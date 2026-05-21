Shop 11 new Bath & Body Works summer finds, from chic perfume dupes to Star Wars candles.

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Every season is filled with so much scent-sational joy at Bath & Body Works, but a lot of people I know swear that the summer collection is majorly nostalgia-inducing. When the temperature starts to heat up, the mall store that has been around for decades releases so many fabulous fragrances, some returning from years past and others brand-new. This year, there are so many amazing products you will want to toss in your cart ASAP. Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works summer finds.

1 A Sell-Out Risk Pear Scent

V.I.Pear Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist is one of the hottest new arrivals of the moment, set to sell out fast. “I think I read in some other thread that VIPear is a knock off of a perfume named viper, so I’m guessing that was the intention,” a Redditor shared. “I love pear scents and B&BW generally does it well,” added another.

2 A Dupe of Paco Rabanne’s Fame

Name in Lights Travel-Size Fine Fragrance Mist is another wildly popular online-exclusive that shoppers expect to sell out fast. It features scent notes of juicy mango, creamy jasmine blooms, and soft sandalwood. It is an affordable dupe for Paco Rabanne’s Fame perfume.

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3 And, a Fruity Floral Dupe

Oh My Rhubard Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist is another popular new online exclusive with notes of wild strawberry, rhubarb jam, and soft musks. According to online sleuths, the fruity-floral is a dupe of Juice by Commodity. According to the website, it is expected to sell out.

4 A July 4th Inspired Candle

The Firecracker Pop 3-Wick Candle is part of the new July 4th-inspired collection, which also includes Firecracker Pop Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, a “luxe foam soap” that is a “nostalgic nod to sweet, cool summers,” the brand states. “Perfect for summer parties,” writes a fan. “My favorite scene for the summer! Smells just like the popsicles!”

5 The New Mandalorian Collab

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection is popular with shoppers. One of the top items is the Force Flow Cologne. “This smells so good! I am not a fan of lavender scents at all so I was pleasantly surprised how much I ended up liking this. It has a lovely blend of the scent notes to make something really unique and fresh. The collectible tin is so cute and great for storing things or even displaying out. Highly recommend giving this a try if you haven’t already!” a shopper writes. The Ice Planet3-Wick Candle is also popular. The scent is “forged in the coldness of space” with notes that are “woodsy and fresh.”

6 And, the Burbery Her Dupe That Keeps Selling Out

All Eyes On Her Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a popular dupe for a more expensive fragrance. “Shower fresh clean fragrance,” writes a shopper. “This is by far one of my favorites from Bath and Bodyworks. It’s spot on to Burberry’s Her. I was sorry to see it go 50%. Please bring this one back. It smells fabulous and really lasts,” another adds.

7 The New Coastal Dreaming Scent

Coastal Dreaming Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a new favorite of shoppers. The scent is fresh, clean, and less floral than most of the brand’s fragrances. “Notes of sea salt, vanilla and driftwood in a rich, luxurious wave of hydration,” the store says. And, the packaging is gorgeous! “This is one of the best summer fragrances BBW has ever made. It smells like a fresh beach scent with an added vanilla twist. Imagine inhaling salty beach air while eating a vanilla cone. I absolutely love it and will be buying backups of this. This will be in my summer scent rotation heavily all summer,” writes a shopper.

8 Cotton Candy Fragrance Spray

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist is a “sweet and soft” summery scent so perfect that “you can practically feel the warmer, happier days on the horizon,” the brand says with notes of spun sugar, pink berries, and whipped vanilla. “Love it!! Not too sweet! I was actually surprised this smelt as good as I originally thought it would,” a shopper writes.

9 A Splash Wallflowers Scent

Infuse the pool vibes into your home with Poolside Cabana Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, a “fruity and bright” new scent. One shopper says, “Reminds me of Hawaiian tropic suntan oil.” Another adds that it smells “so much like Dreaming of Rio but with a light coconut hint.”

10 A Miami Inspired Scent

As someone who loves Miami, I will be picking up the new Meet Me in Miami Fine Fragrance Mist. “Reminds of good summer fun. Its a lovely bubbly fragrance with the right combination of notes. This is my second time purchasing this,” writes one shopper. “I love Meet Me in Miami! It’s my favorite summer fragrance from B&BW. It’s the perfect blend of suntan oil and tropical fruit that makes me long for the beach,” adds another.

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11 And, an Ice Cream Cone in a Candle

The Sugar Cone Crunch 3-Wick Candle is an ice cream cone in candle form. “Smells super good! I put it under a candle warmer and my whole house smells like vanilla and warm caramel! Should’ve bought more than one, this scent is perfect! This is in my top 10 BBW scents list for sure!” one shopper exclaims.