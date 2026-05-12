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11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 12, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable kitchen upgrades and gadgets from Dollar General.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 12, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re restocking kitchen essentials, upgrading appliances, or adding a few seasonal touches, Dollar General has plenty of new arrivals to freshen up your cooking space. Find what fits your needs, including affordable servingware for $5 or less, and splurge-worthy gadgets that save time in the kitchen. Browse the 11 best new kitchen items at Dollar General below.

1
Citrus Print Kitchen Towels

Floral Citrus Print Kitchen Towel, 2 ct
Dollar General

Perhaps you’re maxed out on space, but still want something that brings fun summer vibes. If subtle decor is what you’re after, refresh your space with these Citrus Print Kitchen Towels ($3 for a two-pack).

RELATED: 11 Best Marshalls “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Right Now.

2
Toastmaster Mini Food Chopper

Toastmaster Mini Food Chopper
Dollar General

Streamline meal prep with this time-saving Toastmaster Mini Food Chopper ($17). It’s great for dicing ingredients or whipping up fresh salsa, sauces like pesto and marinara, and mirepoix in seconds. The plastic chopping bowl holds 1.5 cups and detaches for easy serving and cleanup.

3
Spring Butter Dish with Knife

Dolly Parton Spring Butter Dish
Dollar General

Made from durable ceramic, the Spring Butter Dish with Knife ($5) is a perfect addition to your brunch spread. It also comes with a tight-fitting bamboo lid for convenient storage and to ensure optimal freshness.

4
Scalloped Edge Serving Platter

Holly Williams Scalloped Edge Melamine Serving Platter, 16 in
Dollar General

On the topic of table spreads, the Scalloped Edge Serving Platter ($5) features a delicate blue trim that beautifully complements your homemade fare. It’s perfect for serving everything from baked goods and vegetable medleys to sandwich fixings.

5
5-Speed 48-Ounce Blender

Toastmaster 5-Speed Blender
Dollar General

Equipped with stainless steel blades and a powerful 350-watt motor, no smoothie (or milkshake!) recipe is off limits with the 5-Speed 48-Ounce Blender ($6). The five speed functions include: chop, mix, grate, blend, and liquify.

6
Large Snap-Lid Container

True Living Essentials Large Snap Lid Container, 33.8 fl oz
Dollar General

Concealed with an airtight, leakproof seal, the Large Snap-Lid Container ($4) is your go-to vessel for storing leftovers or bringing food to parties. And you can feel good knowing it’s made from BPA-free plastic.

7
Deviled Egg Serving Platter

Dolly Parton Spring Melamine Egg Tray
Dollar Tree

I gifted my friend a vintage egg tray for Christmas a few years back, and she still talks about it to this day. Treat the cook in your friend group, or yourself, to this whimsy Deviled Egg Serving Platter ($5), featuring the signature floral motif from the Dolly Parton x D.G. collection.

8
Mini Ceramic Donut Maker

Babycakes Mini's Ceramic Coated Mini Donut Maker, 1 ct
Dollar General

My ideal lazy Sunday morning includes freshly baked homemade donuts made with the Mini Ceramic Donut Maker ($4). You’ll need to grab your own icing and sprinkles, but that’s part of the fun. Pair it with your favorite breakfast drink, whether it’s coffee, O.J., or chocolate milk.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins.

9
Electric Popcorn Maker

Culinary Chef Electric Popcorn Maker, 1 ct
Dollar General

No movie marathon is complete without a little help from the Electric Popcorn Maker ($6), which pops kernels without oil for a healthier alternative. Its compact design also makes it easy to bring along to sleepovers, family gatherings, and game nights.

10
Manual Ice Shaver

Round Manual Ice Shaver, 5x11-inch1
Dollar General

Just in time for summer, the Manual Ice Shaver ($8) makes fresh homemade shaved ice in seconds. Like the popcorn maker, its portable design also makes it easy to bring anywhere.

11
White Ceramic Measuring Cups

Holly Williams White Ceramic Measuring Cups with Handles, 4 ct
Dollar General

It’s time to upgrade your baking essentials with the White Ceramic Measuring Cups ($8). They’re sturdier, sleeker, and clearly labeled for precise measuring.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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