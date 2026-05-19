11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Mid-May

The discount retailer has great new drops, including kitchenware, electronics, and more.

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This spring has been full of some pretty great new arrivals at Dollar General, but so far, nothing has been as exciting as the latest drop. This week, the discount retailer is adding all kinds of great finds to the shelves we absolutely love. The latest debuts include everything from kitchen items to electronics and summer essentials to summer holiday supplies—and of course, all of it is available at the store’s famously low prices. Curious to see what’s the latest? Here are the best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves in mid-May.

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1 Holly Williams Salt and Pepper Shakers

It’s no secret that Dollar General is full of fantastic home finds. These Holly Williams Salt and Pepper Shakers ($3) are proof of that, with an eye-catching color and glossy texture that will make them look great on your table. We also love the heavyweight, durable ceramic material they’re made from, which could pass for something from a high-design store!

2 Sentry True Wireless Bluetooth Buds

The problem with modern headphones is that you often need a couple of pairs on hand for emergencies (especially for when yours run out of batteries or go missing at the worst possible moment). That’s why you should pick up a pair of Sentry True Wireless Bluetooth Buds ($10) as an affordable backup or everyday option, offering up to 12 hours of playtime per charge.

3 True Living Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Summer hasn’t even officially kicked off yet and we’re already feeling the heat! Make sure you’re ready to battle those high temperatures in the coming months with a True Living Oscillating Pedestal Fan ($25). This affordable option is ideal for adding an extra cooling element to your bedroom, office, or kitchen when your AC simply isn’t cutting it.

4 Betseyville Patriotic Printed Soft Blanket

Looking to get into the spirit of the summer holiday season? This Betseyville Patriotic Printed Soft Blanket ($16) celebrates Americana with an adorable print, but what we really love is that ultra-soft material the blanket is made of. It’s perfect for staying warm out while watching the fireworks or curling up on the couch for a binge-watching session!

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

5 Dog-Shaped Hot Dog Holder

Is there any more summer-centric food than a frankfurter? We love this Dog-Shaped Hot Dog Holder ($2) as an adorable (yet affordable) addition to your summer party table setup as an original add-on both kids and adults can enjoy!

6 Watermelon Slice Popsicle Maker

Speaking of perfect summer foods, you’re going to need plenty of cool and refreshing treats to get you through, too! This Watermelon Slice Popsicle Maker ($3) is not only affordable off the bat, but can help you save even more money in the long run by making your own frozen snacks. Bonus points if you come up with creative recipes and flavors!

7 Igloo Wheelie Cooler

Whether you’re headed to the beach or hosting a pool party, you’re going to need a place to stash your cold drinks! This Igloo Wheelie Cooler ($35) takes the classic cold storage product and makes it truly mobile, with enough capacity to fit up to 56 cans.

8 Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters, 16-Count

Grilling can seem like a great idea until it becomes a struggle to get a decent flame going. That’s why we’re keeping these Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters ($6) on hand all summer, especially because it helps cut back on that undeniable smell and flavor that can come from using too much lighter fluid.

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9 Bestway H2OGO! Floating Chair Lounge

If you’re planning on plenty of pool time this summer, you’re going to need a way to optimize your time in the water. This Bestway H2OGO! Floating Chair Lounge ($8) is an inflatable classic, making it comfortable enough to sip on a beverage (thanks to the built-in drink holder), dive into that page-turner, or simply relax while soaking.

10 Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

Whether it’s the pool, beach, river, or lake, you’re going to need a way to dry off this summer. We humbly suggest this Cabana Stripe Beach Towel ($6), with a soft texture that truly belies the super low price. And most importantly, it’s super absorbent!

11 Pennington Cedar Dinette Bird Feeder

Want to ensure you get plenty of winged visitors this summer? Install a Pennington Cedar Dinette Bird Feeder ($8) in your yard, and you’ll get plenty of fly-bys from those finches, cardinals, blue jays, and doves! The fact that it’s made of durable cedar certainly doesn’t hurt, either.