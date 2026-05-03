Shop the 11 best Costco arrivals for May, from viral fruit pillows to smokeless fire pits.

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May is finally here, with the unofficial summer kickoff just weeks away. If you need a little shopping inspiration for the season ahead, run to Costco. The warehouse, and even the Costco website, is filling up so many hot products that are selling out fast, ranging from amazing clothing items to home goods and outdoor essentials. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best Costco new arrivals hitting shelves in May.

1 Outdoor Candles

Costco New Deals shared about new outdoor candles. “This 2 pack has essential oils like lemongrass, eucalyptus and citronella!! These have over 43 hours of burn time 4 cotton wicks and white cement vessels. These are perfect for spring and summer $17.99,” they wrote.

2 FIFA World Cup Hats

Costco New shared about new FIFA World Cup gear. “Costco just brought out new special event World Cup hats 2026 😲 and they are so nice and $14.99. 👀 great find @dannysellsla thank you for sharing these pictures!!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Cotton Reversible Throws

Costco has gorgeous linens for the warmer season ahead. “Costco has 100% cotton reversible throws! The perfect throw for your couch, guest room, or gifting season 🫶 made in Portugal, 3 colors, $19.99. Such a great deal! Would you grab one?” Costco New Deals shared.

4 A Melamine Lazy Suzan

“Ok the Melamine Lazy Susan with Lid at Costco might be the prettiest serving set I’ve seen in a while!” Costco Buys shared about the $23.99 item. “You get a 15-inch serving bowl, 6 removable inner bowls, and a cover, all in a gorgeous medallion print that comes in blue or grey. It’s dishwasher safe and perfect for loading up with dips, veggies, snacks… anything you want to serve up in style.”

5 A Hibiscus Patio Tree

There are tons of new plants at Costco. “These Hibiscus Patio Trees at Costco are an absolutely STUNNING outdoor plant find! They come with that gorgeous braided trunk and bloom in vibrant shades like red, orange, and pink, making them an instant statement piece on any porch or patio. These are the kind of plants that stop people in their tracks,” Costco Buys shared about the $37.99 item.

6 A Cordless Portable Washer

Costco Buys shared the Fanttik K200 Flip Cordless Portable Washer, writing, “such a genius find for anyone who loves a clean car, patio, or bike!” “It runs on a 2500mAh battery, hits 130 to 150 PSI across 5 spray modes, and has a built-in soap dispenser so you have everything you need in one compact tool. No hose required if you use it with a bucket.” Get it for $39.99.

7 A Giant Guess Who Game

“Costco just dropped a giant version of one of the most nostalgic games at the warehouse and this Guess Who setup is the kind of thing that instantly turns any hangout into a full activity. The oversized board and cards make it perfect for backyard games, parties, or family nights. Share with a friend who would bring this out every weekend,” Costco Wonders shared about a fun summer idea.

8 A Metal Detector for Kids

Costco Chika shared about a gun gadget for kids. “Treasure hunt parents… this one’s for you 👀 These National Geographic junior metal detectors just landed at Costco and they’re made for kids 8+ who love adventure. It even comes with gold coins so they can start the hunt right away Beach days just turned into full-on missions, backyard digging just got exciting, and screen time just got replaced,” they captioned the post.

9 Fruit Pillows

Costco Chika shared about the viral fruit pillows. “Fruit pillows are now at Costco and I’m not choosing just one… watermelon lemon and avocado are all coming home with me. These are too cute to pass up go grab yours before they’re gone,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 An Affordable Smokeless Fire Pit

Costco Steals and Deals shared about a new smokeless fire pit. “NEW at Costco = summer nights upgraded,” they wrote. “Cozy vibes without the smoke? YES please 😍 This TIKI Brand Smokeless Fire Pit is about to be the star of your backyard all season long,” they wrote about the $269.99 item. “Perfect for s’mores nights, chill hangs, and those long summer evenings.”

11 A Backyard Must-Have

Costco Steals and Deals shared about a “backyard glow-up you didn’t know you needed!!” The storage shed has 362 cubic feet of storage, “endless possibilities,” they write. It also has sleek sliding barn doors, “no bulky swing space!” and handles up to 40 pounds and comes with a built-in electricity post. “From tools 🧰 to bikes 🚲 to seasonal decor 🎄… this ONE shed does it all. Available at select Costco warehouses – always check your local store! Available online!”