11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves in May

Shop the best new Five Below May arrivals, from a pool lounger to an inflatable projector screen.

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Summer at Five Below is all about fun, spontaneous purchases, and the store’s May collection leans hard into warm-weather living. We’re talking outdoor games, pool loungers, an inflatable projector screen for backyard movie nights, and a floor mirror for admiring your favorite summer fits. Most of it lands at $7 or under, and the two $25 items on this list would cost significantly more anywhere else.

Whatever your interests—outdoor entertaining, home decor, kids’ toys, or just beating the heat—you’ll find something special at Five Below this month. Ready to stock your cart? Here are 11 new arrivals worth grabbing before they sell out.

1 Collapsible Picnic Basket

The Five Below collapsible picnic basket folds completely flat for easy storage, and its lid doubles as a picnic tray with cup holders and a slot to prop up a tablet, Kindle, or phone. It’s one of those finds that makes a weekend outing feel significantly more organized than it would otherwise—at only $5.

2 Quilted Duffle Bag

The Quilted Duffle Bag has long shoulder straps for even weight distribution and easy transport, plus an exterior pocket for easy access. No wonder it’s drawn direct comparisons to Vera Bradley duffle bags, which retail for considerably more. It comes in floral pink and striped blue and works as a carry-on, a gym bag, or a weekend bag for just $10.

3 Floor Mirror

This full-length floor mirror has a wavy frame with a bow detail at the top for a playful, feminine touch—a design detail that gives it a look well above the $25 price point. It makes a bedroom or entryway feel more finished without requiring any wall hardware.

4 Poolside Party Light-Up Mesh Lounger

All pool floats are made for summer fun, but this poolside party light-up mesh lounger has an added appeal: it’s designed with multicolor LED lights for a disco ball glow. Measuring over three feet wide, it also has a cushy headrest for added comfort, meaning you’ll want to lay in it all day. Just $7 to upgrade your swim-time seating.

5 Metallic Markers 12-Count

A 12-count set of metallic markers is a great art supply find for anyone who journals, does mixed media work, labels things in the kitchen, or simply likes having the right pen for a project. These metallic markers write on dark paper, cardstock, and most surfaces where a standard marker would disappear. They’re $5.

6 Squeezy Sea Creatures Toy

Squeezy, tactile toys have developed a genuine cross-generational following—stress relief for adults, sensory play for kids, and a satisfying desk companion for everyone in between. These squeezy sea creatures bring that satisfying squishy quality in ocean-themed form—a fun May find for kids or a whimsical gift option. They’re $6.

7 Inflatable Projector Screen

A backyard movie night requires two things: a projector and something to project onto. This inflatable projector screen handles the second part at a price that makes the whole setup surprisingly accessible. It inflates quickly, sets up outdoors, and packs down for storage when the night is over. It’s $25.

8 Hydro Lacrosse Set

This Hydro lacrosse set is the kind of outdoor game that gets pulled out every time people gather near a pool or a yard. It gives kids and adults a new way to play in the water without requiring any prior lacrosse experience—easy to pick up, competitive enough to stay interesting, and best of all, only $5.

9 Series 8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat

This Series 8 Fitness yoga mat has a plush, non-slip surface designed for cushioned support and enhanced stability—the two things a yoga mat needs to do its job well. It’s a solid option for building or maintaining a home practice through the summer without spending on a full-priced mat. It’s $7.

10 Digital Essentials Portable Fan

A $3 handheld fan is the one warm-weather purchase you’ll never regret as things heat up. Keep it in a bag, at a desk, or on a nightstand the moment temperatures start climbing. This Digital Essentials portable fan is compact enough to go anywhere and priced low enough that buying one for every room and every bag is entirely reasonable.

11 Inflatable Chair

An inflatable chair is summer furniture that packs into a bag, sets up in minutes, and works equally well poolside, in a backyard, or at a campsite. This one from Five Below is the kind of practical warm-weather find that disappears fast once the season picks up—so get yours while you can for just $7.