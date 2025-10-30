From joggers to faux Uggs, these new Kirkland Signature clothes are flying off shelves.

As someone who has been covering fashion for decades and has a closet full of designer clothes, I will let you in on a secret: Costco is one of my secret shopping spots. Not only can you buy designer items for less, including Burberry scarves, UGG slippers, and Bottega Veneta sunglasses, but the store’s in-warehouse brand makes some of the best quality clothing for such a steal. I am a huge fan of the Kirkland Signature line, especially the clothes and shoes. What are shoppers buying at the moment? Here are the 7 best new Kirkland Signature clothing items at Costco.

1 These Women’s Joggers That Are “Comfortable, Roomy, and So Soft”

Olive green is my favorite color at the moment. I am ordering this pair of Kirkland Signature Women’s Active Joggers, a customer repeat purchase, in it. The sweats are $20.99 online, and shoppers maintain they are worth every cent and end up buying them in every color. ” love these joggers! Bought one pair, loved the fit, very comfortable, roomy, and so soft! I like the zippered pockets and thick waistband that also has a tie front. After wearing the pair I purchased, I loved them so much I bought all the colors!!” writes one. “The price is a steal! Anywhere else, they would be $60-$80. Thanks, Costco!” another writes.

2 The Faux Ugg Slippers That Are “Just As Good As” the OG

I am so gung-ho about Costco’s faux Ugg slippers, a customer favorite. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers come in tan and black and are just $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. “Great slippers, just as good as UGGs!” one shopper writes.

3 The Perfect T-Shirt for $4

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee is a steal at about $4 a shirt if you buy them at the store. Online, get the 6-pack for $24.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

4 Men’s Jeans That People Are Obsessed With

The website just got a new Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans shipment, $16.99 a pair. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores – for me that was 36×36. I ordered a single pair and as soon as I received them, I order two more. The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these,” writes a shopper.

5 The Kirkland Sweatshirt That Is Selling Out

Kirkland Signature logo clothes are selling out fast. This Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck is low-key trendy right now, and shoppers are stocking up, especially with the $21.99 pricetag. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” one shopper writes.

6 A Quilted Vest That Is “Just the Right Weight”

If you are looking for a chic but functional vest, head to Costco. The Kirkland Signature Women’s Quilted Active Vest, $21.99, is a new favorite. “One of my favorite Costco buys! I love the material. It’s a nice weight and perfect for fall days,” writes a shopper. “I love this vest and I don’t usually wear vests. It’s comfortable and just the right weight. And a good price,” another agrees.

7 Better-Than-Name-Brand Boxer Briefs

Men are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Men’s Boxer Briefs, 4-pack. They are “fantastic,” per a shopper. “I bought these several weeks ago and am buying more. Great fit and not bulky for all cotton. Super soft and comfortable.” Many say they are better than name-brand alternatives.