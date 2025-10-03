 Skip to content

7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

October 3, 2025
Aldi is dropping new furniture this week, from benches to mirrors and even a cat tree.

October 3, 2025
Aldi is one of the world’s most popular grocery stores, operating in 11 countries across Europe, North America, and Australia. While the gourmet food and drinks might be the big draw, the chain is so much more than that. You can find everything from shoes and clothes to toys and even home furnishings at your local stores. In the upcoming weeks, the chain is receiving a shipment of gorgeous furniture and other home decor that you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi furniture finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Designer Looking Woven Bench

Woven Accent Bench 31.89 x 15.94
Aldi

At what other grocery store can you buy a gorgeous, easy-to-assemble bench for $44.99? The SOHL Woven Accent Bench looks like something out of a designer furnishing catalogue, but it costs hundreds of dollars less.

2
A Rustic Blanket Ladder

blanket ladder
Aldi

I am currently obsessed with this SOHL Blanket Ladder. While it’s meant for blankets, you can also use it to hang towels, clothes, plants or really anything else. It has a really rustic vibe, and costs just $24.99, significantly less than discount home furnishing stores.

3
A Clever Couch Table

couch table
Aldi

Couch tables aren’t always the prettiest, but boy, are they functional. For just $24.99, pick up this SOHL XL Couch Table, which can be used as a side table, TV tray, or computer stand. The aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture slides easily beneath other furniture.

4
Pretty Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Covers

furniture cover
Aldi

While you can’t buy a sofa at Aldi (yet!) the store is selling a great $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Snugfit Loveseat Cover to protect the one you already have. There is also one sized for a chair and sofa. It comes in a few color options, including gray and cream.

5
This Anthropologie Dupe Mirror

anthro dupe mirror
Aldi

Why spend hundreds of dollars on the viral Anthropologie Primrose mirror when you can pick up a dupe for $49.99 at Aldi? This arched Kirkton House Vintage Style Gilt Mirror will sell out fast, as it costs hundreds less than the designer alternative.

6
An Adorable Cat Tree

cat tree
Aldi

Don’t forget about kitty! Costco might have the warehouse cat scratcher, but for $19.99 at Aldi you can get an actual scratching post. The Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Activity Tree in Night Sky is super cute and designed to keep felines having fun for hours on end.

7
A 10-Tier Show Rack

shoe rack
Aldi

While not furniture, the SOHL 10 Tier Shoe Rack, $16.99, is a closet must-have. It holds up to 20 pairs of shoes, two per tier, and is perfect for housing inside of your closet or any other space you need to organize.

