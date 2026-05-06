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11 Dollar General New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 6, 2026
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Shop the best new Dollar General finds this week, from e.l.f. beauty to an Igloo cooler.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 6, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General’s new arrivals touch on every corner of summer fun: Fresh beauty finds from Yumzee and e.l.f. sit alongside a 14-inch tabletop charcoal grill, an Igloo cooler, an inflatable pool bar, and a bubble wand that will make any backyard gathering feel like a party. The range is wide, the prices are low, and—the only downside—the best stuff won’t last long. Here are 11 new Dollar General finds worth grabbing this week.

1
Yumzee Lip Oil

The Daily Glow Watermelon Lip Oil, 5ml
Dollar General

Yumzee has been building a following at Dollar General for flavored, functional lip products that bring high glamor at low cost. The brand’s lip care line is built around next-generation formulas and flavors that combine care and color in one step. This Yumzee lip oil adds gloss and nourishment in one application—a grab-and-go beauty staple at $3.50.

2
e.l.f. Mechanical Eyelash Curler

e.l.f. Mechanical Eyelash Curler
Dollar General

The e.l.f. mechanical eyelash curler has a special curved design that angles to suit all eye shapes, with a silicone rubber pad that applies the right amount of pressure to curl lashes naturally and allows for damage-free results that last all day. It’s also vegan, Fair Trade Certified, and priced at just $4.

3
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick—Sparkling Rose

e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick, Sparkling Rose, 0.17oz
Dollar General

This e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick in Sparkling Rose works as an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick in one—a cream-to-powder formula that glides on smoothly and blends seamlessly, melting into the skin for a fresh and flattering finish, with shea butter and vitamin E for a nourishing effect. Just $6.

4
Animal-Shaped Ceramic Planter

Animal-Shaped Ceramic Planter, Assorted
Dollar General

A ceramic planter with a cute animal shape? That’s the kind of small home accent that brings personality to a windowsill, desk, or bookshelf without any overthinking. This cat-shaped ceramic planter comes in assorted designs—a fun find at $6 that also doubles as a low-stakes gift.

5
Palm Planter—12 Inch

Palm Planter, 12 in, Assorted
Dollar General

More serious plants may require a more serious container—one big enough to hold a statement tropical, a trailing vine, or a cluster of herbs with room to grow. This palm planter comes in assorted styles and is a practical outdoor or indoor find at $5—one of the better-priced larger planters available at any mass retailer right now.

6
Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters 16-Count

Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters, 16 ct
Dollar General

Getting a charcoal grill or fire pit going without firestarters is a slower, messier process than it needs to be. These Royal Oak Tumbleweeds firestarters are a trusted name in charcoal products—all-natural, easy to light, and reliable enough to be the go-to for backyard grilling season. Sixteen starters for $6.

7
Round Tabletop Charcoal Grill—14 Inch

Round Tabletop Charcoal Grill, 14 in
Dollar General

A 14-inch tabletop charcoal grill is the right size for a balcony, a campsite, a tailgate, or a small backyard setup where a full-size grill would be too much. This round tabletop charcoal grill is a compact, functional outdoor cooking find at a price that makes it an easy summer purchase. It’s $20.

8
Igloo Profile Chest Cooler—30 Qt., Aquatic Teal

Igloo Profile Chest Cooler, 30 qt, Aquatic Teal
Dollar General

Igloo is one of the most trusted names in coolers, and the Profile series brings that reliability to a portable, hard-sided format. This 30-quart Igloo Profile chest cooler in aquatic teal holds enough drinks and food for a full day at the beach, a picnic, or a backyard gathering—at a price that undercuts what this cooler typically retails for elsewhere. It’s $25.

9
Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler

Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler, 1 ct
Dollar General

An inflatable pool cooler floats alongside you in the water, keeping drinks cold without requiring a trip back to dry land. This Hydro Force inflatable pool cooler is a summer entertaining find that makes a pool day feel more effortless—and at $22, it’s the kind of purchase that pays off every weekend through August.

10
8-Can Cooler Tote Bag

8 Can Cooler Tote Bag, Assorted
Dollar General

A soft-sided cooler tote that holds eight cans is the right size for a day at the park, a picnic, or a beach outing where a full cooler would be overkill. This 8-can cooler tote bag comes in assorted colors and is a compact, packable solution for keeping drinks cold on the go. At $5, it’s one of the strongest value finds on this list.

11
Deluxe Bubble Wand

Deluxe Bubble Wand, Assorted
Dollar General

A deluxe bubble wand produces significantly more bubbles per dip than a standard wand—the kind that turns a backyard afternoon into something genuinely fun for kids and adults alike. This deluxe bubble wand comes in assorted styles and is a strong warm-weather gift or activity find at $10.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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