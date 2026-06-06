11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds Under $10

Pool floats, beach gear, lawn games, and more at Five Below for $10 or less.

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Five Below may very well be the best place to stock up for summer—that is, without the mental math that comes with shopping at a more expensive retailer. While you can certainly go there for a splurge, everything on this list is $10 or under—full stop—which means you can load up a cart with pool floats, outdoor games, and beach gear for the same price as a single cooler at a big box store. These 11 outdoor finds are the ones most worth grabbing before the season hits full swing and the shelves clear out. From a rideable flamingo float to a butterfly habitat, here are all the items you won’t want to miss.

1 Rideable Rockin’ Flamingo Float

A rideable pool float at $7? That’s the kind of summer purchase that requires no deliberation. This rockin’ flamingo float delivers the full inflatable pool toy experience—bright pink, oversized enough to actually climb on, and guaranteed to be the most-photographed thing at any backyard party. Inflate, enjoy, repeat.

2 Collapsible Picnic Basket

A foldable basket solves the storage problem that keeps most people from actually using their picnic gear. This collapsible picnic basket packs flat when not in use and pops open whenever a park lunch or beach outing calls for it, making it far more practical than a bulky wicker alternative. It’s $5.

3 Tornado Bladeless Handheld Fan

Bladeless handheld fans used to be a novelty; now they’re a summer necessity. The Tornado fan is safe for kids, compact enough for a beach bag, and delivers enough airflow to make a hot bleacher situation significantly more bearable. Finding one for $5 means there’s no reason not to throw one in every bag you own.

4 6 Ft. Beach Umbrella

This beach umbrella comes with six feet of shade coverage for $7—a genuinely good deal. Yes, you’ll still need some sunscreen (standard umbrellas block about 70% of UV rays). But you can stake it in the sand, angle it toward the sun, and use it to reclaim the part of summer that doesn’t involve a sunburn.

5 Floral Picnic Mat

A good picnic mat is one of those things everyone should own and almost nobody does. This one gives you a clean surface for park hangs, outdoor concerts, or backyard lounging without worrying about grass stains on anything you actually care about. At $7, it’s cheaper than the food you’d put on it. It’s $7.

6 Grafix Mushroom Meadow Butterfly Habitat

Part science kit, part backyard activity, the Grafix Mushroom Meadow Butterfly Habitat gives kids a hands-on way to observe butterflies up close without screens involved. It’s the rare outdoor activity that holds attention longer than the packaging suggests, and at $6 it’s an easy yes for parents looking for something genuinely different.

7 Inflatable Giant Bowling Set

Lawn games are measured by how easy they are to set up, and inflatable bowling clears that bar easily. This giant bowling set works on grass, sand, or any flat surface, and the oversized pins make it accessible for kids and adults alike without anyone needing to read instructions. It’s $10.

8 Pool Side Clear Intentions SPF 30 Invisible Sunscreen, 17 oz.

Seventeen ounces of SPF 30 invisible sunscreen for $7 works out in your favor, regardless of how you run the numbers. The Pool Side Clear Intentions sunscreen goes on clear, which eliminates the white cast issue that makes people skip reapplication—the most important step that most people skip.

9 Fun in the Sun Toss N’ Stick Ball Set

Four dollars for a toss-and-catch set that works at the beach, in the backyard, or in a park is the definition of a no-brainer add-to-cart. The Toss N’ Stick Ball Set uses sticky paddles and a ball that clings on contact, which makes it more satisfying to play than a standard toss set and far less frustrating for younger kids still working on their catch. It’s $4.

10 Reversible Outdoor Mat, 36″ x 72″

A reversible mat gives you two looks in one, which at $7 is a reasonable amount of flexibility for a backyard or camping setup. This 36″ x 72″ outdoor mat is large enough for two people to stretch out on and practical enough to hose off after a muddy afternoon.

11 ESPN Volleyball

A backyard or beach volleyball setup starts with the ball, and an ESPN volleyball at $5 removes the one excuse standing between you and an actual game this summer. It’s regulation-adjacent sizing, holds air reliably, and costs less than the gas station snacks you’ll bring to the beach.