Costco is famous for selling super-sized versions of all your favorite products. However, the warehouse also has many stocking stuffer items that are perfect for everyone in the family. From mini versions of your favorite Yankee Candle holiday scents and beauty gifts sets that can be divided amongst multiple people to lots of chocolate, the options are endless. Also, don’t forget about Costco’s unbeatable deals on gift cards. I have never seen such an extensive collection of gift cards ranging from Uber Eats and Nintendo to Cold Stone Creamery. Don’t wait too long to start gathering stocking stuffers. The best items will surely sell out long before Christmas, so now is the best time to buy. Here are the 7 best new Costco stocking stuffers hitting shelves this week.

1 Little Christmas-Scented Yankee Candles

Costco New Deals shared about a new Yankee Candle holiday set for $19.99 at Costco, which can be gifted as a set, or divided and distributed as stocking stuffers. “These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!” they wrote. “Omg I bet the Balsam and Cedar smells amazing,” a follower commented. “That’s not bad for $20,” added another.

2 Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray

This 3-pack of Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray is also a great item to split up into stockings, and it’s currently on sale, $5 off. One shopper declares it a “miracle” in a 5-star review. “I feel I need to tell anybody that read this review that the way the spray works is by spraying 3-5 pumps directly into the toilet bowl on top of the water BEFORE you go #2. I’ve had guests tell me they have sprayed it in the air and various other places not realizing that the magic of this product comes from using it correctly. It is a lifesaver those having guests stay with them or only the rotational use of a single bathroom. Truly a relationship saver in a bottle,” a shopper writes.

3 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Cards

Gift cards always make a great stocking stuffer and Costco has an extensive selection, all a steal. I recommend Cold Stone Creamery Four Restaurant $15 eGift Cards, a $60 value for $47.99. “It was an easy process to download and print these out to use as Christmas gifts. Would definitely buy these again,” writes a shopper. “Perfect cost for each gift card, and loved that they could be split up to give to multiple people,” adds another.

4 And Chocolate, Of Course

Who doesn’t love gourmet chocolate in their stocking? Get a 6-pack of Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Bars for $3.60 off and stick them in multiple stockings. Each is individually wrapped. This isn’t the only chocolate in the most recent Member-Only and Instant Savings booklet for October, valid through November 16. Ferrero Rocher will be an additional $4.50 off, so if your stocking recipients are more partial to the other kind of chocolate, consider getting that instead.

5 A Lego Set for a Stocking and Under the Tree

I love this LEGO Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree and Cherry Blossoms Bundle. Gift the bigger bonsai under the tree, and the cherry blossoms in a stocking. The set is $64.99. “Great price pretty set,” writes a shopper. “Great bundle price. The cherry blossoms were a bit monotonous to put together but they look awesome.” Another adds, “I love the look of the Japanese Red maple. The colors are vibrant. All the parts were there and the finished product was stunning.”

6 Goat Milk Hand Cream

Another stocking stuffer perfect for dividing up? Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream, 2.5 fl oz, 3-pack, on sale for $8 off. “I’m so excited these are back. I love this hand cream so much! Such great fragrances and size,” writes a shopper. “Dionis goat milk hand cream is one of our favorites for very dry skin. Costco always has the best price around for it. Much less expensive in our local warehouse than the shipped price via the website,” adds another.

7 And, This K-Beauty Set

This by Sophie K-Beauty Youthful Glow Set featuring Round Lab, Saturday Skin, Mixsoon, Glowiest & Dear Dahlia, 7-piece Set, is also perfect for splitting up into stockings for $39.99. “This is a great set of curated products! Some are full sized and some are deluxe sized. The two Mixsoon products alone is almost $35. The set contains a cleanser, toner, essence and cream for the overall face. It also has an eye cream that rich and emollient and some masks. The lippie gloss is ok but a rich lip balm would have been a better match to this set. Overall love it!” writes a shopper.