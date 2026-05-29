Shop 11 Dollar Tree home organization finds, from clear cosmetics organizers to stackable drawers.

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If you are embarking on an organization project, make Dollar Tree your first shopping stop. While other places, like The Container Store or HomeGoods, may have a more extensive selection of bins, baskets, and other organizational tools, you aren’t going to find prices lower than at the dollar store. The majority of items are under $5, with some as low as $1.25, and they have so many fantastic finds. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree home organization finds flying off shelves.

1 Rectangular Storage Trays

These Rectangular Storage Trays, $1.25 each, are perfect or organizing small items and storing in drawers. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes. “I love this for organizing and separating, my jewelry supplies, sewing and beading needs , Perfect for display on my gemstone hearts and small agate marbles.”

2 Gold Iron Baskets and Trays

These Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in. and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., $1.50 each, are a great option, even for exposed storage. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

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3 A Hanging Toiletries Bag

The Closet Essentials Hanging Travel Bag With Hook, $1.25, is perfect for organizing toiletries. “This is so valuable in my travels!!! It holds everything I need when I need to take shower!!! Holds toothbrush, toothpaste, hair spray,hair shampoo, hair conditioner, deodorant, eye care, brush, etc!! Just roll up, place in suitcase and you’re ready for next shower!!” a shopper writes.

4 Little Plastic Boxes with Lids

Rectangular Translucent Plastic Storage Containers with Lids, $1.50, are perfect for organizing recipe cards. “Great boxes to hold a lot of 3×5 cards … which is what I use them for. Love these boxes!” writes a shopper. “I love them. I use them to organized over the counter medicines,” another adds.

5 Plastic Woven Boxes

Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Baskets, $1.50 on the website, come in assorted neutral colors and are perfect for bathroom or laundry room items. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a shopper writes. “I used this to hold bathroom supplies. Works great!” adds another.

6 A Fridge Basket

This Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip On Basket, $1.50, is a great tool that will help you keep your fridge clean and organized. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” a shopper says.

7 The Perfect Storage Tote

The Edge Storage Tote, $5, is another must-buy for keeping everything from kitchen items and bathroom stuff to laundry room essentials organized. They are also great for stacking or for larger organizational projects, such as the bathroom or garage.

8 Lego-Inspired Containers

I love the Lego-like lids on these Teaching Tree Block-shaped Storage Containers, which come in various sizes and colors for $1.25. Teachers love them and use them to organize their desks or for other teaching tools.

9 A Portable Shelving Unit

This 6-Cube Storage Rack is just $6.00 and is perfect for organizing a closet, laundry room, or basement. “I love it, I got 3 of them, and tied the together and mounted them to the wall, and I put plywood on top as I put my printer and my cricket machine and my sublimation machine all on there it been holding up so well,” writes a shopper.

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10 Plastic Stackable Drawers

Plastic Stackable Drawers, 12.9 x 8.8 x 6 in, $6 each, are a customer favorite. “These are the best storage boxes I have used for medicine. I am going to buy then for shoe storage because they are sturdy, stackable and you can see what is in them. i like that they are drawers instead of boxes with lids so you don’t have to unstack them to get at the one you want,” a shopper writes. “awesome and really helps with organization. these are high quality and worth more than $5,” another writes.

11 Cosmetics Organizers

You will pay a lot more than $1.50 for similar organizers at Target. The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers, 2.875×5.5×4.125-in. is just $1.50. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says.