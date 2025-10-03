The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of the world’s most popular grocery stores, operating in 11 countries across Europe, North America, and Australia. While the gourmet food and drinks might be the big draw, the chain is so much more than that. You can find everything from shoes and clothes to toys and even home furnishings at your local stores. In the upcoming weeks, the chain is receiving a shipment of gorgeous furniture and other home decor that you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi furniture finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Designer Looking Woven Bench

At what other grocery store can you buy a gorgeous, easy-to-assemble bench for $44.99? The SOHL Woven Accent Bench looks like something out of a designer furnishing catalogue, but it costs hundreds of dollars less.

2 A Rustic Blanket Ladder

I am currently obsessed with this SOHL Blanket Ladder. While it’s meant for blankets, you can also use it to hang towels, clothes, plants or really anything else. It has a really rustic vibe, and costs just $24.99, significantly less than discount home furnishing stores.

3 A Clever Couch Table

Couch tables aren’t always the prettiest, but boy, are they functional. For just $24.99, pick up this SOHL XL Couch Table, which can be used as a side table, TV tray, or computer stand. The aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture slides easily beneath other furniture.

4 Pretty Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Covers

While you can’t buy a sofa at Aldi (yet!) the store is selling a great $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Snugfit Loveseat Cover to protect the one you already have. There is also one sized for a chair and sofa. It comes in a few color options, including gray and cream.

5 This Anthropologie Dupe Mirror

Why spend hundreds of dollars on the viral Anthropologie Primrose mirror when you can pick up a dupe for $49.99 at Aldi? This arched Kirkton House Vintage Style Gilt Mirror will sell out fast, as it costs hundreds less than the designer alternative.

6 An Adorable Cat Tree

Don’t forget about kitty! Costco might have the warehouse cat scratcher, but for $19.99 at Aldi you can get an actual scratching post. The Heart to Tail Novelty Cat Activity Tree in Night Sky is super cute and designed to keep felines having fun for hours on end.

7 A 10-Tier Show Rack

While not furniture, the SOHL 10 Tier Shoe Rack, $16.99, is a closet must-have. It holds up to 20 pairs of shoes, two per tier, and is perfect for housing inside of your closet or any other space you need to organize.