11 Dollar General New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Dollar General finds this week, from e.l.f. beauty to an Igloo cooler.

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Dollar General’s new arrivals touch on every corner of summer fun: Fresh beauty finds from Yumzee and e.l.f. sit alongside a 14-inch tabletop charcoal grill, an Igloo cooler, an inflatable pool bar, and a bubble wand that will make any backyard gathering feel like a party. The range is wide, the prices are low, and—the only downside—the best stuff won’t last long. Here are 11 new Dollar General finds worth grabbing this week.

1 Yumzee Lip Oil

Yumzee has been building a following at Dollar General for flavored, functional lip products that bring high glamor at low cost. The brand’s lip care line is built around next-generation formulas and flavors that combine care and color in one step. This Yumzee lip oil adds gloss and nourishment in one application—a grab-and-go beauty staple at $3.50.

2 e.l.f. Mechanical Eyelash Curler

The e.l.f. mechanical eyelash curler has a special curved design that angles to suit all eye shapes, with a silicone rubber pad that applies the right amount of pressure to curl lashes naturally and allows for damage-free results that last all day. It’s also vegan, Fair Trade Certified, and priced at just $4.

3 e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick—Sparkling Rose

This e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick in Sparkling Rose works as an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick in one—a cream-to-powder formula that glides on smoothly and blends seamlessly, melting into the skin for a fresh and flattering finish, with shea butter and vitamin E for a nourishing effect. Just $6.

4 Animal-Shaped Ceramic Planter

A ceramic planter with a cute animal shape? That’s the kind of small home accent that brings personality to a windowsill, desk, or bookshelf without any overthinking. This cat-shaped ceramic planter comes in assorted designs—a fun find at $6 that also doubles as a low-stakes gift.

5 Palm Planter—12 Inch

More serious plants may require a more serious container—one big enough to hold a statement tropical, a trailing vine, or a cluster of herbs with room to grow. This palm planter comes in assorted styles and is a practical outdoor or indoor find at $5—one of the better-priced larger planters available at any mass retailer right now.

6 Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters 16-Count

Getting a charcoal grill or fire pit going without firestarters is a slower, messier process than it needs to be. These Royal Oak Tumbleweeds firestarters are a trusted name in charcoal products—all-natural, easy to light, and reliable enough to be the go-to for backyard grilling season. Sixteen starters for $6.

7 Round Tabletop Charcoal Grill—14 Inch

A 14-inch tabletop charcoal grill is the right size for a balcony, a campsite, a tailgate, or a small backyard setup where a full-size grill would be too much. This round tabletop charcoal grill is a compact, functional outdoor cooking find at a price that makes it an easy summer purchase. It’s $20.

8 Igloo Profile Chest Cooler—30 Qt., Aquatic Teal

Igloo is one of the most trusted names in coolers, and the Profile series brings that reliability to a portable, hard-sided format. This 30-quart Igloo Profile chest cooler in aquatic teal holds enough drinks and food for a full day at the beach, a picnic, or a backyard gathering—at a price that undercuts what this cooler typically retails for elsewhere. It’s $25.

9 Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler

An inflatable pool cooler floats alongside you in the water, keeping drinks cold without requiring a trip back to dry land. This Hydro Force inflatable pool cooler is a summer entertaining find that makes a pool day feel more effortless—and at $22, it’s the kind of purchase that pays off every weekend through August.

10 8-Can Cooler Tote Bag

A soft-sided cooler tote that holds eight cans is the right size for a day at the park, a picnic, or a beach outing where a full cooler would be overkill. This 8-can cooler tote bag comes in assorted colors and is a compact, packable solution for keeping drinks cold on the go. At $5, it’s one of the strongest value finds on this list.

11 Deluxe Bubble Wand

A deluxe bubble wand produces significantly more bubbles per dip than a standard wand—the kind that turns a backyard afternoon into something genuinely fun for kids and adults alike. This deluxe bubble wand comes in assorted styles and is a strong warm-weather gift or activity find at $10.