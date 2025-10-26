11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Kirkland’s just received a new delivery of Christmas decor straight from Santa’s workshop, and we want one of everything. We spotted candy cane drinking glasses, giant red velvet bows, festive doormats and rugs, and small decor. Better yet, a majority of these items are significantly marked down, so check their page for sale pricing—before they sell out!

1. Berry and Bow Beaded Christmas Wreath

Switch things up this winter with a Berry and Bow Beaded Christmas Wreath ($55) instead of a traditional wreath. You can reuse it next year, too.

2. Peppermint Glassware

I’m already dreaming of all the themed cocktails I’m going to serve in these cute peppermint Glasses. A set of four retails for $36. You can also get the design in wine glasses or coupe glasses.

3. Woven Scallop Trim Tree Collar

Christmas tree skirts are out this year. Instead, we’re going with this Woven Scallop Trim Tree Collar. It comes in two sizes (26 inches and 28 inches), with prices starting at $60.

4. Rattan Deer Figurines

Keeping with the coastal farmhouse and modern minimalism look, we’re also picking up these Rattan Deer Figurines. They’re accented with green velvet bows; one is in a seated position ($37) and the other is standing (37).

5. Evergreen Trees Embossed Pitcher

I love using pitchers, like this Evergreen Trees Embossed Pitcher ($30), in unconventional ways, such as a vase for faux/real bouquets or as an utensil holder. You can also get serving platters, dinner plates, wine glasses, and more adorned with the lovely pattern.

6. Christmas Bow Area Rug

In my dream world, I would temporarily swap out all my linens and cushions for Christmas-themed ones, and that includes this Christmas Bow Area Rug ($130). Best of all, it’s machine washable.

7. Oversized Red Velvet Bow

I’m obsessed with this Oversized Red Velvet Bow ($80), and might just pin it to my building’s front door and see if my landlord says anything because it’s so darn cute! It comes with a heavy-duty rope for an easy setup.

8. LED Iridescent Ceramic Trees

These LED Iridescent Ceramic Trees come in a set of three for $27, batteries not included. Each tree is of a different height to give the appearance of a real forest.

9. Christmas Cats Holly Pillow

Calling all cat lovers! This Christmas Cats Holly Pillow ($30) is a festive way to include your feline friend in the winter decorating festivities.

10. Red Berry with Velvet Bow Christmas Centerpiece

Crafting a tablescape from scratch can be both time- and energy-consuming. Save yourself the trouble (and stress) and pick up this Red Berry with Velvet Bow Christmas Centerpiece ($80) instead.

11. “Welcome” Wreath-Shaped Coir Doormat

Wow your guests from the moment they set foot on your stoop with this cheerful “Welcome” Wreath-Shaped Coir Doormat ($17). Added bonus: It’s equipped with a non-slip PVC backing.