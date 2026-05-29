Shop 11 Bath & Body Works summer finds, from Firecracker Pop candles to a Burberry Her dupe.

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Summer is my favorite season at Bath & Body Works. My favorite fragrances are inspired by the sun, sand, surf, and all things tropical, including flowers and fruit. And nobody does those better than the mall store. This year there are so many brand new scents for the season as well as returning favorites. What should you shop for before the best items sell out (because they will)? Here are 11 Bath & Body Works summer finds shoppers call hidden gems.

1 A Firecracker Candle

If you want to celebrate the 4th of July early, indulge in the Firecracker Pop 3-Wick Candle or the Firecracker Pop Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, a “luxe foam soap” that is a “nostalgic nod to sweet, cool summers,” the brand states. “Perfect for summer parties,” writes a fan. “My favorite scene for the summer! Smells just like the popsicles!”

2 The New Star Wars Collaboration

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection is a popular new collection inspired by the franchise. Force Flow Cologne is a customer favorite. “This smells so good! I am not a fan of lavender scents at all so I was pleasantly surprised how much I ended up liking this. It has a lovely blend of the scent notes to make something really unique and fresh. The collectible tin is so cute and great for storing things or even displaying out. Highly recommend giving this a try if you haven’t already!” a shopper writes. The Ice Planet3-Wick Candle is also popular, “forged in the coldness of space” with notes that are “woodsy and fresh.”

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3 Coastal Dreaming Body Cream

The new Coastal Dreaming fragrance is also popular, as shoppers love the fresh, clean scent and gorgeous packaging. Coastal Dreaming Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a great option. “Notes of sea salt, vanilla and driftwood in a rich, luxurious wave of hydration,” the store says. “This is one of the best summer fragrances BBW has ever made. It smells like a fresh beach scent with an added vanilla twist. Imagine inhaling salty beach air while eating a vanilla cone. I absolutely love it and will be buying backups of this. This will be in my summer scent rotation heavily all summer,” writes a shopper.

4 Cotton Candy Clouds Fragrance Mist

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist, a “sweet and soft” summery scent, is so perfect that “you can practically feel the warmer, happier days on the horizon,” the brand says. It features notes of spun sugar, pink berries, and whipped vanilla. “Love it!! Not too sweet! I was actually surprised this smelt as good as I originally thought it would,” a shopper writes.

5 The Burberry Her Dupe Everyone Is Talking About

All Eyes On Her Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a popular dupe for Burberry Her. “Shower fresh clean fragrance,” writes a shopper. “This is by far one of my favorites from Bath and Bodyworks. It’s spot on to Burberry’s Her. I was sorry to see it go 50%. Please bring this one back. It smells fabulous and really lasts,” another adds.

6 Meet Me in Miami Mist

The new Meet Me in Miami Fine Fragrance Mist celebrates the South Florida beach city. “Reminds of good summer fun. Its a lovely bubbly fragrance with the right combination of notes. This is my second time purchasing this,” writes one shopper. “I love Meet Me in Miami! It’s my favorite summer fragrance from B&BW. It’s the perfect blend of suntan oil and tropical fruit that makes me long for the beach,” adds another.

7 Sugar Cone Crunch Candle

Sugar Cone Crunch 3-Wick Candle smells so good, you are going to want to eat it. “Smells super good! I put it under a candle warmer and my whole house smells like vanilla and warm caramel! Should’ve bought more than one, this scent is perfect! This is in my top 10 BBW scents list for sure!” one shopper exclaims.

8 Poolside Cabana Wallflowers Refill

Poolside Cabana Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, a “fruity and bright” new scent, is another warm-weather-inspired fragrance. One shopper says, “Reminds me of Hawaiian tropic suntan oil.” Another adds that it smells “so much like Dreaming of Rio but with a light coconut hint.”

9 Sea Salt Fragrance, Which Smells Like a “Classy Beachside Hotel”

Sea Salt Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist is a new hit with shoppers that is reminiscent of a “classy beachside hotel” that is subtle but sophisticated. “Smells lovely. Matches the title and description very well, very refreshing and classy,” writes a shopper. “This is my favorite scent so far this year. Very clean and fresh. Finally something without musk, vanilla, or heaviness,” another adds.

10 Body Wash That Smells Like a Vacay Drink

Piña Colada Swirl Body Wash smells like the trademark vacation drink. “Smells really good!! I will definitely be getting this one again,” a shopper writes. “I really like the smell of this body wash it smells summery and then with the body spray too,” another adds.

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11 And, the Summer Boardwalk Candle

If you are craving the boardwalk feels but can’t make it to the beach, grab a Summer Boardwalk Single Wick Candle. “Sweet, salty, and just the right amount of unusual. This candle is amazing! It was recommended to me by a wonderful employee and I love it,” writes a shopper.