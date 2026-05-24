11 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Under $10

Find stylish, tasteful home decor and accessories for under $10 at Dollar Tree.

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Refreshing your home doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. Even stores like Dollar Tree consistently offer shoppers some surprisingly tasteful finds that add a little style and character to your home. Here are some little details and finishing touches from the Dollar Tree that cost under $10.

1 Decorative Glass Bottle with Stopper

Price: $1.25

These glass bottles add a little pop of discreet, vintage style and aged color, perfect for decorating a side table or coffee table. Even bathroom counters are a good spot for these small details that add a little something to the room.

2 Rectangular Beveled Mirror

Price: $1.25

Mirrors make an easy decoration piece to scatter throughout the house mixed in with art and table decorations. These mirrors look far more pricey than they actually are with the beveled edges, and their small size makes it easy to decorate spaces throughout the home.

3 Straw Basket Tray

Price: $5

A simple basket or decorative bowl can help take clutter and make it look more organized when it’s on your kitchen island or a side table. Having these straw basket trays is a great way to organize your mail, hold candles and decorative pieces, and add some texture to your space.

4 Decorative Wall Shelves, 2-Pack

Price: $5

To prevent your side tables or coffee tables from getting too cluttered, floating shelves are a great way to display plants, pictures, art, or even travel tchotchkes. Truly, whatever your heart desires. Scatter a few of these throughout the house and you’ll have a great place to display items that have meaning in an organized way.

5 Luminessence LED Hanging Lamp

Price: $5

Adding soft, mood lighting to a room makes it feel warmer. These hanging LED lamps glow throughout the room without the complication of wordy set up instructions. Add this to a tucked away spot or comfy chair where you like to read for a soft glow.

6 Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots

Price: $1.25

Plants make a space feel like home. Adding some greenery indoors is a great way to spruce up a room. The ceramic succulent plant pots are just begging for you to fill them with plants you can sprinkle throughout your space.

7 Special Moments Round Decorative Mirror

Price: $1.25

An alternative to the fancier, rectangular mirrors, these round mirrors add a little bit of softness to a room, lightening it up and adding some character. They can add a little style to the otherwise boring wall, or sit on your dresser. Adding in these little mirrors can complete your arrangement.

8 Wooden Sphere with Leaf Design

Price: $1.25

These Wooden Spheres with Leaf Design are the perfect space filler when you just need a little something extra to complete a display. Whether on the table, a tray, or even filling some decorative bowls or baskets, these spheres with a little nature inspiration are quite versatile.

9 Ceramic Designer Fragrance Warmer

Price: $5

If you have a space in your home that needs a little pop of freshness, in addition to sticking with the natural decor, these ceramic designer fragrance warmers are modern and fit into most spaces flawlessly.

10 Rustic Chic Canvas Decorations

Price: $1.25

The kind of art that you’re attracted to really depends on the person, but when it comes to chic, canvas art to place in a space that needs a little color, if you’re unsure what to use, coastal is always a good choice. It’s not too bright and vibrant, but still adds a little something to a plain wall.

11 Modern Curved Wire Solar Lantern

Price: $5

For outdoor lighting to create some soft warmth and a light glow for your patio, these solar powered lanterns are a quick and simple upgrade. Eliminating cords and expensive batteries, it’s convenient and easy to set up.