds its shape through repeated washing, and costs $11.99. This Wrangler men’s pocket tee is the kind of wardrobe staple that most men buy three of once they find one they like. (Exactly the right response at this price point.)

5 Kenneth Cole Men’s Knit Blazer

A knit blazer is the summer workwear solution that actually breathes — structured enough to wear to a semi-formal brunch, flexible enough to wear through a full day without it feeling like a punishment. This Kenneth Cole men’s knit blazer is $36.99 and the most dressed-up piece in this week’s drop.

6 Adidas Men’s Active Short

Adidas active shorts at Costco pricing is the overlap of two very good things. This Adidas men’s active short is $14.99 — the performance-meets-casual summer short that works for a workout, a beach day, or an afternoon that involves both.

7 Keith Haring Men’s Graphic Tee

Keith Haring’s graphic work has been on walls, in museums, and on clothing for decades — and it still looks current because the imagery was never trying to be of its moment. This Keith Haring men’s graphic tee is $11.99 and the most culturally interesting piece in this week’s drop by some distance.

8 Lands’ End Youth 2-Piece Set

Lands’ End builds kids’ clothing they can actually wear: to visit grandma, to play at summer camp, or to dig in the backyard. This Lands’ End youth 2-piece set is $9.99 — a complete summer outfit for a growing person, at a price that’ll make you want to buy a backup in the next size up.

9 Lands’ End Kids’ 4-Piece Tee and Short Set

Four pieces for $18.99? The math is mathing. This Lands’ End kids’ 4-piece tee and short set covers multiple outfit changes in a single purchase — the practical summer wardrobe solution for parents seasoned enough to plan ahead for sweat, mud, water, and whatever else inspires your child’s third outfit of the day.

10 French Connection Youth 3-Piece Purple Pant and Skirt Set

French Connection at Costco is the kind of find that makes people do a double take at the tag. This youth 3-piece purple pant and skirt set is $19.99 — a designer-adjacent kids’ outfit at a price that doesn’t require any justification.

11 UV Skinz Baby 2-Piece Swim Set

UV Skinz makes sun-protective swimwear specifically designed for babies and small children — the fabric blocks UV rays so sunscreen coverage doesn’t have to be perfect, which is a genuinely useful concession to the reality of getting sunscreen on a moving infant. This UV Skinz baby 2-piece swim set is $14.97 and the most practical summer purchase for anyone with a baby heading outdoors this season.