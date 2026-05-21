Shop 11 Aldi home finds that look expensive, from chic acacia bowls to modern patio lanterns.

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If you aren’t shopping the home goods merchandise at Aldi, you are missing out. While you won’t find an extensive selection of merchandise on any given day, what the grocery store does carry is next-level amazing. There are so many items that look way more expensive than they actually are, and a lot of them are near-perfect designer dupes. The biggest con? The best items sell out almost as quickly as they hit the store. This is why shopping the new arrivals section is key. What should you grab in the upcoming weeks? Here are 11 Aldi home finds that look more expensive than they are.

1 This Acacia Wood Bowl

Sur La Table, Williams Sonoma, or…Aldi? This CROFTON Acacia Centerpiece Bowl is just $20 and is simply stunning and looks so upscale. Use it for decorative purposes, put fruit in it, serve a salad, whatever you want. It also makes a great gift.

2 A Sleek Side Table

While Aldi isn’t big enough to sell large furniture pieces, you can often find amazing accent pieces. This Belavi Metal Side Table, $12.99, is a great little addition to your outdoor living space. You can also use it as a plant stand. Where are you going to find one this pretty for under $20?

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Woven Serving Tray That Looks Pottery Barn

The new arrivals section has so many items giving Pottery Barn a run for its money, including this Crofton Woven Serving Tray for just $12.99. It will majorly upgrade your entertaining game this summer. It will also look gorgeous as a centerpiece on your outdoor dining table or coffee table.

4 Fruit Throw Pillows

It’s a fruity summer, apparently! After the Anthropologie fruit glasses went viral, I’m now seeing fruit-shaped throw pillows everywhere, including at Aldi. The KIRKTON HOUSE Shaped Decor Pillows are just $9.99 each. I love the watermelon version, but there are also strawberry, lemon, and lime to choose from, all at the same price.

5 Solar Powered Stakes

Aldi has so many amazing outdoor decor items for your patio, backyard, and pool area. And, all of them are even cheaper than Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other similar stores. For $11.99, get the Belavi 5 Pack Solar Flame Effect Stakes. There are other styles to choose from if you don’t like these.

6 And, a New Twist on the Viral Fruit Glasses

From glass cups with fruit designs to melamine tumblers and Stanley-like cups, there are so many takes on the Anthropologie fruit cups. I love this set of four Crofton 4 Pack Fruity Jars, $6.99, featuring a few different fruity designs, including cherry, pineapple, strawberry, and lime.

7 Striped Runners

I love that Aldi always has great runners and throw rugs for next to nothing. This yellow-and-white striped KIRKTON HOUSE Reversible 2×6 I/O Runner is just $7.99 and is perfect for high-traffic areas. If it gets dirty, you can throw it out at the end of summer.

8 The Cutest Sun Catchers

And, for just $4.99, there is a new collection of buzz-worthy suncatchers. The Belavi Glass Sun Catcher comes in a few options, including the bee, bird, and butterfly. They will look amazing in your yard and also make great gifts for gardeners.

9 Area Rugs

Shoppers love Aldi area rugs for the price. For $14.99, get the newest 5′ x 7′ Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug. This navy trellis pattern has a Moroccan vibe, which I am seeing everywhere this season. There are other fabulous patterns to choose from.

10 And, These Adorable Garden Stakes

Another outdoor item you don’t want to miss? Belavi Ceramic Garden Stakes. They are just $6.99 per set and come in bee, mushroom, and snail options. Again, great gift idea for anyone who gardens or spends a lot of time outdoors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 Modern Outdoor Lanterns

West Elm or Aldi? This Belavi Outdoor Lantern offers a clean, modern look and will help light up outdoor spaces without spending name-brand money. It comes in other colors, each for $9.99. You can use a real candle or an LED inside it.