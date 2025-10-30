 Skip to content

7 Best New Kirkland Signature Clothing Items at Costco

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
October 30, 2025
Fact-Checked
From joggers to faux Uggs, these new Kirkland Signature clothes are flying off shelves.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
October 30, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As someone who has been covering fashion for decades and has a closet full of designer clothes, I will let you in on a secret: Costco is one of my secret shopping spots. Not only can you buy designer items for less, including Burberry scarves, UGG slippers, and Bottega Veneta sunglasses, but the store’s in-warehouse brand makes some of the best quality clothing for such a steal. I am a huge fan of the Kirkland Signature line, especially the clothes and shoes. What are shoppers buying at the moment? Here are the 7 best new Kirkland Signature clothing items at Costco.

1
These Women’s Joggers That Are “Comfortable, Roomy, and So Soft”

Kirkland Joggers
Costco

Olive green is my favorite color at the moment. I am ordering this pair of Kirkland Signature Women’s Active Joggers, a customer repeat purchase, in it. The sweats are $20.99 online, and shoppers maintain they are worth every cent and end up buying them in every color. ” love these joggers! Bought one pair, loved the fit, very comfortable, roomy, and so soft! I like the zippered pockets and thick waistband that also has a tie front. After wearing the pair I purchased, I loved them so much I bought all the colors!!” writes one. “The price is a steal! Anywhere else, they would be $60-$80. Thanks, Costco!” another writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
The Faux Ugg Slippers That Are “Just As Good As” the OG

Kirkland uggs
Costco

I am so gung-ho about Costco’s faux Ugg slippers, a customer favorite. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers come in tan and black and are just $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. “Great slippers, just as good as UGGs!” one shopper writes.

3
The Perfect T-Shirt for $4

Costco

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee is a steal at about $4 a shirt if you buy them at the store. Online, get the 6-pack for $24.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

4
Men’s Jeans That People Are Obsessed With

kirkland jeans
Costco

The website just got a new Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans shipment, $16.99 a pair. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores – for me that was 36×36. I ordered a single pair and as soon as I received them, I order two more. The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these,” writes a shopper.

5
The Kirkland Sweatshirt That Is Selling Out

KS sweatshirt
Costco

Kirkland Signature logo clothes are selling out fast. This Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck is low-key trendy right now, and shoppers are stocking up, especially with the $21.99 pricetag. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” one shopper writes.

6
A Quilted Vest That Is “Just the Right Weight”

kirkland vest
Costco

If you are looking for a chic but functional vest, head to Costco. The Kirkland Signature Women’s Quilted Active Vest, $21.99, is a new favorite. “One of my favorite Costco buys! I love the material. It’s a nice weight and perfect for fall days,” writes a shopper. “I love this vest and I don’t usually wear vests. It’s comfortable and just the right weight. And a good price,” another agrees.

RELATED: 4 Big Changes Costco Is Making Now for Shoppers.

7
Better-Than-Name-Brand Boxer Briefs

Costco

Men are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Men’s Boxer Briefs, 4-pack. They are “fantastic,” per a shopper. “I bought these several weeks ago and am buying more. Great fit and not bulky for all cotton. Super soft and comfortable.” Many say they are better than name-brand alternatives.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family