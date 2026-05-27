Shop 11 Five Below $1 finds, from moisturizing lip balms to light-up yo-yos.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As everyone already knows, most items at Five Below cost under $5. But what a lot of people don’t know is that there are tons of items that are just $1. This is even cheaper than Dollar Tree, where most items cost at least $1.25. You never know what you will find for a buck at the discount store, ranging from beauty products and skincare to toys and cell phone accessories. What are the best scores at the lowest prices? Here are the 11 best new Five Below $1 finds hitting shelves now.

1 Scented Lip Balm

Shoppers swear that Kiss Therapy Peach Glaze Moisturizing Lip Balm, 0.2oz, is a steal at $1.00. “The Spa Life Mini Kiss Therapy Moisturizing Lip Balm in Peach Glaze from Five Below is a tiny product that seriously delivers. The peach scent is spot on, fresh, natural, and not overly sweet or artificial, which makes it really pleasant to use,” writes an Instagrammer. “Despite its small size, it packs a lot of hydration. It leaves your lips feeling soft, smooth, and comfortable without any heaviness. This one proves that good things really do come in small packages, definitely a little standout find.”

2 A Bag of Marbles

The whole 1990s summer trend is going to be big this summer. If you want to give your kids the simple pleasures that we all experienced in our younger years, treat them to a bag of Classic Marbles 50-Pack, just $1.00.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Nail Clippers

You can never have too many nail clippers! I am constantly losing and misplacing these types of items. So, the last time I went to Five Below, I bought five Fingernail Clippers. They are just $1 each, so they are cheap enough to have on hand.

4 Bath Pouf

Fun fact: You should replace your shower and bath poufs regularly, as they harbor bacteria and get dirty quickly. These 5.1 in Bath & Shower Mesh Poufs, $1, come in a variety of colors. Again, at this price, I would stock up.

5 Bougie Facial Wipes

I love bringing my daughter to Five Below instead of Sephora, because the store has done an awesome job of offering bougie-looking beauty and skincare items for next to nothing. This pack of 30 Vitamin-C & Coconut Oil wipes is just a buck.

6 Nail Files

Nail files are also an amazing item to buy at Five Below. This Diamond Cosmetics® Glitter Nail File is sparkly and functional, and again, you can’t go wrong with the price!

7 Coconut Body Lotion

If you need travel-sized toiletries, check Five Below first. The store has a ton of options, including name-brand products. I saw this adorable little Palmer’s® Cocoa Butter Oil® W. Vitamin E 1.7 Fl oz bottle in the dollar section.

8 Slime

My daughter is obsessed with slime. I feel like it can be such a waste of money at most stores, especially because it ends up in the trash after a few days. But five below has these little tubs of Super Value Slimy™ 4oz for just $1 in various colors.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

9 A Preppy Can Cooler

My daughter is all about the preppy aesthetic, and Five Below delivers. This Can Cooler Holder features blue and white cabana stripes and orange lettering that reads “The Surf Club.” There are other designs as well.

10 An Adorable Phone Stand

My daughter is also obsessed with cute phone stands. I am obsessed with paying as little as possible for them. This Foldable Chair Phone Stand 3in x 4.17in is the perfect solution. It comes in a variety of colors and makes a great party favor.

11 And Light Up Yo Yos

Again, it’s a 1990s summer! When I was a kid, we loved playing with yo-yos. These Light Up Yo-Yos come in a variety of patterns and colors. They are just $1 and will make a great party favor or activity at summer parties.