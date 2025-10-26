 Skip to content

11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

October 26, 2025
Prices start at just $17.

October 26, 2025
Kirkland’s just received a new delivery of Christmas decor straight from Santa’s workshop, and we want one of everything. We spotted candy cane drinking glasses, giant red velvet bows, festive doormats and rugs, and small decor. Better yet, a majority of these items are significantly marked down, so check their page for sale pricing—before they sell out!

1. Berry and Bow Beaded Christmas Wreath

christmas wreath
Kirkland’s

Switch things up this winter with a Berry and Bow Beaded Christmas Wreath ($55) instead of a traditional wreath. You can reuse it next year, too.

2. Peppermint Glassware

candy cane glass
Kirkland’s

I’m already dreaming of all the themed cocktails I’m going to serve in these cute peppermint Glasses. A set of four retails for $36. You can also get the design in wine glasses or coupe glasses.

3. Woven Scallop Trim Tree Collar

rattan tree skirt
Kirkland’s

Christmas tree skirts are out this year. Instead, we’re going with this Woven Scallop Trim Tree Collar. It comes in two sizes (26 inches and 28 inches), with prices starting at $60.

4. Rattan Deer Figurines

rattan reindeer
Kirkland’s

Keeping with the coastal farmhouse and modern minimalism look, we’re also picking up these Rattan Deer Figurines. They’re accented with green velvet bows; one is in a seated position ($37) and the other is standing (37).

5. Evergreen Trees Embossed Pitcher

christmas tree pitcher
Kirkland’s

I love using pitchers, like this Evergreen Trees Embossed Pitcher ($30), in unconventional ways, such as a vase for faux/real bouquets or as an utensil holder. You can also get serving platters, dinner plates, wine glasses, and more adorned with the lovely pattern.

6. Christmas Bow Area Rug

christmas bow rug
Kirkland’s

In my dream world, I would temporarily swap out all my linens and cushions for Christmas-themed ones, and that includes this Christmas Bow Area Rug ($130). Best of all, it’s machine washable. 

7. Oversized Red Velvet Bow

giant christmas bow on door
Kirkland’s

I’m obsessed with this Oversized Red Velvet Bow ($80), and might just pin it to my building’s front door and see if my landlord says anything because it’s so darn cute! It comes with a heavy-duty rope for an easy setup. 

8. LED Iridescent Ceramic Trees

ceramic christmas trees
Kirkland’s

These LED Iridescent Ceramic Trees come in a set of three for $27, batteries not included. Each tree is of a different height to give the appearance of a real forest.

9. Christmas Cats Holly Pillow

cat christmas pillow
Kirkland’s

Calling all cat lovers! This Christmas Cats Holly Pillow ($30) is a festive way to include your feline friend in the winter decorating festivities. 

10. Red Berry with Velvet Bow Christmas Centerpiece

christmas centerpiece
Kirkland’s

Crafting a tablescape from scratch can be both time- and energy-consuming. Save yourself the trouble (and stress) and pick up this Red Berry with Velvet Bow Christmas Centerpiece ($80) instead. 

11. “Welcome” Wreath-Shaped Coir Doormat

chirstmas wreath doormat
Kirkland’s

Wow your guests from the moment they set foot on your stoop with this cheerful “Welcome” Wreath-Shaped Coir Doormat ($17). Added bonus: It’s equipped with a non-slip PVC backing.

