Shop 11 Sam's Club Memorial Day sales, from discounted LG fridges to chic patio sets.

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Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means a few things: Hot dog and hamburger season is officially starting, pools across the country are opening, and there are so many sensational sales at all your favorite stores, Sam’s Club included. This year, the members-only warehouse is offering unbeatable deals on everything from mattresses and electronics to outdoor furniture and kitchen gadgets. Some items are hundreds, and even thousands, of dollars off! What should you shop for to save the most money? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club Memorial Day sales hitting shelves this week.

1 Huge Savings on Big Screens

There are lots of televisions on sale this week, including a few different TCLs. This enormous TCL 98″ QM63K Series QD-Mini LED QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Google TV is just $2,199 and also comes with $200 worth of Sam’s Cash. “Picture is Beautiful, sound is awesome,” a shopper writes.

2 Grilling Essentials

You can also save on everything you need for grilling, including Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquettes, 2-Pack, 20 lbs., $3.50 off, just $19.98. “I buy Kingsford charcoal because it burns evenly and doesn’t burn out too fast. I won’t use any other charcoal brand and Sam’s Club has the best price,” says a shopper.

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3 An Affordable Mattress Is Even More Affordable

Save big on mattresses this weekend, including the already affordable Member’s Mark Hotel Premier Memory Foam Mattress, Available in Medium, Firm, and Ultra Plush. The highly rated mattress is $50 off, just $149.98. “Great value for the money and comfortable,” writes a shopper. “Very comfy. Slightly soft but as I age I find I need a soft mattress to reduce back pain due to DJD. my adult kids also find it comfortable too. We’ve purchased 3 in the past few years, so we are starting a mattress collection.”

4 Luxury Appliances, Like This LG Fridge

There are lots of ways to save on luxury appliances, including the LG 28 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator, $1,700 off, now $1,795. “We love our new refrigerator. It has a lot of room. Shelves on both doors. The double freezer avoids items from getting buried,” writes a shopper.

5 And This Samsung All-in-One Laundry Combo

This Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. All-in-One AI Laundry Combo is also majorly marked down $600 to just $2,195. Shoppers love that it washes and dries without taking up double the space. “As always, Samsung has yet again made an Amazing product!! I have no complaints & am highly satisfied with this product and everything about it. Everything from the automation, capacity,compactness, efficiency, to the interface. Great product in every way,” writes one.

6 A Tempur-Pro Mattress for $400 Off

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt Memory Foam Mattress (Available in Medium, Firm, and Soft) is $400 off, down to $4,598. “Best sleep I’ve ever had!!! From night one, I could instantly tell a difference in my overall sleeping experience. It took me less time to get comfortable and fall asleep and I also slept better and longer while waking up refreshed and well rested the next day. I highly recommend!!!!” writes a shopper.

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7 An Adirondack Chair Is $20 Off

The Keter Everest Adirondack Chair with Integrated Cupholder is $20 off, $69.98. “Great heavy duty chair,” a shopper says. “I don’t worry about cracking a leg on this chair and falling over like some other flimsy plastic chairs. This Adirondack style has the perfect pitch I like to relax on the back porch with my feet up. Easy to assemble and the cup holder is a nice add. The wide arm rests are nice for holding a paper plate of food or just comfy for your arms. Five stars.”

8 An Outdoor Sectional Is $300 Off

Outdoor furniture can be pricey, but not at Sam’s. The Member’s Mark Athena Sectional with Sintered Stone Top and Sunbrella Fabric, 7pc, has everything you need and is $300 off the already great price, bringing it down to $1,999. “The Athena outdoor sectional is even more beautiful in person! The cushions are very plush and well made. Fabric seems very durable from first impressions. We got the play oat color and I love it even more in person. The wicker is good quality. If you look very closely there are some minor imperfections in the wicker corners but more of a cosmetic issue that you would have to analyze very very closely to see. Overall this is an excellent high quality set at a very good price and would highly recommend,” writes a shopper.

9 Pool Loungers Are $20 Off

And, Member’s Mark Pool Loungers are also on sale for $20 off, now $179.94. “Just put these in your pool 2 days ago. Tried them out for just a few minutes and they seem extremely comfortable. Looking forward to spending more time relaxing,” writes a happy shopper.

10 A Gorgeous Pan

Sam’s has lots of cookware dupes. The Member’s Mark 5.5-Quart Modern Ceramic Jumbo Cooker, available in a bunch of color options, is $5 off, now $28.96. “This pan is just amazing and has become my go-to cookware for family meals. It’s enormous compared to all of the other pans in my kitchen, which makes it perfect for preparing large meals for our family of six. The cooking surface is some of the best non-stick cookware I’ve used, making it a breeze to clean no matter what I’ve put it through. It’s of very solid construction with a nice heavy lid that seals perfectly to keep food evenly heated. And aside from it’s incredible utility, it’s a beautiful addition to my kitchen. Could not be happier. Great product!” writes a shopper.

11 And, an Outdoor Entertaining Set

Outdoor entertaining will never be the same with the Member’s Mark Vista Entertainment Set with Sunbrella Fabric, 6pc, $500 off. “This set is awesome! I really like the storage it has, the cooler is awesome! Chairs are comfortable and the fact that it came with covers was really nice. Cushions are sunbrella which is a really good brand!” writes a shopper. Get it for $1,499.