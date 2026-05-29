8 Best Aldi Summer Fashion Finds for $15 or Less

Sandals, dresses, linen pants, and kids' styles at Aldi for $15 or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi’s middle aisle is its own ecosystem of clothes, toys, home goods, and random rewards for choosing to make the trip. The fashion finds rotate fast and sell faster, which means the window to grab something good is genuinely short. These eight summer picks, all apparel and accessories for $15 or under, are a reminder that the Finds section deserves a dedicated lap every single visit.

1 Serra Black Beach Coverup

A black beach coverup is the most versatile thing you can throw in a beach bag—it works over a swimsuit at the shore, doubles as a lightweight layer for an outdoor lunch, and packs down to almost nothing. At $12.99, this Serra coverup keeps things simple with a classic silhouette that doesn’t fight with whatever you’ve got on underneath.

2 Serra Floral Ladies Casual Sandal

Floral sandals have a short window where they’re exactly right, and that window is now. These Serra casual sandals land in the sweet spot between fun and wearable—enough print to feel summery, not so much that they’re hard to style. At under $10, buying them without overthinking it is entirely justified. They’re $9.99.

3 Serra Green Linen Viscose Pants

Linen-blend pants in a warm-weather green are one of those pieces that wear well, travel well, and require zero effort to style. These Serra linen viscose pants pair with a white tank for an easy daytime look or a fitted top for something slightly more put-together. They’re just $12.99.

4 Lily & Dan Swirl Children’s Clog

Kids’ shoes disappear, get left at the pool, and somehow end up in the wrong bag—which is exactly why a cute $5 clog makes so much sense. These swirl children’s clogs from Lily & Dan are easy to slip on and off, which means fewer morning arguments and faster exits. They’re $4.99, and come in a range of colors and styles.

5 Serra Black Midi Dress

A black midi dress is the rare garment that genuinely works everywhere—farmer’s market, dinner out, a last-minute event you forgot was on the calendar. This Serra midi keeps the silhouette clean and the price even cleaner, sitting just under $15 at a moment when black midi dresses are everywhere and somehow still always the right call.

6 Lily & Dan White Children’s Swim Cover Up

A white swim cover-up for kids solves the eternal problem of getting them from the pool to lunch without a full costume change. This Lily & Dan cover-up is lightweight enough to dry quickly and simple enough to work over any swimsuit in the rotation. It’s $8.99.

7 Lily & Dan Flower Children’s Outfit Multipack

A multipack of kids’ outfits in a floral print is the summer shortcut every parent needs. This Lily & Dan flower outfit multipack takes the daily “what does she wear today” decision off the table entirely, with mix-and-match pieces that cover multiple days without repeated looks. The four-piece set is just $12.99.

8 Serra Cognac Ladies Comfort Sandals

Cognac is the neutral that works with every color in a summer wardrobe, and a comfortable sandal in that shade is worth having multiples of. These Serra comfort sandals prioritize wearability without sacrificing the warm, earthy tone that makes them easy to reach for day after day. They’re $9.99.