11 Walmart Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

Shoppers are calling these activewear pieces affordable and stylish for warm-weather workouts.

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It’s officially too hot to work out in long-sleeve tees and full-length leggings. Luckily, Walmart has restocked its activewear collection with warm-weather styles, including breezy tanks, biker shorts, tennis skorts, and capris—and with prices starting at just $5, these pieces are a total steal.

1 Crewneck Workout Tank

A closet staple, this Crewneck Workout Tank ($8) comes in sizes XS–4X and seven colors. Made with sweat-wicking fabric and designed with a loose fit, it’s ideal for high-intensity workouts, yoga sessions, and any activity that calls for unrestricted movement.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Summer Shoes Under $40.

2 Knit Shorts

The Knit Shorts ($16) feature a stretchy drawstring waistband for all-day comfort and a personalized fit. Their breathable four-way stretch fabric helps keep you cool on warmer days, while side pockets add everyday functionality.

3 7″ Inseam Biker Shorts

According to one shopper, these 7″ Inseam Biker Shorts ($11) are “very soft and stretchy” and “perfect for walking, working out, or just hanging out.” Another reviewer noted that the high-rise waistband “doesn’t roll down like other brands,” helping you stay focused on your workout without constant adjusting.

4 Quarter-Zip Pullover

On brisk mornings, layer the Quarter-Zip Pullover ($15) over your tennis dress for an easy, sporty look. Its contrast trim gives it a polished, on-trend look reminiscent of elevated styles from Free People, Alo, and Lululemon.

5 Quick-Dry Cargo Joggers

Pants usually aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of summer activewear. However, the lightweight material of these Quick-Dry Cargo Joggers (on sale for $20) make them a comfortable option even in warmer weather. They have stretchy knit cuffs, a wide waistband that stays in place, and four zippered pockets for secure storage.

6 Cotton Knit Skort

If you’re going for a sporty prep vibe, this Cotton Knit Skort ($22) fits the bill. The skort has a 15-inch hemline that falls just above the knee and built-in shorts with convenient side pockets.

7 Short-Sleeve Workout Tee

The Short-Sleeve Workout Tee (on sale for $12) is “a solid budget-friendly workout top, especially if you want something lightweight, breathable, and affordable for everyday gym sessions, walking, yoga, or running,” wrote a five-star reviewer. The T-shirt offers UPF 50+ protection and features a curved hem with side slits for improved airflow and breathability.

8 SoftSculpt Flare Leggings

Made from buttery soft fabric, these SoftSculpt Flare Leggings ($20) deliver a luxe feel at a fraction of the price of comparable styles from Lululemon and Athleta.

“They are right on point with some more expensive brand-name ones that I own,” said one shopper, who called them the “perfect workout legging.” Similarly, another person noted they’re “half the price of the popular brands you see, but you can’t even tell from the quality.”

RELATED: 11 Gap Summer Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

9 Cropped Bra Tank

Did you know that Reebok is now available at Walmart? The brand’s Cropped Bra Tank ($22) provides medium support (think: low-impact exercises or walking) and is a great choice for days when it’s too hot to put together a full outfit. Just pair it with leggings or shorts and you’re ready to head out.

10 Baseline Pleated Skort

Alternatively, you can style the racerback crop tank with Reebok’s Baseline Pleated Skort ($24). The high-rise skort is bound to make you the most stylish player on the pickleball court. It comes in four classic colors: Red, black, white, and navy blue.

11 Capri Leggings with Pockets

Cropped leggings are having a major moment right now. Hop on the trend with these high-rise Capri Leggings with Pockets while they’re on sale for just $5.